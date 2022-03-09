 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Either his translator was drunk or that word does not mean what he thinks it means: Kremlin Spokesman denounces Western sanctions as "the bacchanalia, the hostile bacchanalia, which the West has sown - that makes the situation very difficult"
56
    More: Fail, Russia, Vladimir Putin, President Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia's economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
FatherDale
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hostile Bacchanalia played at my high school prom
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drunk War is a Russian speciality, comrade.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When a headline contains the word "bacchanalia," I expect the "giggity" tag.

/Leaving disappointed.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They have this whole "decadent West" bent - maybe that has something to do with it?
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FatherDale: Hostile Bacchanalia played at my high school prom


It's the name of my Afghan Whigs tribute band.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: They have this whole "decadent West" bent - maybe that has something to do with it?


some idioms translate poorly, yeah
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure, it's fun at the moment, but the next day is a real killer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No he missed the bacchanalia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's what they get for invading Urania
 
gottagopee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Muta: [Fark user image image 617x337]


'Debauchery' is probably what they were looking for
 
lincoln65
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guys clearly he meant quinceanera
 
Fereals
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bacchanalia
[ˌbakəˈnālyə]
NOUN
the Roman festival of Bacchus.
(bacchanalia)
drunken revelry.

Yeah I had to google it.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I assume this is going back to their historical tendency to refer to "the west" as being decadent and shallow and whatever else.  If Russians at home are going to be facing severe austerity, it I guess makes sense to paint everyone else as wasteful, indulgent, and all other things I suppose you could lump under Bacchanal.  Maybe that's a word/concept your average Russian understands, whereas in English...not so much.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well fine, if you are gonna whip out the Roman empire references: Beware the Ides of March
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just sobering up from Mardi Gras where he tried to run over a crowd?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's the point of sanctions, moron.
 
lefty248
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fereals: [Fark user image image 680x340]


😂
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: No he missed the bacchanalia.

[Fark user image 850x478]


"Prepare to" what? Don't leave us hanging.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Muta: [Fark user image 617x337]


Slowly wobbles drunken fist!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dale a tu cuerpo alegria bacchanalia
Que tu cuerpo es pa' darle alegria cosa buena
Dale a tu cuerpo alegria, bacchanalia
Hey bacchanalia
Dale a tu cuerpo alegria bacchanalia
Que tu cuerpo es pa' darle alegria cosa buena
Dale a tu cuerpo alegria, bacchanalia
Hey bacchanalia
Now don't you worry about my boyfriend
The boy who's name is Vitorino
I don't want him can't stand him
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
they are accusing us of releasing a bunch of ski masks?  wat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: minnesotaboy: No he missed the bacchanalia.

[Fark user image 850x478]

"Prepare to" what? Don't leave us hanging.


They will implement devastating beet sanctions on the US. The price of beets will probably rise almost 10 cents a pound. There will be lines for beets almost 1 person long at times. I know this personally effects me, as I will probably not enjoy a single beet dish in the coming year.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clutch - "Bacchanal"
Youtube lgtDgeI1VY4
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ahh, bacchanalia.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
[Fark user image image 850x850]


Dude that's balaclava.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Well fine, if you are gonna whip out the Roman empire references: Beware the Ides of March


When Roman generals received a Triumph parade to celebrate victory, supposedly there was a slave on his chariot who would whisper in his ear Memento Mori-- Remember, you are mortal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did somebody call for a balalaika?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone else got anything?  Looks like Russia has gone Kookoo for cocoa puffs!!
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When your boss has a history of pushing people down an elevator shaft onto a dozen bullets after they drink polonium tea and you are letting the world know everyone is talking about him getting the Julius treatment, you pick your words carefully.
 
Druid5 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: tom baker's scarf: i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Dude that's balaclava.


Woooosh
 
TheMothership [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess he meant "frenzy". Kinda fits the context, kinda bacchanalian.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Druid5: Teddy Brosevelt: tom baker's scarf: i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Dude that's balaclava.

Woooosh


More like you got woosh'ed there bud

/it's really baklava
//stuff is delicious
///if it wasn't for my expanding waistline I would go and get some today
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: tom baker's scarf: i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Dude that's balaclava.


No, balaclava is a Balinese dance, silly!
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: [Fark user image 617x337]


I like this one more,
Fark user imageView Full Size


And I wish to RSVP for the next one in my area.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Anyone else got anything?  Looks like Russia has gone Kookoo for cocoa puffs!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bacchanalia the USSR?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Druid5: Teddy Brosevelt: tom baker's scarf: i'm confused.  what does a gross Greek dessert have to do with anything?
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Dude that's balaclava.

Woooosh

More like you got woosh'ed there bud

/it's really baklava
//stuff is delicious
///if it wasn't for my expanding waistline I would go and get some today


I tried to rob a bank once with baklava on my face.  Got 2 years in prison.
 
Sentient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheMothership: I'm going to guess he meant "frenzy". Kinda fits the context, kinda bacchanalian.


It's probably a weak translation, but it could be that they're using 'drunk' as a stand-in for crazy, unpredictable, unjustified, illogical. Setting themselves up as the only sober person in the room.

I don't like where the official russian line is headed. It's taking on a real "look what you made me do" vibe.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Muta: [Fark user image 617x337]

I like this one more,
[Fark user image 507x211]

And I wish to RSVP for the next one in my area.


If you have to RSVP, it's missing the point. Just hang a sign outside that says "ALL COMERS WELCOME!", pay off the cops, and go to friggin' town...
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"the bacchanalia, the hostile bacchanalia"
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Camelot Song
Youtube P8ghXxXyAuw
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🤔
Hmmmm
 
Artist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Romans adapted their Bacchanalia from the Greeks:

"For the participants of the festivals of Dionysus, the god was a liberator. For the brief duration of the festival, women, slaves, and even prisoners could experience liberation and freedom, which were usually reserved exclusively for Athenian male citizens. This is what made Dionysus such a popular god in Athens and, also, the reason why people worshipped him so extravagantly. Not only did the god give them the pain-ending gift of wine, but he also gave them freedom from societal constraints.
A common feature shared by many of these festivals of Dionysus was the celebration of his role as the god of the vine and viticulture. Furthermore, they all shared the celebration of the harvest. Whether it was drinking from the vines' most delightful produce and making rowdy libations or participating in phal*ic processions for the god's blessing of fertility, the unifying theme of these rituals was to celebrate the god's gift to mortals, wine."

So....a Fark party?

In Greece and Italy, the festivals were getting out of control, especially as a lot more women became very, very actively involved. Like, wild, screaming, and violent. A number of laws were passed to tone this down, worked for awhile, and then as the parties revved up again, they were often moved out to the country. As well as spawning a number of cults.
Obviously, the Western Baccanalia ain't much about religion, the theme hasn't changed-wine, women and song. I dunno how that's supposed to build stoic strength in Russia, with their recent access to teh interwebs 'n see the parties we have here, that they should shun because we're decadent and they get to chew on cardboard to be stoic Russians as they are told to do.
 
amindtat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was this guy the translator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
