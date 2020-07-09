 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Good news, people - Lawrence, Kansas Police Department does not condone officers having sex with people who are unable to consent, while on duty. That's a really specific description, just saying   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Police, Rape, Pleading, Cause of action, Jonathan Gardner, Constable, Kansas, Crime  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They ought to put him in Leavenw... Oh.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Jonathan Gardner, 41, is charged with rape in the first degree"

Jonathan Gardner, 40 never would have done something like this.  This is why I never let Windows update.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fired and then charged? Did we slip momentarily into a better universe before returning to our current one?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if they're not on duty? Is it okay then?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Jonathan Gardner, 41, is charged with rape in the first degree"

Jonathan Gardner, 40 never would have done something like this.  This is why I never let Windows update.


Adobe would make you pay extra to get the Version 41 rape patch.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny how my old hometown from decades ago keeps coming up in the spotlight in some way.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am sure justice will be served.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cops are thugs.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My hometown has not had good police officers of late. We had one lady shoot a guy she pulled over for no good reason, we ran off one police chief six months after he was hired because the union basically mutinied, and now we have this ash-hole raping women while on duty.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cops are thugs.

bullies that are cowards.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Lawerence Laweyers will sort it out.

/home of massacrees since august 21 1863
 
MacWizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So... is this anywhere near Lawrence, Kansas?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does this apply to alive people too?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On a related note, from MARCH 2021 FFS:

House lawmakers just passed a bipartisan bill that would make it illegal for federal law enforcement officers to engage in sexual acts with people in their custody regardless of alleged consent ― a disturbing practice that is allowed by law due to loopholes in protections for detained people.

On the state level, it's still legal in 34 states for police to engage in sexual activity with someone in custody.

Jesus.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: On a related note, from MARCH 2021 FFS:

House lawmakers just passed a bipartisan bill that would make it illegal for federal law enforcement officers to engage in sexual acts with people in their custody regardless of alleged consent ― a disturbing practice that is allowed by law due to loopholes in protections for detained people.

On the state level, it's still legal in 34 states for police to engage in sexual activity with someone in custody.

Jesus.


The really unfortunate thing is because of the way SCOTUS has interpreted qualified immunity, even such a law probably wouldn't stop it entirely because the facts of every single case differ slightly, and that difference is enough for SCOTUS to say "nope, cops haven't been told explicitly this is illegal, so they're protected".
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: What if they're not on duty? Is it okay then?


Well that would certainly be the implication.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Fired and then charged? Did we slip momentarily into a better universe before returning to our current one?


Sure sign of conviction.  They want to make sure headlines say "EX-cop prosecuted for rape"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Fired and then charged? Did we slip momentarily into a better universe before returning to our current one?


It must have been really bad. And evidence floor to ceiling.
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 minute ago  
which one of you farkers posted the GQP rape chart recently?  unable to consent is     .
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.