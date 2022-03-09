 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Is huffing deodorant a thing now?   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Automobile, Florida woman, Wheel, Coroner, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Tire, Sheriff, Transport  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 11:20 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


maybe they were spelling it with a "gh" all along
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only if she's asleep.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]

maybe they were spelling it with a "gh" all along


It's right on the bloody can "RIGHT GUARD"

/I have no clue what you're talking about.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that would explain the stupidity associated with everyone using Axe/Lynx Body Spray.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Apparently they're huffing and driving people!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This person should get the Axe.  The Degree to which this is dangerous cannot be overstated, and it's no Secret the bad things that might happen to someone who falls under this addiction.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to be attempted with Axe body spray.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it's a spray can, sure.  Nothing revolutionary there.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If it's a spray can, sure.  Nothing revolutionary there.


Folk'll do anything to get high.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If it's a spray can, sure.  Nothing revolutionary there.


Soooo, chowing down on a mouthful of stick deodorant isn't the same?
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least her breath smells fresh.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: If it's a spray can, sure.  Nothing revolutionary there.


Please, let them know that Raid come in a spray can too.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mike_d85: elvisaintdead: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]

maybe they were spelling it with a "gh" all along

It's right on the bloody can "RIGHT GUARD"

/I have no clue what you're talking about.


Q: Why does a Frenchman smell bad on one side?
A: They don't make Left Guard.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.