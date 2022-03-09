 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ukrainians unable to convince their relatives in Russia that Russia isn't actually saving them from Nazis (video of a firsthand account)   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like some brainwashed BS I've witnessed here in the US.
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Sounds like some brainwashed BS I've witnessed here in the US.


a lot of it comes from the same source after all
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like talking to your racist uncle.

Science needs to drop what it's doing and find a cure for propaganda so we can get humanity back on track.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar.

Most successful Russian psyops ever.

That's how you know we're family.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's OK, half this country doesn't believe Joe Biden is even president.

People believe what they want to believe.  Reality is subjective anymore.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Like talking to your racist uncle.

Science needs to drop what it's doing and find a cure for propaganda so we can get humanity back on track.


There has always been a cure.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

b2theory: Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.


Some of them are probably just keeping the party line simply because it's a lot safer to do so..
They have to live there..And it's not like the police didn't break down a door threaten a 10yo boy, and cut off power to the apartment, because something a KID said at school.. (They did)...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the next iteration of this god-awful simulation I really hope we don't create the internet.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Sounds like some brainwashed BS I've witnessed here in the US.


THIS! And in your country they still have a wide selection of information sources.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went into a convenience store yesterday, and the convenience store owner went on a rant and said how this is all NATO's fault and how Ukraine should be part of Russia, and that Joe Biden is a warmonger and that he hopes Joe Biden gets ass cancer. And that Ukraine is all Nazis and Zionists bunched together. I put my Dr Pepper back and said "I might come back later," and left. Cuckoo!
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

b2theory: Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.



I agree. I saw some articles complaining that Russian NHL players (especially Ovechkin) weren't coming out against what's happening in Ukraine.

All I could think about was: Don't they realize that those guys still have families back there who will certainly suffer if the players say the wrong thing?

It's easy to armchair quarterback when you don't have to worry about getting a severe case of Polonium Tea Elevator Bullets.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't this perfectly normal?

We keep judging history using the knowledge of today.

I'm sure the Nazis, the French under Napoleon, the conquistadors under Cortez, the various waves of Crusaders in the Holy Land, and the Roman legions all thought that they were the good guys.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It wasn't even on the list of excuses Lawrow brought up for the invasion recently.
Many people in Russia, especially in certain age groups, are totally brainwashed by state TV and have soaked up rule no 1: the party is always right.
And they have been lied to forever, many of them couldn't tell the truth if it smacked them in the face.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

b2theory: Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.


Oh, what, you're telling me that the greater part of the Russian population, especially those whose lives included the transition from the Soviet Union to Russia, feel that they are hostages to their own government? Is it really that simple?

/NARRATOR: It was
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fsbilly: HerptheDerp: Like talking to your racist uncle.

Science needs to drop what it's doing and find a cure for propaganda so we can get humanity back on track.

There has always been a cure.


I butchered it... but here.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think Putin is getting ready for an old skool Soviet union style purge of the disloyal.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.


Most of this country doesn't speak English. It's not a matter of "just looking up".
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't convince Trump supporters that Trump isn't saving them from Nazis, either.

Same propaganda source, different country
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How eerily similar to my father and older brothers as wrecked by Fox news, Rush Limbaugh, Free Republic, and others. It was begun by my Grandfather in the early 1990s but he had the decency to die before he became the raging unapologetic right wing propaganda megaphone the others have become. He would have, he just passed before it got to that point.

They have no idea how I became a filthy liberal. I love to remind them about the entertainment we watched growing up. They watched Billy Jack and a Man Called Horse and Little Big Man and movies like that and extracted what toxic masculinity and tough guy stuff they could. I pulled a more liberal message from them.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
russians are uneducated, stupid, baby-killing people who love being lied to. Think a trump voter/christian except smarter.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Sounds like some brainwashed BS I've witnessed here in the US.


We keep forgetting who Fox News patterned itself after.
 
Koodz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.


I think you're a bit confused about what Anonymous does.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
well, nazi's arent gonna kill themselves
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or Dad's old enough to remember life in the Soviet Union and knows there's a gulag waiting for him if he makes any disparaging remarks Russian government on a call that's very likely being monitored.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fsbilly: HerptheDerp: Like talking to your racist uncle.

Science needs to drop what it's doing and find a cure for propaganda so we can get humanity back on track.

There has always been a cure.


K-pop
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: b2theory: Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.

Oh, what, you're telling me that the greater part of the Russian population, especially those whose lives included the transition from the Soviet Union to Russia, feel that they are hostages to their own government? Is it really that simple?

/NARRATOR: It was


Yep. It's called Learned helplessness, look it up.
Now the Russian government is even taking the vocabulary away. Literally. They aren't allowed to talk about war anymore.
And to make it even worse, Russia wants to totally seal off its population from outside information. Heard a German communication scientist today who labeled that as a test run of global proportions that has never been done before.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rudemix: How eerily similar to my father and older brothers as wrecked by Fox news, Rush Limbaugh, Free Republic, and others. It was begun by my Grandfather in the early 1990s but he had the decency to die before he became the raging unapologetic right wing propaganda megaphone the others have become. He would have, he just passed before it got to that point.

They have no idea how I became a filthy liberal. I love to remind them about the entertainment we watched growing up. They watched Billy Jack and a Man Called Horse and Little Big Man and movies like that and extracted what toxic masculinity and tough guy stuff they could. I pulled a more liberal message from them.


I'll say that my father, in his early and mid-life, was a hippy, pro-union, Bush-hating liberal.  He went down the rabbit-hoke of UFO conspiracies on youtube and got sucked into far-right propaganda.  It can happen to anyone; thank god he listened to us and pulled out of it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Sounds like some brainwashed BS I've witnessed here in the US.


You've seen what Fox News and right-wing radio did to create the MAGA crowd.  But they are also exposed to other media sources with more objective reporting.

Imagine if Fox News was the only source of news.  Russia has shut down every outlet that is not "state approved."
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It "amuses" me that Putin's rationale for the invasion is that it's necessary to de-Nazi-ft Ukraine, when for years Putin has been providing the primary funding for Nazis worldwide
 
thehobbes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: well, nazi's arent gonna kill themselves


ummm. there's this bunker...
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

b2theory: Honestly, I don't think you can trust anything a Russian citizen will say right now. Not that I think they are ignorant or duplicitous. They are terrified of their government and are watching their lives fall apart, very quickly. I don't think any human would react terribly different.


Yesterday, the BBC aired a clip of two young women being interviewed with the Kremlin in the background. When asked if they support what Putin's doing in Ukraine, of course they said yes. I don't know what the reporter expected. Even if they hate Putin's guts with the fire of a thousand suns, the personal cost of saying so, particularly to a foreign journalist, is just too high.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Koodz: markie_farkie: Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.

I think you're a bit confused about what Anonymous does.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Catch the wave!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, Russians are stupid servile idiots.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Isn't this perfectly normal?

We keep judging history using the knowledge of today.

I'm sure the Nazis, the French under Napoleon, the conquistadors under Cortez, the various waves of Crusaders in the Holy Land, and the Roman legions all thought that they were the good guys.


Napoleon was the good guy. He was a conqueror but remember what he was conquering: despotic and largely non-functional monarchies. He left every country better than he found it and his legal reforms still form the basis of European law.

The British opposed him because historically their greatest nightmare has been a united, stable, and prosperous Europe. Napoleon could have been Jesus and he could have been Satan and their response would have been the same.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: In the next iteration of this god-awful simulation I really hope we don't create the internet.


Are BBSs okay? I liked those.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: well, nazi's arent gonna kill themselves


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sees vhat you did zere.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I went into a convenience store yesterday, and the convenience store owner went on a rant and said how this is all NATO's fault and how Ukraine should be part of Russia, and that Joe Biden is a warmonger and that he hopes Joe Biden gets ass cancer. And that Ukraine is all Nazis and Zionists bunched together. I put my Dr Pepper back and said "I might come back later," and left. Cuckoo!


Did basically the same thing a few years back with cat food at the pet food store when the owner went on this completely inane rant about how "Donald Trump is gonna 'clean up all this crime' and show people how to act like mature adults again!". I just laughed in her face and never went back.

Too stupid to exist but lucky enough to somehow do so.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: fsbilly: HerptheDerp: Like talking to your racist uncle.

Science needs to drop what it's doing and find a cure for propaganda so we can get humanity back on track.

There has always been a cure.

K-pop


I don't get it, I enjoy the random K-Pop song here or there, and I love that they have actual dance in their music videos, but damn it, social mobilization is where they really shine and Gods/Goddess/Universal forces bless them for it. I'm not going to even try to understand it, I'm just going to be thankful it exists.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russians have crazy right wing delusional Christian Qtards just like America. This is scary.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: rudemix: How eerily similar to my father and older brothers as wrecked by Fox news, Rush Limbaugh, Free Republic, and others. It was begun by my Grandfather in the early 1990s but he had the decency to die before he became the raging unapologetic right wing propaganda megaphone the others have become. He would have, he just passed before it got to that point.

They have no idea how I became a filthy liberal. I love to remind them about the entertainment we watched growing up. They watched Billy Jack and a Man Called Horse and Little Big Man and movies like that and extracted what toxic masculinity and tough guy stuff they could. I pulled a more liberal message from them.

I'll say that my father, in his early and mid-life, was a hippy, pro-union, Bush-hating liberal.  He went down the rabbit-hoke of UFO conspiracies on youtube and got sucked into far-right propaganda.  It can happen to anyone; thank god he listened to us and pulled out of it.


Going through the same thing with my family. My grandpa and I have been best friends for years. I can't do over to his cabin anymore because it means sitting under a confederate flag, three trump flags, a Lauren Gulp flag, and a huge handmade sign that says, "Liberal Hunting Season."

It breaks my heart but how do you handle that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.


https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/russia-tv-anonymous-hack-ukraine-attack-putin-fake-news-b986412.html
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time for Anonymous and any other entities to do their thing and take over Russian media/broadcasting and blast out the truth nonstop.


Won't make a difference, people who've bought in will just say that it's all crisis actors, deep state and false flags. At least that's how it works in the US.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: You can't convince Trump supporters that Trump isn't saving them from Nazis Prince John, either.

Same propaganda source, different country


https://twitter.com/FPWellman/status/1501385981215363073

/brain worms from bad pork, me thinks, but your guess is as good as mine
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'How can you NOT-SEE ze obvious truth in front of your faces?'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Truth iz vhat I say it iz! Do not look behind the green iron curtain!'
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Putin promised no conscripts would be involved in operations in Ukraine, and now a bunch of conscripts are coming back in body bags. Doesn't that undermine public confidence?

NOPE! Putin's spokesman is promising they will find out who went against orders to send these men into Ukraine and will punish them appropriately.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The right wing propaganda machine is 'boiling the frog.'

They keep ratcheting up the anger and craziness till it's normalized.  we are going to have more boil overs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LOL we're so much smarter than them.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And most people in the US in 2003 wouldn't believe you if you pointed out that the extremely obvious lies about Iraq were extremely obvious lies.

And that was before Facebook.

(Not equating the two wars as some have done, just not surprised a bunch of Russians are as farking stupid now as a bunch of Americans were then)
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.