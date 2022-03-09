 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're the man now, Dog
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You're the man now, Dog


Now *there's* a website I haven't thought about for a long time...
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/still bitter about Fark's redesign
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
oldermeme.jpg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I miss those rainbow tabs.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeff Goldblatt said "you'll get over it".
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My local grocery store has jacked up prices, "pandemic-related", they say. Last week, they began a multi-million dollar renovation. Bad optics, Meijer.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'll get over it - (Sometimes also seen as "____ will get over it") Originated during a discussion about the new changes to Fark.com on April 25, 2007. Modmin (moderator/administrator) Jeff's response to the complaints by many Farkers was simply "You'll get over it." His comments resulted in a wave of backlash by many Farkers who felt this response was immature, especially from an Admin. In response, Jeff apologized through Drew and took an extended break.

There's actually a wikipedia entry for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You will never again be as cool as you were on Friendster.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wegro: You'll get over it - (Sometimes also seen as "____ will get over it") Originated during a discussion about the new changes to Fark.com on April 25, 2007. Modmin (moderator/administrator) Jeff's response to the complaints by many Farkers was simply "You'll get over it." His comments resulted in a wave of backlash by many Farkers who felt this response was immature, especially from an Admin. In response, Jeff apologized through Drew and took an extended break.

There's actually a wikipedia entry for it.


He wasn't wrong.
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I truly enjoy the video that covers the bottom right of the main page these days.

What a blessing to see the same thing over and over again.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin could use a healthy dose of YGOI.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, alrighty then, thanks to that article my concern over the Ukraine situation is over!

i feel so much better!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wegro: extended break.

Amelia Earhart has a streak going.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't remember the old site that well.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Woah. No more ads.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The day after international women's day.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You're the man now, Dog


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

that feeling when your neurons are digging through dusty volumes of ancient memes in your brain and they find one you haven't thought of in over a decade
 
