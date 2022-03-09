|
Fark NotNewsletter: Drew's broken D, plus tips on vetting new information
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Laptop's back from surgery, which means I've been playing catch up all week. A couple folks asked what the problem was, it was Mac keyboard issues. Specifically, the D key was failing, which is a problem for someone with a D in their name. So I had to get my D fixed. The good news is, my D is back in working order. I hear this problem will happen again to me later in life but in a different way.
On Tuesday mornings I do a few local radio shows around the US. One of them asked me this week how I tell misinformation from information with regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Obviously I'm not perfect or trained in this, but I do have a framework that I use which folks might find helpful. This isn't a list that will tell you 100% what is and isn't true, but it will nudge your confidence levels up and down the true/false scale.
- Would I want this to be true? If so, it's important to be extra careful when vetting new information. We're all blind to the things we want.
- Would someone else want this to be true? Even though I might not be the intended target, could the misinformation be targeted toward other folks' confirmation bias. The Ghost of Kiev is a great example, I had a couple friends who were very much infatuated with the story - which was a great story to be sure, but not true.
- Could this even be plausible? The Ghost of Kiev definitely failed this test - there's no way there's a Canadian or American with a spare MIG-29 lying around who also has access to ordinance and their own private airfield that no one's been able to locate. Unless it's run by British puppets from the 1960s, that is.
- Who's verifying this stuff? I've been following a list of Ukraine experts put together by Josh Marshall over at Talking Points Memo which is pretty helpful - especially since they don't all agree with each other. When a bunch of these folks pop up and confirm something at the same time, that's a good sign. However, sometimes everyone still gets something wrong in the same way.
- Is this a lie someone would actually make up? Most lies are pretty basic, for example Ukraine says 11,000 Russian troops have been killed while Russia says 1,500 have. Are either of these true? I doubt it. I also have no way of knowing for sure. Are these lies someone would actually make up? Definitely - both sides in a war would want to overstate their situation. However, whenever I see a story that's particularly weird, I start to hedge that it's probably true. Especially when an unnecessarily weird detail pops up in a longer piece. Years ago, I forget when and who, someone published a longform article that was supposed to be a candid interview with an anonymous GOP operative who was speaking their mind. Lots of folks questioned whether the piece was true. I don't have any confirmation it was true, but I think it was due to a very odd detail that was included in the much larger piece - that members of Congress, GOP and some Democrats as well, were super angry with Nancy Pelosi because she "screwed up the congressional cafeteria" by getting metal silverware banned. It was a throwaway detail, but if I'm going to tell a bunch of lies about how things work behind the scenes, that's not a lie I'd include or even think to include. Could still be a lie but my point is, there are way better lies than that.
A couple of business items: We have just concluded voting on January 2022 Headline of the Month - go check out the winners! We're going to roll straight into February 2022 Headline of the Month because that was the first thing I processed once I got my laptop back earlier this week. You may notice that the number of candidate headlines vary from month to month - you would be correct that is definitely the case. When I select candidates I'm not shooting for any particular number - if it's funny, it qualifies. Some months are funnier than others. The Politics Tab in particular can have some long dry spells. So it goes.
This Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the return of the Fark News Livestream. Mostly weird Ukraine war stories, plus other strangeness. And possibly a special guest! I won't announce who it is until they've confirmed and it might be last minute. And it might be just me and Dill, who knows? Tune in to find out.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Smirky the Wonder Chimp discussed the different risk levels based on where you are in the blast radius of a nuclear bomb
Ponzholio considered a man telling his wife they'd save surrogacy money if he impregnated her sister "the traditional way"
NateAsbestos disagreed with someone who hated a movie enough to watch it more than once
Diabolic found who's most upset about a strange crash in Ukraine
mr_fulano noticed that this porch swing is a trap
Straight Outta Wells Branch knew how to stay safe in the event of a nuclear attack
Andy Andy figured that a husband who schemed to save money on a surrogate had a secret
Mr. Coffee Nerves knew what's been going on in a house with themed rooms
The Pope of Manwich Village had a hand in making thousands of babies
JerkStore explained why it's dangerous to steal catalytic converters
Smart:
Sin_City_Superhero decided to play it safe after learning that light-to-moderate drinking has negative effects on the brain
lindalouwho had bad news for Fark's raison d'être
JessieL waded into the continental debate
turboke had an argument either for or against wired headphones, depending on your point of view
Psychopusher argued that getting wired lasts longer than loose buds
mr_fulano noticed that this porch swing is a trap
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Job interviews
Smart: Creoena had a job interview that contained some red flags
Funny: Omnivorous demonstrated some quick thinking
Politics Funny:
GardenWeasel helpfully translated from Russian to English
Driedsponge explained the requirements for European Union membership in response to markie_farkie's question
khitsicker considered a possible connection between Roger Stone and Joel Greenberg, Matt Gaetz's friend who pled guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
Notabunny wondered about what kind of equipment Ukrainians are using to fight off Russians
oldernell put Russia's attack on the Ukrainian people in perspective
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
lordjupiter rewrote the 1976 song "Convoy" for current events
Politics Smart:
gunga galunga added to a prediction about fascism in America
fragMasterFlash thought one more country needed to do their part to get Russia out of Ukraine
Recoil Therapy discussed possible reasons why the convoy hadn't been bombed yet. I mean the 40-mile-long Russian military one near Kyiv, not the U.S./Canadian trucker convoy complaining about being asked to take advantage of an extraordinary, life-saving medical accomplishment
Algebrat shared an update on an elderly relative from Kyiv on Thursday, and another update on Monday
From Philly to Boston did the math on Ben Shapiro appearing three times on a recent list of top 10 Facebook posts
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
west.la.lawyer made "Saturday Night Fever" hotter
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us that Grumpy Cat was reincarnated as a fennec fox
katod heard you like subways
Wrongo found a Little Bad Fox who liked to huff and puff
west.la.lawyer feared the psycho queen
Redwing showed us how athletes cheat in the shooting parts of the Winter Olympics biathlon race
Snubnose discovered a fun way to get home after a girls' night out
derfiticulum knew how to really make a cottage that looks like a UFO
samsquatch revealed the real reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America
bugdozer introduced us to Yoda's cousin
Fartist Friday theme: Show & Tell Vol. 16
RedZoneTuba showed off a flattering deck pic
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of "National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day" (for real), we'll pen odes to our favorite breakfast foods. Bacon, cereal, avocado toast, maybe even some waffles. Write a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography theme: Opposites Attract
This one ended in a three-way tie between BecauseISaidSo's Peace Bullets, BecauseISaidSo's Caged Wilderness, and Nuclear Monk's Refreshing Pool
2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submission Information (brought to you by toraque)
The Seventh Annual Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions! This is a charity event a group of Farkers run every year to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by collecting the best short fiction that the brilliant minds of writers here on Fark can deliver and publishing on Amazon in both ebook and trade paperback editions. Ever wanted to see your name in print? I mean, other than that time you made the newspaper for that thing with the dog, the hula hoops, and the air compressor? Now's your chance!
We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:
Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)
All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so you can share your wit and brilliance with the world for a good cause!
The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Dressed up like a million-dollar trooper / Trying hard to look like Gary Cooper (super-duper) / Fears of unified Europe becomes self-fulfilling, nothing in your mitts / Putin on the fritz
Canada to ban crude oil imports from Russia. Polite oil imports still allowed
Now I have a thermobaric weapon. Ho-Ho-Ho
According to Anonymous, Bitcoin will soon be tanking
Wisconsin woman re-decorates home with partner
Police respond to 911 calls about six to eight toddlers that escaped from day care and were resisting a rest
♫ I read the news today, oh boy ♫ 3,000 holes in Trump's new border fence ♫ And thought the holes were rather small, ICE had to fix them all ♫ Now they know how many holes it takes to fill an asshat's wall ♫
I guess the purpose of the Hall of Fame is, after all, to keep all the busts in one place
"The Shining" as an opera. It ain't over 'til the thin lady screams
Russia Today, gone tomorrow
S&P downgrades Russia's sovereign credit rating to "ССС-." There's a P joke in there somewhere
Nyetflix
The best ghost towns in all 50 states. Sounds like a road trip for you and your boo
Hey everybody, Quetzalcoatl's back
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and I'm glad to say my corned beef brine worked out much better this time. On the Quiz itself, Xanadone came out on top with 1004 and a ticket to the 1000 Club, followed by mrs. badcrumble in second with 958 and Booklet in third with 940. Tax Boy and Hassan Ben Sobr tied for fourth with 934, with DemonicGerbil right behind in fifth place with 933.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which soda brand is getting a "Nitro" version. Only 22% of quiztakers caught the article about how Pepsi has decided that what its drinkers needed was nitrogen. The new Pepsi Nitro will include a tiny nitrogen capsule that will infuse the gas into the beverage when the can is opened, similar to Guinness Draught, Still a bit unsure about why they didn't go the Mountain Dew route and just stick booze in it. Seems simpler.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what dessert you might be likely to have in the days leading up to Mardi Gras in New Orleans. 84% of Quiztakers knew that the yeast brioche topped with green, gold, and purple sugar was called a King Cake. For the record, Tarte Tatin consists of caramelized fruit baked on a lite crust, and clafoutis is baked berries and flan on a flaky crust. Or it might be something you need to ask your doctor about, a little unclear on that one.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about a new movie tie-in promo. Only 51% of quiztakers knew that Dave Grohl had somehow convinced Molson Coors to produce Coors Almighty Light to help get more butts in seats for Studio 666. The fact that the brew is "blessed by a non-denominational minister" makes me wonder if a priest just Zoomed in and someone held an iPad over the water tank, but still, that's more than most beers give you. I mean, all of these religions like to focus on blessing wine, but few bless beer. No word on its usefulness in warding off evil, but Amen, I guess.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Batman villain didn't get his traditional cigarette holder in the new Sparkly Batman movie. 97% of quiztakers recognized Oswald Cobblepot as the real name of The Penguin, possibly because1992's Batman Returns. was required viewing for Generation X. I think nearly all of us had it on VHS next to our copy of Independence Day.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz since you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
