(Twitter)   An operator's decision to flip a switch marked "do not operate" caused an island-wide power outage in Taiwan. Come on, you had one job   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History Eraser Button
Youtube LwjP8HCpE4E
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China says "Hey, thanks for the tip!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Mike Pence visiting that day, perchance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It lit up a sign that said "Do not operate again.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaand the lead time for those microchips just got longer.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lock out/Tag out?  Isn't that a thing?
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
C'mon.  I pushed all the other buttons and switches.  Why not that one?

My dad's my supervisor.  Nuttin's gonna happen.

I thought that sign was for that switch over there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Lock out/Tag out?  Isn't that a thing?


Why was a switch that says "do not operate" even wired up?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: EvilEgg: Lock out/Tag out?  Isn't that a thing?

Why was a switch that says "do not operate" even wired up?


Magic
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was at Purdue, in the Physics building (built in 1941), there was a random light switch halfway up the wall above a drinking fountain that had a handwritten note next to it that said "DO NOT TURN OFF!"   I walked by that for 4 years and resisted the urge to hit the switch every time just to see what it did.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Effing told ya so

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
yeah, well, *I* posted the full .gif!  :P
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well is wasn't Fry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Pull the lever, Kronk."
"WRONG LEVER!"
"Why do we even have that lever?"
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Their mistake was having an operator and then a switch labelled 'do not operate'.  I mean, operate is what operators do.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Their mistake was having an operator and then a switch labelled 'do not operate'.  I mean, operate is what operators do.


They should have gotten a surgeon.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sade - Smooth Operator - Official - 1984
Youtube 4TYv2PhG89A
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/CSB
I was working in a computer room, with an IBM 38 and an IBM 370.  There was a little ramp down to the door and the emergency power off button was on the door frame.  There used to be a big slap button on it but it had broken off.

One night, as I was carry a pile of reports out, I tripped and hit the button.  The button did as expected and both systems powered off.  I got the 370 going again but the 38 seemed stuck in limbo.  There's a blank screen and the binary(?) weren't changing.  Tech support was with Southwestern Bell (old days) and it was $75 for phone support.  I was getting desperate.  You know how you say "If the lights don't change by the time I count to 60, I'll call."  After 60.  "Okay.  If the lights don't change...."

Called the guy and he asked if the 3rd light down, second from the left was on.  "Yep" I replied and the logon screen on the terminal came up.  I was relieved but also ticked.

Additional CSB
This place was in a fun part of South St. Louis.  The two gangs fought over the back wall to graffit-o-tag.  There were gun shots and cars peeling out.  The people in the houses nearby would call the cops if someone got shot.

The guy that worked for the alarm company said that before I worked there, some guy broke in to the place.  He tripped an alarm in the basement and the cops showed up.  The cops pushed a dog in through the window the guy broke and the dog started chasing the guy.   The cops started chasing the dog and the alarm guy said everyone ran past the computer room where the guy was calmly hanging tapes and didn't notice the guy, the dog or the cops.

Gonna assume the computer room door was closed.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Operator - Jim Croce
Youtube 3RA4MykPm4s
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Taiwan Nambah Wan!
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And here is the Universal Discombobulater which is designed to eliminate every fourth atom, switch every 13th and 15th atom with each other, and turn every 37th atom into Tungsten directionally in a phi pattern radiating out from the device on all three dimensional axes.

Why would you EVER create such a thing?

It's fine.  I put a "do not operate" sign on the switch.

But won't that entice a certain subset of humanity?

Hmmm.  Tell you what.  If someone ever turns it on I'll buy you a Coke.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was at Purdue, in the Physics building (built in 1941), there was a random light switch halfway up the wall above a drinking fountain that had a handwritten note next to it that said "DO NOT TURN OFF!"   I walked by that for 4 years and resisted the urge to hit the switch every time just to see what it did.


Long running experiment by the psychology department.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: And here is the Universal Discombobulater which is designed to eliminate every fourth atom, switch every 13th and 15th atom with each other, and turn every 37th atom into Tungsten directionally in a phi pattern radiating out from the device on all three dimensional axes.

Why would you EVER create such a thing?

It's fine.  I put a "do not operate" sign on the switch.

But won't that entice a certain subset of humanity?

Hmmm.  Tell you what.  If someone ever turns it on I'll buy you a Coke.


Wait until you see the teleporter they're working on. It'll revolutionize transportation.  Once they work out the bugs like the staff speaking in backwards latin and demonic invasion.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the plus side, since the reboot, Taiwan has been working much faster.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't open the box! Ripley's Believe it or Not Museum in Orlando
Youtube MsEenAxMXkw
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was at Purdue, in the Physics building (built in 1941), there was a random light switch halfway up the wall above a drinking fountain that had a handwritten note next to it that said "DO NOT TURN OFF!"   I walked by that for 4 years and resisted the urge to hit the switch every time just to see what it did.


You exercised admirable restraint.

"Some humans would do anything to see if it was possible to do it. If you put a large switch in some cave somewhere, with a sign on it saying 'End-of-the-World Switch. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH', the paint wouldn't even have time to dry."
― Terry Pratchett, Thief of Time
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got my best friend in the world a Job in a major data center. He's been there for a few weeks and has gained enough trust to get into the heart of the facilities. He's in a secure room with the main power switch, which is clearly labeled as "DO NOT TOUCH" and even has a plastic cover on it to prevent anybody even thinking about it.

My friend is a bit of a loner, a rebel who sings to his own different beats and he's looking at it and just can't resist tapping on the glass. He raps it with his fingers as the people in the room with him look on in horror and nothing happens... everyone has a good laugh and I hats what they should not have done.

Laughter is like gasoline for his worst instincts and he goes over and gives the cover one final hearty smack.

Then the alarm sounded. And the doors to the room fail closed locking them into the room. He just shut down power to the whole center and later he discovered an entire city block.

Four hours later they all get out and he's told to go home after everyone else points the finger directly at him.

To be fair, it should be noted, the switch was ultimately proven defective. It should have never tripped from what he did, but he shouldn't have ever done anything like that.

Days go by and they haven't fired him. The CEO calls him into his office and explains to him what he did cost the company millions in lost revenue, yadda yadda etc...

Finally he gives him a chance to speak up for himself and asks him if there's anything he can say to defend himself or his actions.

"No, I'm just an idiot sometimes."

That's it. That's all he said! The CEO just sat there shocked and said he could leave.

He's walking out of the office when...

"You do know you're fired, right?" The CEO says as he opens the door.

"Yes, I was surprised you didn't fire me over the phone."

"I wanted to see the face of the man who shut down my company."

"Does it please you"

"Get out!" the CEO got red and  loud and my friend went home with not a care in the world.

He had to change cities to get another IT job in the 90's that's how bad it was.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: History Eraser Button]


Dammit.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That switch will now be named after him, as will any idiot devices installed to prevent repeats, as is tradition.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"DON'T put the candle back!"
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The operator was obviously not David Mitchell:

Would I Lie to You? - Does David Mitchell refuse to press a mysterious red switch in his flat?
Youtube NkeniR-d8H4
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: He had to change cities to get another IT job in the 90's that's how bad it was.


Hackers (6/13) Movie CLIP - I Was Zero Cool (1995) HD
Youtube H9Anw9hFNQE
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My younger brother, "Little Chief Ten Hands," pushed the emergency shutoff button on the down escalator at Idlewild airport when he was about 3 years old.  The sudden stop caused much falling of people and excitement, just what he liked the most.
My nickname was "Middle Chief Thundercloud Face."
 
