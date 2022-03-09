 Skip to content
(AP News)   Excuse me sir, are those 52 reptiles in your pants or are you just happy to see me?   (apnews.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both!
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
53 if you count my penis snake
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Umm are those in sealed plastic bags?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Umm are those in sealed plastic bags?


... Maybe it's a breathable mesh. I dunno.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Umm are those in sealed plastic bags?


You can't Do that!  You'll get a reptile dysfunction for sure!
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not even mad, I'm impressed!
I can only fit a maximum of 7 blind albino river newts in my jorts before going through customs. /jk
 
