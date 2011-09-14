 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   Why did the chicken cross the road? To die. In the rain. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Hemingway style edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
14
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look around the internet, you'll see a lot of sites offering stylistic tips to teach aspiring writers Hemingway's iconic style. There's a couple of books for sale on it, as well, which suggests it's a common request. Hemingway himself had a couple of things to say about writing, although the line "Writing is easy; you just sit down in front of the typewriter and bleed" often attributed to him is disputed. Many of his own tips are 'write what you know,' which is kind of a curse for me since I doubt many people are all that interested in the trials and travails of game developers. ("Chapter twenty-three: in which your humble narrator finally figures out what he was doing wrong with quaternion math")

For the topic, this site lists twelve bits of advice:

Use common vocabulary and basic grammar. Hemingway's books have high readability scores-even fourth graders can read his work.
Use adjectives and adverbs sparingly. We might want to use "very" to emphasize a feeling, for example, but often the feeling has more impact on its own.
Use active verbs.
Use short sentences.
Leave out dialogue tags.
Be positive, not negative. Write what is rather than isn't-i.e. "sad" as opposed to "not happy."
Actions vs. emotions. Hemingway doesn't explain what characters feel-rather, he simply shows how they act and react.
Leave out backstory. By focusing on the present and letting characters' pasts unfold through relevant details as the story progresses, Hemingway avoids taking the reader out of the current story with a flashback.
Cut anything unessential to the emotion your story is trying to create.
Write what you know-with a twist. Hemingway used his life (especially the people in it) as a springboard. He didn't write everything exactly as it was, but basing his stories on true experiences and feelings lent his work its authenticity.
Break down objects, settings, and scenes into their basic elements. Relevant details make worlds come to life.
Make your sentences flow. Hemingway would write a sentence, then start the next one based on where the previous sentence left off.

I'm going to make a shameful admission and state that I'm not a fan of his prose. The stories he tells are powerful, but dry, terse prose can become numbing after a while.  On the other hand, the chances of anyone ever holding a contest to write in my style are pretty much nonexistent, so there's that.


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

And even cooler than all that, we now have an actual FarkFiction.net Logo! That means we've finally hit the big time, doesn't it?  (Huge thanks, Fark!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing, I take deep offense to this headline.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nothing need be written again. "In the rain." is the perfect sentence.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd much rather write like Dave Barry than Hemingway.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Q:  Why did the West Virginian cross the road?
A:  Because his penis was stuck in the chicken.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Strunk and White will guide you.    This is the way.

On a more topical note, anyone have any tips on dealing with satire and cultural icons?   Say in reality, an event was a farkin' Coen Brother's movie but history has remembered that event as a sacred moment in time.

Just piss everyone off, or what?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: Nothing need be written again. "In the rain." is the perfect sentence.


It can be used to describe strippers, the plains in Spain, and tears of replicants.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sorceror: I'd much rather write like Dave Barry than Hemingway.


Alive?
 
Fannybrownricer [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Love the headline. Might actually submit for once. Still waiting for romance and erotica to be a category but by then I'll be dead. Dead and unboinkable.
 
R0AHN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Strunk and White will guide you.    This is the way.

On a more topical note, anyone have any tips on dealing with satire and cultural icons?   Say in reality, an event was a farkin' Coen Brother's movie but history has remembered that event as a sacred moment in time.

Just piss everyone off, or what?


Whichever way you're comfortable with and makes for an interesting read. You absolutely can piss people off but make a good point.

Candidecomes to mind. Quite funny at times but was banned in its time for religious blasphemy and sedition. Still was printed and circulated.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fannybrownricer: Love the headline. Might actually submit for once. Still waiting for romance and erotica to be a category but by then I'll be dead. Dead and unboinkable.


As long as there is a chicken and a West Virginian, and you can ape Papa for the whole thing, why not?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why did the chicken cross the road?  To get away from the Russian Soldiers looting them in Ukraine...
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why did Jesus cross the road? Because he was nailed to a chicken. (I'm going to Hell for this. LOL)

I submitted my story on March 1, but I never received a confirmation. I hope you got it, Toraque. If not, I'll just send it again.

If you ever open for romance and erotica, I'll submit some Bigfoot erotica. Chuck Tingle eat your heart out!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yep. I am writing a story that I outlined or summarized and I know I'm going to have to pare it down, rearrange, make it flow better before I'm happy with it. I kind of like Hemingway.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.