(Fark)   Headline of the Month January 2022 Winners   (fark.com) divider line
Main
Man was removed after being stuck in chimney of a house he doesn't live in. Authorities say this is pretty common during the flue season
fark.com/comments/12043425
Linked article: wjla.com

Discussion
BREAKING NEWS. Minions have found the chemical formula for a banana. BaNa2. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread
fark.com/comments/12086477
Linked article: google.com

Sports
Aaron Rodgers is now immunized from the Super Bowl
fark.com/comments/12075962
Linked article: espn.com

Business
French bakers feeling the pain. Also fondling the baguettes, cuddling the brioche
fark.com/comments/12051773
Linked article: theguardian.com

STEM
Anti-vaxxers more prone to depression. So are the people who have to listen to them
fark.com/comments/12086309
Linked article: newsnationnow.com

Entertainment
Baby, if you've ever wondered / Wondered whatever became of me / I'm no longer on the air in Cincinnati / Howard Hesseman, RIP
fark.com/comments/12094094
Linked article: variety.com

Fandom
Terry Pratchett's estate approves the creation of new 'Vimes' Boots Index' for measuring cost of living increases
fark.com/comments/12084026
Linked article: theguardian.com

D'awww
Take THAT, Hitler. On a related note, this may be the first time the name 'Hitler' has appeared on the 'D'awww' tab
fark.com/comments/12063269
Linked article: indy100.com

Food
Hide the mayo; Claire's making martinis. Seriously, hide the mayo
fark.com/comments/12032295
Linked article: lifehacker.com

Politics
Meanwhile, in America's Wang, Matt Gaetz' ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury yesterday, presumably after school got out
fark.com/comments/12049715
Linked article: yahoo.com
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
