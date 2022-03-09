 Skip to content
(US News) Dickless Russian Forces shut down the Chernobyl containment grid (usnews.com)
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start using Russian officers as impromptu reactor shielding and the problem solves itself.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They cant find Dick either? They already lost Ruth in this war
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Start using Russian officers as impromptu reactor shielding and the problem solves itself.


There are no Russian officers.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Weaver95: Start using Russian officers as impromptu reactor shielding and the problem solves itself.

There are no Russian officers.


They keep getting killed like the number two in Isis.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're trying to create a crisis, daring someone (if not Ukranian troops then someone from a NATO state) to come and turn the power back on.

What those idiots don't realize that if something goes wrong at Chernobyl, the trade winds will more than likely carry the fallout into Russia.

Dumb f*ckers...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
loves ya for that headline, Subs!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Weaver95: Start using Russian officers as impromptu reactor shielding and the problem solves itself.

There are no Russian officers.


I'm sure someone is nominally in charge. Just start duct taping Russians who look important to the reactor core, it'll work itself out.
 
Speef
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd be scared dickless too if I was in charge of shutting down the cooling pumps at the world's most famous meltdown site...

/Mostly because I wouldn't shut them down and then the Russians would shoot me
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yeah, they're trying to create a crisis, daring someone (if not Ukranian troops then someone from a NATO state) to come and turn the power back on.

What those idiots don't realize that if something goes wrong at Chernobyl, the trade winds will more than likely carry the fallout into Russia.

Dumb f*ckers...


Hahaha, as if they care about Russia or its people.
The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well done Subby.

Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: xanadian: Yeah, they're trying to create a crisis, daring someone (if not Ukranian troops then someone from a NATO state) to come and turn the power back on.

What those idiots don't realize that if something goes wrong at Chernobyl, the trade winds will more than likely carry the fallout into Russia.

Dumb f*ckers...

Hahaha, as if they care about Russia or its people.
The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.


The good news is that when the radioactive material escapes, the wind will deliver it right to the rich so they can join in and share on the horror.

But when you've got more money than brains, you just don't conceive of such things.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry about it. There is several layers of warding runes beneath the grid.
 
adamatari
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know what the Russians have planned for Chernobyl but I know it's something bad. Use it to commit war crimes? Use it to poison Ukraine's water supply?

Whatever is going on there is seriously bad news. At best they're just breaking things and leaving a local disaster, at worst this could be a major disaster.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.


It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just going to get my own headline ready for the practically inevitable follow up tag:

ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.


They can afford enough tin foil to shield themselves
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw Ghostbusters as a kid and it wasn't until years later that I realized Bill Murray's actually the bad guy here.

/don't care though, Ghostbusters is hilarious
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.

They can afford enough tin foil to shield themselves


I don't see how. Putin basically destroyed most of the Russian economy.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Putin almost certainly wants a fallout situation, so he can blame it on the Ukrainians in hopes of finally getting the Russian people onboard for his war. He doesn't give a damn about civilian deaths on either side, other than seeing them as something he can potentially turn to his advantage.

The truly horrific part is you know he won't tell anyone in the fallout zone until they start getting visibly sick. He'll want the most heartrending images possible to spread all over his state-run "news" channels.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So this week, the Russians have:
- shelled a nuclear power plant
- twice violated a cease fire established to allow civilians to escape, possibly 3 times
- inexplicably cut off power to Chernobyl
- destroyed a maternity hospital

And we already know they possess weapons of mass destruction.

We spent trillions of dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan with far less justification than that.  Russia right now represents an existential threat to the entire planet.  It is time for NATO to act.  The Russians won't stop until forced to.
 
Braggi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's true.  They have no dicks.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should we tell them about the Twinkie?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dickless Russian Forces shut down the Chernobyl containment grid

Acute radiation sickness is a biatch, isn't it?
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Firm-Radioactive
Youtube 3973tfsllqw
 
FarkQued
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, you know side effects of fallout include gestational reproductive gland deformities.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Diary of the Dead (8/12) Movie CLIP - Amish Zombie Killer (2007) HD
Youtube q3CTxWUxHUg
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

adamatari: I don't know what the Russians have planned for Chernobyl but I know it's something bad. Use it to commit war crimes? Use it to poison Ukraine's water supply?

Whatever is going on there is seriously bad news. At best they're just breaking things and leaving a local disaster, at worst this could be a major disaster.


They're gonna say Ukraine was building a dirty bomb or other nuke wmd to justify the invasion. On an international stage the will demand to know how what they did was any different than the scud yellowcake deal the US Americans pulled.

/war crimes included.
/lookin at you Bush and Cheney
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Putin almost certainly wants a fallout situation, so he can blame it on the Ukrainians in hopes of finally getting the Russian people onboard for his war. He doesn't give a damn about civilian deaths on either side, other than seeing them as something he can potentially turn to his advantage.

The truly horrific part is you know he won't tell anyone in the fallout zone until they start getting visibly sick. He'll want the most heartrending images possible to spread all over his state-run "news" channels.


More likely this is some kind of fog of war chaos. A major radioactive cloud from Chernobyl would most likely affect Russia more than anywhere else. That's near their major food production region, which is part of the reason he wants Ukraine.

I don't want to believe Putin has degenerated to the point he's willing to basically turn it into a dirty bomb, because that wil probably be the point where China has to re-evaluate their relationship because that's going to affect them too. Either way it's a desperate situation and we have to pray cooler heads will prevail.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And remember - the GOP absolutely love Putin and wants him to win.
Thank your local trumpers!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: So this week, the Russians have:
- shelled a nuclear power plant
- twice violated a cease fire established to allow civilians to escape, possibly 3 times
- inexplicably cut off power to Chernobyl
- destroyed a maternity hospital

And we already know they possess weapons of mass destruction.

We spent trillions of dollars in Iraq and Afghanistan with far less justification than that.  Russia right now represents an existential threat to the entire planet.  It is time for NATO to act.  The Russians won't stop until forced to.


Difficulty: Iraq and Afghanistan didn't have nukes.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.


It's weird that you think rich people will stay where cancer-causing radiation is.
 
Vhale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
China has a population problem. Maybe they don't care.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I saw Ghostbusters as a kid and it wasn't until years later that I realized Bill Murray's actually the bad guy here.

/don't care though, Ghostbusters is hilarious


I have got to hear this theory
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: I don't want to believe Putin has degenerated to the point he's willing to basically turn it into a dirty bomb, because that wil probably be the point where China has to re-evaluate their relationship because that's going to affect them too. Either way it's a desperate situation and we have to pray cooler heads will prevail.


Putin has no lower levels he can degenerate to. If he thinks it will achieve his goals, there's nothing you can conceive of that's too awful for him to consider. He's old enough to have lived through the first Chernobyl disaster, and probably figures his country can survive a second one. And he certainly can, because his cowardly ass is hiding deep in a bunker.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.


*gets in the G7, moves to my other, other, other, other house which isn't in the path of the PLUME OF RADIOACTIVE NASTINESS CIRCLING THE FRICKING WORLD NOW*

You were saying?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.

It's weird that you think rich people will stay where cancer-causing radiation is.


There are no more rich people in Russia anymore. Putin has destroyed the Russian economy.
Nobody is going anywhere...they all get to sit in the radiation together!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrparks: Weaver95: Begoggle: The wealthy and powerful won't be where things are bad.

It's weird that you think radiation won't affect rich people.
Money doesn't stop cancer.

*gets in the G7, moves to my other, other, other, other house which isn't in the path of the PLUME OF RADIOACTIVE NASTINESS CIRCLING THE FRICKING WORLD NOW*

You were saying?


What money? Russians don't have money anymore.
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the plant melts and leaks, this is like Pootie punching himself in the face then claiming he's been beaten up.
Then retaliates. Based on what he did.
He'd be warring with himself at this point.
He's truly lost it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: If the plant melts and leaks, this is like Pootie punching himself in the face then claiming he's been beaten up.
Then retaliates. Based on what he did.
He'd be warring with himself at this point.
He's truly lost it.


All the polonium and novichok have caused early onset dementia.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I saw Ghostbusters as a kid and it wasn't until years later that I realized Bill Murray's actually the bad guy here.

/don't care though, Ghostbusters is hilarious


Right? Only in the Reagan era could everyone cheer the irresponsible polluter with a dangerous and untested toxic containment system, while villifying the environmentalists trying to shut the polluters down.

(well....the Bush and Trump era too, but still)
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: If the plant melts and leaks, this is like Pootie punching himself in the face then claiming he's been beaten up.
Then retaliates. Based on what he did.
He'd be warring with himself at this point.
He's truly lost it.


That's the perspective of those of us fortunate enough to have free press sources we can consult. If Putin does this, it's a propaganda ploy on his own people who have been restricted to only hearing his version of events.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Loss of offsite power is a very big deal, even in nice nuclear power plants not being occupied by a hostile force.  It's multi-headed crime-against-lots-of-things about to unfold.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Start using Russian officers as impromptu reactor shielding and the problem solves itself.


Good thought, but . . .  Think Putin gives any more of a crap about his officers than Trump would?
 
