(NBC News)   If another Covid-19 booster shot is needed this fall, it might not be the same shot you got the last time. I hope not since that needle is long gone   (nbcnews.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad faith, subby. BAD FAITH!

It's because new strains of the virus are constantly appearing and evolving, so the vaccine must change along with them. Located around the world are influenza surveillance centers that annually monitor the most common strains, collecting data and identifying new and evolving strains.

That's why we get DIFFERENT FLU SHOTS every year....
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Derek Force
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Still, the coronavirus is likely here to stay, with Covid probably becoming a seasonal virus, similar to influenza "

Thanks a lot you bunch of selfish, immature, assholes who refuse to hunker down when we needed or wear a mask or get the farking vaccine.   This is your fault.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe stop calling it a booster shot and start calling it an annual (or biannual if we have to play catch-up) shot, like the flu.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Derek Force: "Still, the coronavirus is likely here to stay, with Covid probably becoming a seasonal virus, similar to influenza "

Thanks a lot you bunch of selfish, immature, assholes who refuse to hunker down when we needed or wear a mask or get the farking vaccine.   This is your fault.


I did my part...two shots and a booster, and I basically stayed home for two weeks at the beginning, but enough.

And it's a f*cking joke that my state is FINALLY lifting the mask mandate this Saturday.  Inslee is an asshole.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Derek Force: "Still, the coronavirus is likely here to stay, with Covid probably becoming a seasonal virus, similar to influenza "

Thanks a lot you bunch of selfish, immature, assholes who refuse to hunker down when we needed or wear a mask or get the farking vaccine.   This is your fault.


^ This is what maskers actually believe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The third booster is nothing more than an update for the chips they injected into you with the first 3 doses.

/WAKE UP SHEEP!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good! The new variants - as could have been and was predicted - are evolving immune response evasion, so I've been waiting for news of an updated formulation.

We need a lot more solid info on long-term health effects from COVID infections though. Preliminary research suggests for even people who have been very mildly infected it increases risks of heart attack and stroke afterwards by 76%. It would be very useful to know if vaccines affect that risk or not, and to what degree if they do. And also to nail down solid figures on those health implications in general.
 
