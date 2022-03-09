 Skip to content
(NPR)   New York City announces that it will stop seizing the social security checks being issued to children in foster care. Fark: Which is apparently something child welfare agencies all over the country have been doing routinely   (npr.org) divider line
6
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta fund an unfunded department somehow, right?  You think that's bad, don't start reading about our mental health, prison, or welfare systems.  Lowering taxes nationwide while keeping the pork trough filled has consequences, these are some of them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which begs the question: just where do our taxes go?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give the freeloading little bastards their precious little checks and kick them to the streets.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Which begs the question: just where do our taxes go?


Do you really want an answer to that? Because I actually know a fraction of that.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Which begs the question: just where do our taxes go?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
KeEp tHe gOvErNmEnT oUtTa mAh SoShUL SeCuRiTuH!

/ s
 
