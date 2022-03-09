 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Jam, The Field Mice, Galaxie 500, and Nina Hagen. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #323. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
14
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the jazz pregame today is live, not recorded.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenos tardes a todos!

Home tonight....allow me to warm you up with this:

Hipsway : "Forbidden" (2016 Remaster)
Youtube ZQ-4_7nVN6s
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Buenos tardes a todos!

Home tonight....allow me to warm you up with this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQ-4_7nVN6s]


hipsway. nice. i've played them on the show.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in time for the pre-game... Warming up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i promised the station manager (who is a HUGE simpsons fan) that i'd change the name of the show today to "the jazzhole" which is apparently a simpsons thing.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
'Ello ello ello.
Wot's all this then?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i promised the station manager (who is a HUGE simpsons fan) that i'd change the name of the show today to "the jazzhole" which is apparently a simpsons thing.


From the "who knew" department: It's also a band, a bar in Laos and a bookstore in Nigeria.
Simpsons wise, Bleeding Gums Murphy was the regular act. But he's a dead character now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: 'Ello ello ello.
Wot's all this then?


riffraff.100% pure, unadulterated, prime cut usda choice grade a riffraff.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Clash - 48 Hours (Official Audio)
Youtube qBr6y3bhhCU
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wanted to share an artist I discovered recently, Strand of Oaks, that I think has some stuff that may be of interest to this audience. At least one of their songs had a very 80s feel to it, but since I can't for the life of me remember which one, here's something else from them:

Strand of Oaks - Radio Kids (Official Video)
Youtube qSEdhB9faEs


I'm sure y'all have heard them already though, and, as usual, I'm just late to the party
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Something I discovered a few days ago which is, as my Welsh friend Jan says, cowin' lush
ETO
Youtube _fp7hsMQzJw


I asked if they had a bandcamp thing so I could buy it somewhere other than itunes or amazon & they set one up. & it's completely empty.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.