(Omaha World Herald)   Wahoo police chief forgot to shut off his body cam while making wahoo   (omaha.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Chief Wahoo still has his summer gig in Cleveland.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was full-on rumpy-pumpy and not just hanky-panky in Wahoo?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It ain't just about the sex. If he's too stupid to remember his bodycam is on, he's too stupid to carry a gun.
 
phedex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

allears: It ain't just about the sex. If he's too stupid to remember his bodycam is on, he's too stupid to carry a gun.


A hefty portion of people who carry guns are too stupid to carry guns.  Often, it seems to me, the stupidity is a major contributing factor to wanting to carry a gun.

Also:  if that bloated clown can get laid, anyone can.
 
ThePea
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh. Oh no.
At least he had the moral sense to feel ashamed, but since he came to that department from another one, you have to assume there was something similar that happened there.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not here to kink shame anyone, but... like... maybe get undressed first?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From the home office in Wahoo, NE, the topic for tonight's top 10 list.  The top 10 things not to do with your body camera on....

10) The horizontal mambo
9) Make the beast with two backs
8) Make whoopie
7) Shag
6) It
5) Tap ass
4) Boink
3) Bang
2) Boff
1) Fark
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Surprisingly an officer resigning in disgrace is a code 10-69
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Body Cams work
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumbass

In May 2019, Ferrell went to the Wahoo City Council and "discussed re-implementing the use of body cameras by the department," according to minutes of the meeting.

In turn, City Council members unanimously reinstated bodycams for Ferrell and each of his officers
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worse, sources are reporting that he "Got his head checked, by a Jumbo Jet". Reportedly, it wasn't easy. But, nothing is...
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: From the home office in Wahoo, NE, the topic for tonight's top 10 list.  The top 10 things not to do with your body camera on....

10) The horizontal mambo
9) Make the beast with two backs
8) Make whoopie
7) Shag
6) It
5) Tap ass
4) Boink
3) Bang
2) Boff
1) Fark


I miss that show.
 
BigMax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So there is a mid-western state cop farking on duty trifecta in play. And they say Rule 34 is only for the internet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: From the home office in Wahoo, NE, the topic for tonight's top 10 list.  The top 10 things not to do with your body camera on....

10) The horizontal mambo
9) Make the beast with two backs
8) Make whoopie
7) Shag
6) It
5) Tap ass
4) Boink
3) Bang
2) Boff
1) Fark


So, anal is still ok?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And that, kids, is how potatoes are made.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Myk-House of El: From the home office in Wahoo, NE, the topic for tonight's top 10 list.  The top 10 things not to do with your body camera on....

10) The horizontal mambo
9) Make the beast with two backs
8) Make whoopie
7) Shag
6) It
5) Tap ass
4) Boink
3) Bang
2) Boff
1) Fark

So, anal is still ok?


It's top 10, not only 10.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some soundtrack for those browsing the thread...

Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video)
Youtube SSbBvKaM6sk
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blue Thighs Matter!
 
ThePea
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: allears: It ain't just about the sex. If he's too stupid to remember his bodycam is on, he's too stupid to carry a gun.

A hefty portion of people who carry guns are too stupid to carry guns.  Often, it seems to me, the stupidity is a major contributing factor to wanting to carry a gun.

Also:  if that bloated clown can get laid, anyone can.


He got laid in a situation where he was w/ a victim of violence & he was openly armed. Do you think those things may have factored into his "getting laid"?
Frankly, the fact he kept some clothes on tells me he did what he could as fast as possible for fear of getting caught b/c he knew what he was doing was wrong but didn't want consequences.
There's raped women in his past police encounters, I'd put all my money on it. I hope the lady in this instance got checked for STDs after.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Try the fish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know what happened here, but sometimes women want to wahoo with the cops. I went to police hearings for a local cop that had been accused of inappropriate wahoo. Listening to testimony it turned out she'd been stalking him and calling the dept. repeatedly hoping he'd be the cop sent out. Her friends, family and police all agreed that she was a wahoo, but on at least one of the calls he made wahoo with her. He wasn't supposed to to that. And I believe he was remorseful, because then she stalked him all the more.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigMax: So there is a mid-western state cop farking on duty trifecta in play. And they say Rule 34 is only for the internet.


No, Nebraska
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Myk-House of El: From the home office in Wahoo, NE, the topic for tonight's top 10 list.  The top 10 things not to do with your body camera on....

10) The horizontal mambo
9) Make the beast with two backs
8) Make whoopie
7) Shag
6) It
5) Tap ass
4) Boink
3) Bang
2) Boff
1) Fark

So, anal is still ok?


I mean, if you're catching and the body cam is front-facing...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cav Man NO!
 
