 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Black 'Black Panther' director walks into a bank and hands the teller a note that says I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash. Please do the money count somewhere else, I'd like to be discreet. What could possibly go wrong?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
166
    More: Fail, Bank, English-language films, Black-and-white films, directorRyan Coogler, Bank robbery, police report, Robbery, Black Panther  
•       •       •

2481 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 09 Mar 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



166 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A black man was assumed to be a criminal? When does this happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size


"You are. He he is"

"So then he he says, ok, ok, ok ...'You're Blek'. LOL"
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


Maybe he was going to an auction and avoiding a buyer premium by paying cash.
Some auctioneers do that.
I carry cash to auctions.
Sometimes a check, but cash is appreciated.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


He said "to my satisfaction". That means somebody got fired.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


Wasn't there some guy who recently had a large amount of cash confiscated by the police while driving? $100K+? Guy said he was going to use it to buy farmland. Police took the cash and released him with no ticket or charges.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word withdraw had better clearly appear on the note. Also, $12,000 isn't exactly a crazy amount of cash these days. I know people who walk around with a thousand or more on their person at all times (afraid of the banking system I guess). Did he really think people were staking him out at the bank?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.



There was ZERO reason to write a note on the back. Just complete the withdrawal slip, hand it to the teller and wait for he/she to ask you what you need to provide. Sounds like he was looking to make a "statement" and he did.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


Are you daft?  Just asking questions.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


They left out the part of the note that said he wanted it all in dollar bills?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


Why even bring up structuring? $12,000 isn't structuring.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he wearing a mask?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest this is the first time I've ever heard it suggested that any note you silently handed over to a bank teller wasn't to let them know that this is a robbery.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some intelligent people lack common sense.

/pity the clerk, not him.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.


Stop playing your damn music in the bank!
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


Yeah, I've heard that banks have telephone numbers that you can call. If you have an odd request, and think they might have racist staff (for instance, any location in the USA), why not call ahead?
 
davidv
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


There was ZERO reason to write a note on the back. Just complete the withdrawal slip, hand it to the teller and wait for he/she to ask you what you need to provide. Sounds like he was looking to make a "statement" and he did.


Yeah, what's wrong with all these UPPITY black men, disrupting the peace for all white Christian men. HOW DARE THEY!

/s
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The word withdraw had better clearly appear on the note. Also, $12,000 isn't exactly a crazy amount of cash these days. I know people who walk around with a thousand or more on their person at all times (afraid of the banking system I guess). Did he really think people were staking him out at the bank?


I was on a jury where a guy had cashed an insurance settlement check ($8k, I think?) and the guy who was behind him in line robbed him afterwards, about a block away.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. My dude. If my teddy bear looking fat white ass did this, the teller would probably have tripped the silent alarm as well.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


Twelve thousand lottery tickets.
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you show up with $12,000 in cash to deposit, expect to be harassed and have to fill out plenty of forms stating where the money came from.  Had a friend who hit a horse racing pick six.  The track payed him out $100 bills in a garbage bag.  Luckily people at the bank had heard someone hit the big pick six.

The racing track also told him to stay home, lock his doors, and to not let anyone since he couldn't go to the bank until morning.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


I'm guessing he needed it for a cash transaction.  It should not have made any difference except for the additional scrutiny as it exceeds $9,999 but otherwise if the account number and ID checked out that should have been it.  Someone done goofed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamFlagg: I'll be honest this is the first time I've ever heard it suggested that any note you silently handed over to a bank teller wasn't to let them know that this is a robbery.


I've given notes to tellers that had the specific denominations and quantities that I wanted in cash. Lots easier for both of us when I calculate that beforehand and write it down
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were going to do this I would not just go up to a teller but would probably meet with a manager.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.

Maybe he was going to an auction and avoiding a buyer premium by paying cash.
Some auctioneers do that.
I carry cash to auctions.
Sometimes a check, but cash is appreciated.


I also carry cash when buying a used car, motorcycle, or whatever. If you tell a seller "I'll give you x amount. I've got the cash with me. Done deal" you can really motivate a seller.

I keep several thousand at home (in a safe) for power outages or other emergencies. Last big blackout around here the hardware store was open, but cash only (no power no internet).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 35-year-old director - who was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face mask - went to the counter and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back that reportedly read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet."

Authorities arriving at the scene reportedly detained two people in an SUV who were waiting for Coogler outside the bank

I would not think to do any those things without getting a lot of questions.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 35-year-old director - who was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face mask - went to the counter and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back...

Yep, wouldn't be suspicious at all if it were white person.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.

Wasn't there some guy who recently had a large amount of cash confiscated by the police while driving? $100K+? Guy said he was going to use it to buy farmland. Police took the cash and released him with no ticket or charges.


Don Johnson?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just needed to fuel up and his preferred station gives a cash discount. Hey, just for the retailer, $4 gas is a big price for the credit card fees when you're selling it at close to cost to get people in the door to buy snacks and cigs.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

NOT SO FAST!
There's war in Europe, sure, but we need constant racial conflict here at home or people will get complacent and possibly start forming social cohesion again which is bad for the rich. Yeah, the teller was a black woman, but she was possessed by the spirit of Karen!
Fight, fight, fight! Get outraged! Click those links! RRRRRAAAAAAAAAAGGGGGHHHHHHHHH!!!!!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would a branch be able to pull together $12k on no notice without impacting other customers (At least, until more cash could be delivered)? This amount seems like one of those things you'd arrange ahead of time.

/Or maybe I'm completely wrong on that, I've never worked at a bank or needed to pull that much cash at once.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Certainly.    Uh, Mr Anderson?  Your identification seems to have somebody else's name on it...."
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


There was ZERO reason to write a note on the back. Just complete the withdrawal slip, hand it to the teller and wait for he/she to ask you what you need to provide. Sounds like he was looking to make a "statement" and he did.


I'm just curious, since you seem to be in the know, what kind of statement was he looking to make and how did he successfully make it? Unless his statement was something like 'how can i fill an internet thread on some time-waster website with supposition, conjecture, and assumption' and that I can see he accomplished.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


Two words:

Strip club.

Also:

Does anyone else feel weird when they wear a COVID mask at a bank?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Russ1642: The word withdraw had better clearly appear on the note. Also, $12,000 isn't exactly a crazy amount of cash these days. I know people who walk around with a thousand or more on their person at all times (afraid of the banking system I guess). Did he really think people were staking him out at the bank?

I was on a jury where a guy had cashed an insurance settlement check ($8k, I think?) and the guy who was behind him in line robbed him afterwards, about a block away.


I sometimes forget that crime rates in the US are so much higher than Canada.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days? Everything is done online over websites and apps and whatnot.


The bank calls you afterwards and asks what all your cash withdrawals were for. Source: also bought a car once.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The word withdraw had better clearly appear on the note. Also, $12,000 isn't exactly a crazy amount of cash these days. I know people who walk around with a thousand or more on their person at all times (afraid of the banking system I guess). Did he really think people were staking him out at the bank?


I'm more afraid of police deciding that my perfectly legal to own and possess cash is somehow indicative of a crime and thus ripe for civil asset forfeiture than I am about the banking system.

I don't even mind the idea of laws granting the police the right to investigate when unusually large amounts of cash are discovered, but the laws are far, far too permissive when it comes to permanently confiscating that cash.  Without some other chargeable crime I think that law enforcement should be forced to return any confiscated cash or other property.  The idea that inanimate property has its own agency and thus can be charged with crimes is ludicrous.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifteen years ago I thought I could stroll into my bank and withdraw 10k.  It was a pain in the ass that took awhile because they don't keep much cash on hand.  Apparently you're supposed to call ahead if you want a lot of your money.

That being said, how does this get to the "call the police" stage?  Once the manager got involved, just verify he owns the account and settle it.  No reason to make an unforced error and put one of your customers in handcuffs.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, is this really even a story? It wasn't the best way to withdraw money, but the bank was cool about it, he was cool about it. This is just proof that the newswell is a bottomless pit that will never be filled except with nonsense like this. It also happened in January, it's March, who gives a Fark.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account.'

Anyone who isn't an idiot understands that.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Yeah. My dude. If my teddy bear looking fat white ass did this, the teller would probably have tripped the silent alarm as well.

It shouldn't happen to your fat white ass either. Why are you mentioning your whiteness?  Did Coogler mention his blackness?
Or did he just confirm it happened, that it shouldn't have happened, and that things have been resolved to his satisfaction.
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tentpole: a movie that is expected to be very successful and therefore able to fund a range of related products or movies.

Learned something new here
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why would anyone conceivably need to withdraw $12,000 in cash these days?


A better question is, why does it matter?

He was trying to do a legal transaction at a place where he is a customer, involving money he earned, and he wanted it in the officially government issued form money comes in: cash.

Why he wanted it in cash is kind of irrelevant.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.

Why even bring up structuring? $12,000 isn't structuring.


Correct, it's actually the opposite of structuring.  Structuring would be taking $9,000 in cash three days in a row, in a simplistic example.  Both large cash transactions and structuring fall under the Bank Secrecy Act though.  It was probably a bit superfluous to mention structuring, but I did say that this would only trigger a currency transaction report.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Was he wearing a mask?


Yes. RTFA.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


There was ZERO reason to write a note on the back. Just complete the withdrawal slip, hand it to the teller and wait for he/she to ask you what you need to provide. Sounds like he was looking to make a "statement" and he did.


You sound like a lunatic. Was that what you were going for?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: SamFlagg: I'll be honest this is the first time I've ever heard it suggested that any note you silently handed over to a bank teller wasn't to let them know that this is a robbery.

I've given notes to tellers that had the specific denominations and quantities that I wanted in cash. Lots easier for both of us when I calculate that beforehand and write it down


I presume that you had already discussed that you were making a withdrawal and had provided your identification to the teller before you presented your note.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eikni: If you show up with $12,000 in cash to deposit, expect to be harassed and have to fill out plenty of forms stating where the money came from.  Had a friend who hit a horse racing pick six.  The track payed him out $100 bills in a garbage bag.  Luckily people at the bank had heard someone hit the big pick six.

The racing track also told him to stay home, lock his doors, and to not let anyone since he couldn't go to the bank until morning.


They couldn't give him a check?

I could be wrong, but IIRC, big payouts in Vegas can be done with checks.

Of course, my biggest win was $800 while playing craps, so it wasn't a concern.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Honestly.... I'm not saying race wasn't a factor here, but if I'm pulling out $12 thousand in cash from my bank, I'm going to give someone a heads up beforehand.  Tellers are trained to identify money laundering and structuring (this transaction would just trigger a currency transaction report), and some $15 an hour teller at a random BofA location isn't going to just hand over that kind of cash to anyone without having a minor panic attack.

The note on the back could have been better accomplished with "Hi, I want to make a large withdrawal.  Here is my account number and ID.  If you wouldn't mind, please count it out discretely.  I don't want people seeing it."  Generally, notes freak tellers the fark out.

That said, TFA doesn't have every single detail, so I don't know.  Sounds like the situation got resolved amicably.


The smarter move would be to go to the bank a day early and let them know you'll be there the next day to pick it up.

They can do their due diligence, and have the money wrapped up to be completely discreet.

Meeting with the manager would help as well.
 
Displayed 50 of 166 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.