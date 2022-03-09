 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   ♫ If you're blue and don't know where to shoot / Why don't you shoot where patients sit / Putin on the Blitz ♫   (msnbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brave comrades put down future Ukrainian protestors.

/Pooty and his tribe will be forever marked, never safe.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/TadeuszGiczan/status/1501664732587114504?t=QA2I26-XGSLbKLkpS7as_w&s=19
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Vlad really doesn't care one bit how bad it gets for Russian POWs in Ukraine. They seem to have been treated well to this point but could easily become the targets of rage over such atrocities.

/two wrongs don't make a right
//but payback is more than just a maternal canine
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for someone to identify where Putin's girlfriend and kids are hiding out in Switzerland and chuck them out a window.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess Vlad really doesn't care one bit how bad it gets for Russian POWs in Ukraine. They seem to have been treated well to this point but could easily become the targets of rage over such atrocities.

/two wrongs don't make a right
//but payback is more than just a maternal canine


So far the Ukrainians seem to feel sorry for more than anything else for all the scared 18 year old conscripts they've captured so far.

But boy oh boy if they capture a general or other high value target alive.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I feel bad that my first reaction to this headline was to praise Subby for nailing the meter in the headline?

Because I feel like that makes me a bad person.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas


This continues much longer and I will be for denying them access to the atmosphere.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Time for someone to identify where Putin's girlfriend and kids are hiding out in Switzerland and chuck them out a window.


I thought they were in Monaco?  Or is that a different lady friend?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Should I feel bad that my first reaction to this headline was to praise Subby for nailing the meter in the headline?

Because I feel like that makes me a bad person.


And actually, I just realized that Subby actually missed a beat in the first line.  So now I feel really bad.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas


The annals of history are littered with any number of reasons that's not a good idea.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget, America's bunker baitch would have done the same thing if he could have.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas

The annals of history are littered with any number of reasons that's not a good idea.


*offer not valid if you're Poland, though
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear of nuclear war is allowing this chucklehead to do what ever the hell he wants. Putin could take the United States in minutes with nary a shot fired just by threatening to nuke us.

It's beyond time to fark this asshole raw.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas


Putin may very well accomplish that himself as US intelligence, which has been on the money all along on this, is leaking that he's contemplating detonating a radioactive dirty bomb which will probably pollute eastern Ukraine along with its central Ukraine origin.

FWIW, after this is all said and done, Russia won't need access to anything because it will be a pariah state, for years to come.  Where are Russians going to go and be welcome?  Have fun wintering in Vladivostok, good pariahfolk of Russia.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: FriarReb98: AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas

The annals of history are littered with any number of reasons that's not a good idea.

*offer not valid if you're Poland, though


Russia got a lot of territory after World War II. But Russia's civility scorecard has been far worse than the actual axiss powers of World War II since then so maybe we should reevaluate that.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas

This continues much longer and I will be for denying them access to the atmosphere.


This. Is. What. They. Do.

This is not new, out-of-character, or a final act of desperation. This is what Russia does.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean on the one hand this is obviously terrible but on the other hand bravo, Subby, that's HOTY-caliber right there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas


No this needs to end with Moscow being an irradiated crater
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".


There's all that seized foreign asset money just sitting there...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas

No this needs to end with Moscow being an irradiated crater


another rational submission to the discussion!


( Can you attempt to insult me in 3 languages for  Declaring your idea is idiotic?)
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas


And oxygen.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"UN Head decries 'horrific' attack on Mariupol hospital, hopes that the 'senseless violence' magically stops on its own"

Thanks for your help there, Antonio.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: gilgigamesh: Should I feel bad that my first reaction to this headline was to praise Subby for nailing the meter in the headline?

Because I feel like that makes me a bad person.

And actually, I just realized that Subby actually missed a beat in the first line.  So now I feel really bad.


Two beats.
/for shame
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moto-geek: AmbassadorBooze: When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".

There's all that seized foreign asset money just sitting there...


How many of the oligarchs are friendly with elite level politicians?  My guess is they won't lose much.  And will all the seized assets cover all the damage in ukraine?  Also unlikely.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: AquaTatanka: This needs to end with Russia losing complete access to both the Baltic and black seas

No this needs to end with Moscow being an irradiated crater


A radioactive crater that we use to store nuclear waste.  And where all the russian corpses are pushed into the crater.
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x674]
https://twitter.com/TadeuszGiczan/status/1501664732587114504?t=QA2I26-XGSLbKLkpS7as_w&s=19


Time to add Russian "journalists" to the war crimes list.

/Tokyo Moscow Rose, lemme introduce you to our list of penalties
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
By the time the rest of the world intervenes. How many could have been saved?

How many non nato nations will he be allowed to massacre because he has nukes?

Hope He runs out of resources till he has only nukes left?
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: fragMasterFlash: I guess Vlad really doesn't care one bit how bad it gets for Russian POWs in Ukraine. They seem to have been treated well to this point but could easily become the targets of rage over such atrocities.

/two wrongs don't make a right
//but payback is more than just a maternal canine

So far the Ukrainians seem to feel sorry for more than anything else for all the scared 18 year old conscripts they've captured so far.

But boy oh boy if they capture a general or other high value target alive.


They seem to be ventilating those.

Trepanning with extreme prejudice, if you will...

Amateur frontline brain surgery?

Speed holes?
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: By the time the rest of the world intervenes. How many could have been saved?

How many non nato nations will he be allowed to massacre because he has nukes?

Hope He runs out of resources till he has only nukes left?


Because of his nukes, there's no way to know.  We could all be glowing cinders right now, if NATO had gotten involved.

Still might happen, of course.

Interesting times.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, welcome to Fark - but deliberate war crime atrocities done as a comedy headline?

-1. bad subby. bad admin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spleef420: Fear of nuclear war is allowing this chucklehead to do what ever the hell he wants. Putin could take the United States in minutes with nary a shot fired just by threatening to nuke us.


Nah, bullies only pick on those they perceive as weaker.  Pooty knows better than to scratch the paint on one NATO tank...hopefully.

My plan in the event of launch is to pour a stiff drink, and hope Russian targeting systems and maintenance is as crappy as the rest of their logistics so far.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Should I feel bad that my first reaction to this headline was to praise Subby for nailing the meter in the headline?

Because I feel like that makes me a bad person.


dark humor still needs to be good humor
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Therion: Yeah, yeah, welcome to Fark - but deliberate war crime atrocities done as a comedy headline?

-1. bad subby. bad admin.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Greg Kihn Band - Jeopardy HD
Youtube lnvbbMndEuU
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".


Hopefully, seized assets plus future oil revenue will at least help rebuild Ukraine...I'd expect that as the minimum for allowing Russia back into civilization.

But this timeline?  Trump wins the next election, and tries to force Ukraine to pay for all the Russian tanks they stole...
 
camaroash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spleef420: Fear of nuclear war is allowing this chucklehead to do what ever the hell he wants. Putin could take the United States in minutes with nary a shot fired just by threatening to nuke us.

It's beyond time to fark this asshole raw.


Odds are their nukes are as poorly-maintained and supported as their other military assets.

/ ice cream trucks... Damn...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the news of Putin's demise.

And according to this prank grave marker from 2019, people in Russia have long thought the same:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Make the dream come alive
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".


Russia should lose land. Just like the assholes who attacked Israel did.
 
camaroash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PunGent: AmbassadorBooze: When russia is defeated, will they be required to pay for the rebuilding of ukraine?  Or will the rest of the world, people who didn't invade ukraine pay for it?  And if we pay for it, will we at least get to take all the resources that russia has?  Or will russia just get to say "so sorry.  We were brainwashed by putin.  Please buy our oil again".

Hopefully, seized assets plus future oil revenue will at least help rebuild Ukraine...I'd expect that as the minimum for allowing Russia back into civilization.

But this timeline?  Trump wins the next election, and tries to force Ukraine to pay for all the Russian tanks they stole...


I'll gladly pay any price at the pump if it means not sucking Putin's PP. Donnie did enough of that for several lifetimes, yet he's Chickenhawking about Chinese flags on our jets to provoke infighting. Y'all Qaeda and Yokel Haram are going to take his words seriously.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PunGent: WillofJ2: By the time the rest of the world intervenes. How many could have been saved?

How many non nato nations will he be allowed to massacre because he has nukes?

Hope He runs out of resources till he has only nukes left?

Because of his nukes, there's no way to know.  We could all be glowing cinders right now, if NATO had gotten involved.

Still might happen, of course.

Interesting times.


Schrödinger's nukes
 
