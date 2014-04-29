 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Lada produces nada   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 7:42 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like that 10-year waiting list just got a bit longer
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lada is French/Russian for "The Yes".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The need for dashcams will fall exponentially as more people have to take the bus..
Their crappy roads are going destroy their cars and they can't get more, or make more.
The crappy drivers will only make both of those problems worse..


/hold my vodak!
// while i kludge together 3 Lada and a tractor to drive
/// shots and a welding kit
 
EL EM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tough shiat.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ta-da.
 
lixivium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Viktor Petrov: Do you know what the best part of the fall of the Soviet Union was? The cars. Have you ever been in a, um... a Lada?
Francis Underwood: Lada? No, I haven't.
Viktor Petrov: No? Oh, it's the worst car ever built. Tiny little thing, you know. Your head would hit the ceiling when you hit a pothole. And the heat? Never worked.
[he chuckles]
Viktor Petrov: And no air conditioning, you know, your skin would stick to the seats in the summer. It was a coffin on wheels. But then, after the fall, we got the Lexus. Temperature control. Automatic windows. And, and so much room. First time I farked my ex-wife? In a Lexus.
[Frank laughs]
Viktor Petrov: You could never do that in a Lada, no space, huh?
[he laughs, then quickly becomes serious]
Viktor Petrov: You see, Mr. President... I want the Lexus. And you're trying to sell me a Lada.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Iconic? More like notorious.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Modern factories run lean. This means they only keep enough parts and material on hand to produce a week or two of product, and rely on a steady supply of deliveries (just in time) to keep the factory rolling.
With Russia cut off from the world, about the only thing that will be produced there for the foreseeable future are cabbage farts and vodka hangovers.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And truly nothing of value was lost.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Renault owns Lada?  I figured based on design history it would've been bought by Fiat.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ladas were common for a while in Canada in the 1980s.

A kid in my high school had one. I remember he ripped out of the school parking lot one time with an aggressive right-hand turn ... and both the passenger side doors popped open.

Not a quality vehicle.
 
sotua
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

He's actually not wrong...

/Ridden a Lada
//*Shudder*
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Iconic' Russian car producer.
 
Normal_View [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
> Iconic

That's one way of putting it.

Where will I get a noisy, polluting weed-whacker in an ugly plastic orange crate now?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Normal_View [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Normal_View: > Iconic

That's one way of putting it.

Where will I get a noisy, polluting weed-whacker in an ugly plastic orange crate now?

[pbs.twimg.com image 768x894]


Oh no, wait, I got it mixed up with the Trabant.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: Renault owns Lada?  I figured based on design history it would've been bought by Fiat.


Originally they were a FIAT 'copy'/subsidiary.
http://totalcarmagazine.com/classicandbeloved/2014/04/29/fiat_124_vs_lada_shiguli_1200/
 
covfefe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Put it in H!
Put it in H - Homer and Crazy Vaclav
Youtube 07vdtBMG4Kg
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Modern factories run lean. This means they only keep enough parts and material on hand to produce a week or two of product, and rely on a steady supply of deliveries (just in time) to keep the factory rolling.
With Russia cut off from the world, about the only thing that will be produced there for the foreseeable future are cabbage farts and vodka hangovers.


More than that, purchased parts are bought on your credit line. I doubt any Russian companies were able to purchase millions of dollars of inventory.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did not even know Lada still existed until this war. I knew someone who had one back in the 1980s here in Canada, she got it second hand from her father who actually used is as a taxi. It had a weird way to attach seat belts but I do not remember the details.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Modern factories run lean. This means they only keep enough parts and material on hand to produce a week or two of product, and rely on a steady supply of deliveries (just in time) to keep the factory rolling.
With Russia cut off from the world, about the only thing that will be produced there for the foreseeable future are cabbage farts and vodka hangovers.


Apparently they weren't really making their own stuff anyway. See the whole Czech tractor thingy.

China will buy Russia. Our only hope is to take Detroit private. OCP finds good deals when they see one.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Lada is French/Russian for "The Yes".


La duh!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a first for me. I have never seen the words Lada and iconic used in the same sentence. Normally, when I see Lada, the first thing that comes to mind is Adam Sandler singing "Piece of shiat Car".
 
