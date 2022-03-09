 Skip to content
(Publishers Weekly)   Texas Library Association forms new coalition to fight back against book bans. In other news, Texas has a Library Association. Which I guess means they have libraries. And books. Huh. Learned something new today   (publishersweekly.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cha reedin fur?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But most Texans call it the libary association.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea subby they got that book suppository
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libraries full of the RIGHT books, subby.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why their hunting blinds are called that.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas keeps all the banned books in a big building overlooking Dealey Plaza in Dallas.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only books a good Texan needs are The Bible, Mein Kampf, and The Turner Dairies.
 
Mukster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reading - HUH! What's it good for?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Texas still has Liberians after confusing them with Libertarians, and liberals
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good old TX and the love of books. I lived in Lubbock when one library branch was flooded and condemned. The right wing radio knobs and at least one city council member campaigned against replacement. "We don't belong in the business of building any libraries."

Fortunately it was rebuilt and the idiots went back to preaching how public parks and recreation facilities were an affront to good sense and the American way. Everything should be private property and cost too much for the rif raf.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mein Kampf was a book, subby.  So was Atlas Shrugged.  I find your stereotyping here disappointing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GunPlumber: Good old TX and the love of books. I lived in Lubbock when one library branch was flooded and condemned. The right wing radio knobs and at least one city council member campaigned against replacement. "We don't belong in the business of building any libraries."

Fortunately it was rebuilt and the idiots went back to preaching how public parks and recreation facilities were an affront to good sense and the American way. Everything should be private property and cost too much for the rif raf.


Andrew Carnegie says what?
 
Ehre
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So these folks want to ban books, maybe we should institute some sanctions or ban them from going to public libraries.

They are anti immunization and don't believe in science or evolution. We should ban them from getting immunized or ban them from going to hospitals.

They don't believe in climate change. Maybe we should make them pay for weather forecasts.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must be hard to read books written using only the letters U, S, and A.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They gotta keep their bibles somewhere when they're not thumpin' 'em.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they didn't have books, they wouldn't have anyplace to shoot presidents from
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Texas keeps all the banned books in a big building overlooking Dealey Plaza in Dallas.


JFK Jr coming back to read Art of the Deal confirmed
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think Texas and I should really feel okay if we started seeing other people.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The only books a good Texan needs are The Bible, Mein Kampf, and The Turner Dairies.


I hear they like The Art Of The Deal
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Send the nimrods who support book bans to Saudi Arabia and Putin's Russia. They'll feel right at home.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that some kind of underground movement like Freemasons of Knights Templar?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Must be hard to read books written using only the letters U, S, and A.


What are you talking about?

USA ASU SAU SUA UAS.   That's a whole novel right there, bub.
 
