(MSN)   As if there isn't enough going on in this universe, a huge solar eruption may sideswipe Earth on Thursday   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 09 Mar 2022 at 7:50 AM (37 minutes ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
dready zim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Perfect
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.  Bring it.
 
padraig
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, please.
 
Unright
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eh.. Looks like it's going to be extremely minor, so it'll pretty much go unnoticed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Can we make sure it targets its full force on Moscow?


Can we make sure it targets its full force on Moscow?
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
coronal mass ejection

I've had a few of those in my time, if you know what I mean, and I think you don't.
 
Unright
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is basically a "hey, there's going to be some cool auroras later on" thing.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
G1 class? Eh, not particularly news, but is a learning opportunity for someone.
[on check, what Unright said]
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unright: This is basically a "hey, there's going to be some cool auroras later on" thing.


Wait, so I can't blame my not answering people's calls on "the mega EMP caused by the huge massive solar event that impacted the entire world"?

/Oh well, nobody calls me
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And the current forecast Kp tops out at 4, so reaching G1 is a stretch.  Even the aurora watchers will probably be disappointed.
[on check, what Unright said]


And the current forecast Kp tops out at 4, so reaching G1 is a stretch.  Even the aurora watchers will probably be disappointed.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here is my doom and gloom post for the day.

It's great that they are reasonably sure that they can predict this.  But that doesn't tell the whole story.  We are living on a knife edge.  If a truly monumental solar storm decided to erupt one day, we have nothing in our defenses to counter it.

Such a storm could overwhelm the magnetic defenses of the planet.  Even if it didn't fry every living thing on the side facing the sun, it would almost certainly wipe out almost ALL of our satellites.  And it would also wipe out the electrical grid on most of the planet.  Like such to a point that it would take weeks to rebuild.

Not only would we be without power for all that time.  We would be without communication, and we would be without media.

We have become so dependent on our current level of technology that society would pretty much collapse instantly if it suddenly failed.  Everything would grind to a halt.

I don't want to flesh out the entire existential threat of the whole thing...  But imagine what would happen if we lost the entire electrical grid.  No money, cars, phones, internet, planes, trains, etc...  ALL of it would be bricks.  And it would take weeks to rebuild it.

There are some theories out there that say that such a solar flare may have been what really killed the dinosaurs.  Maybe so.  It would leave no trace in any fossil record.  So who would know?

My point is, that could happen at any time.  And we have NO backup plan if it were to happen.

//sleep tight.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop spreading fear for fear's sake.  Subby, you should be slapped.
 
rogue49
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happen often enough
Only satellites may be disrupted temporarily

I had to deal with periodically being an engineer for a satellite telecommunications firm for 4 years

No fear
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You should see what the guy above you posted.


You should see what the guy above you posted.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yeah, you should watch peacemaker or don't look up instead!


Yeah, you should watch peacemaker or don't look up instead!
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dude, pass whatever you're on around.

It's great that they are reasonably sure that they can predict this.  But that doesn't tell the whole story.  We are living on a knife edge.  If a truly monumental solar storm decided to erupt one day, we have nothing in our defenses to counter it.

Such a storm could overwhelm the magnetic defenses of the planet.  Even if it didn't fry every living thing on the side facing the sun, it would almost certainly wipe out almost ALL of our satellites.  And it would also wipe out the electrical grid on most of the planet.  Like such to a point that it would take weeks to rebuild.

Not only would we be without power for all that time.  We would be without communication, and we would be without media.

We have become so dependent on our current level of technology that society would pretty much collapse instantly if it suddenly failed.  Everything would grind to a halt.

I don't want to flesh out the entire existential threat of the whole thing...  But imagine what would happen if we lost the entire electrical grid.  No money, cars, phones, internet, planes, trains, etc...  ALL of it would be bricks.  And it would take weeks to rebuild it.

There are some theories out there that say that such a solar flare may have been what really killed the dinosaurs.  Maybe so.  It would leave no trace in any fossil record.  So who would know?

My point is, that could happen at any time.  And we have NO backup plan if it were to happen.

//sleep tight.


Dude, pass whatever you're on around.
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Depending on how it hits Russia's electrical grid, this may be a good time to pre-emptively nuke them and end the nonsense before they have a chance to launch.
 
thisispete
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best way to protect against solar storms is to forecast them in advance and shut down the grid before it's struck.

So there might be a blackout for a couple of days rather than months of having to substitute finger puppets for Netflix, dressing in animal skins and LARPing The Long Darkwhile we wait for civilisation to get back on its feet.
 
thisispete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark it, this guy turns up in every thread. I might as well post him here too.

Let's talk about the Carrington Event....
Youtube -6JoX8zVszY
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
K-index - Wikipedia
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oh my god that's so scary right?????


oh my god that's so scary right?????
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Here is my doom and gloom post for the day.

It's great that they are reasonably sure that they can predict this.  But that doesn't tell the whole story.  We are living on a knife edge.  If a truly monumental solar storm decided to erupt one day, we have nothing in our defenses to counter it.

Such a storm could overwhelm the magnetic defenses of the planet.  Even if it didn't fry every living thing on the side facing the sun, it would almost certainly wipe out almost ALL of our satellites.  And it would also wipe out the electrical grid on most of the planet.  Like such to a point that it would take weeks to rebuild.

Not only would we be without power for all that time.  We would be without communication, and we would be without media.

We have become so dependent on our current level of technology that society would pretty much collapse instantly if it suddenly failed.  Everything would grind to a halt.

I don't want to flesh out the entire existential threat of the whole thing...  But imagine what would happen if we lost the entire electrical grid.  No money, cars, phones, internet, planes, trains, etc...  ALL of it would be bricks.  And it would take weeks to rebuild it.

There are some theories out there that say that such a solar flare may have been what really killed the dinosaurs.  Maybe so.  It would leave no trace in any fossil record.  So who would know?

My point is, that could happen at any time.  And we have NO backup plan if it were to happen.

//sleep tight.


Everyone told me it was a meteor that killed the dinosaurs.  But I, highly intelligent, knew it was a solar flare that knocked out their electrical grid and plunged the planet into a state of absolute dinarchy.  They were eating eachother within hours of the lights going out.

OH THE HUMANITY DINOMANITY!
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

If you didn't I was going to.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-6JoX8zVszY]


If you didn't I was going to.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

