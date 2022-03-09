 Skip to content
(LAist)   Panic At The DogRun; locals thrown when the "Brad Pitt of cougars" visits L.A. hipster enclave. Now what's a "micro-neighborhood"?   (laist.com) divider line
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh yes, let's anthropomorphize this apex predator "celebrity". Nothing bad will come of it, he's a good kitty.

Now I remember Nate in the "Ecotone" episode and am sad.
 
detonator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Angelino's don't interact with their neighbors much. There are exceptions, like in East LA where a lot of extended families reside. But for the most part, people in LA don't interact. A neighbor I had growing up had cone by my fathers house one day and introduced himself to my father after living across the street for almost fifty years. Turns out they went to high school in Chicago together and both moved to the same neighborhood in LA two months apart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All cats are beautiful.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I prefer Neighborhoods that aren't micro.

/Bigly macro neighborhoods
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still think it is pretty damned fascinating that the Rough Riders had a pet mountain lion, Josephine.
 
