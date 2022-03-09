 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russia claims the U.S. and Ukraine have been developing biological weapons. Which would explain why the McDonald's restaurants are all closed. It's your Hump Day Ukrainian invasion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
71
    More: Live, shot  
•       •       •

71 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin really needs to pick a narrative and stay with it. This tactic of throwing all kinds of shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks may work for the GOP with American voters, but the rest of the world is too smart for that.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.


The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/but bloobeary probably has the better take here
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that it took him 2 weeks to come up with something we made up 20 years ago
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 14. Good morning. Video: Kherson - the only regional capital that has fallen. Ukrainian crowd of protestors gets angry after Russian troop start beating up a protestor. Russians open fire (in the air) and that does not stop but mobilize protestors. Pure anger and no fear https://t.co/MQQJwyyVju
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm getting the feeling that Vlad is desperate.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sooo....Chipotle?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Speaking of biological weapons, maybe, among all the terrible decisions Putin has made, one shouldn't start an insane war of midlife crisis during a pandemic.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: Speaking of biological weapons, maybe, among all the terrible decisions Putin has made, one shouldn't start an insane war of midlife crisis during a pandemic.


Midlife? He's 69 years old!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

somedude210: Day 14. Good morning. Video: Kherson - the only regional capital that has fallen. Ukrainian crowd of protestors gets angry after Russian troop start beating up a protestor. Russians open fire (in the air) and that does not stop but mobilize protestors. Pure anger and no fear https://t.co/MQQJwyyVju


Make the crowd bigger and let them all know you have 5 fewer bullets when they rush at you.

Nice thinking, Boris.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm getting the feeling that Vlad is desperate.


We knew that when the first tanks rolled across the border
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Technically isn't water a common component of biological weapons
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I love that it took him 2 weeks to come up with something we made up 20 years ago


Slight difference. We went *into* the war looking for WMDs, provided "proof" to the UN, and focused our invasion on securing those sites.

Granted the WMD sites were full of a whole lotta nothing. And the original proof that was given looks really sketchy in hindsight. But the Bush admin did stick the landing on the whole "oops. No WNDs. Well Saddam did a bunch of bad thing anyway..."
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point does it really matter what the Russians say?

I mean, they've invaded a sovereign nation under false pretext, their forces are taking casualties and materiel losses orders of magnitude worse than even the most optimistic predictions in favor of Ukraine expected, and they've been nearly universally condemned on the world stage with the sanctions to back that condemnation.

What does it matter what they say anymore?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I love that it took him 2 weeks to come up with something we made up 20 years ago


I read about Fauci's eleven Ukrainian bioweapons labs in comments on Fox News and Free Repulic right after the invasion started. I guess the tankies decided this bit of' disinformation has legs. Next week it'll be "Biden started war in Ukraine to erase evidence of son's collusion with corrupt Nazi regime"
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So Russia is taking cues (Qs?) from Qanon now? Take a little bit of Iraqi invasion propaganda, mix in some China Wuhan narrative then bake at 100,000,000 degrees Celsius till civilization is done.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.

The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.


The Russian public doesn't buy it either. The only people he needs to keep on board are his administration and military chain of command.
 
indylaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now he just needs to get the Russian equivalent of Colin Powell to show some blurry photos of trailers to the Security Council.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first thought was "PROJECTION".  The Daddy Vladdy of the GQP, which is known for projection, is now eliminating the middle man.  Look for widespread illness in Ukraine of unknown origin.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's miserable duty for the Russian troops. My guess is they're going to have a lot of AWOL and even defections soon.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm getting the feeling that Vlad is desperate.


That seems as significant as four years of "Donny is getting desperate".
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bloobeary: HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.

The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.


What this says is all his previous claims aren't flying with his own citizens. But continuing to invent new ones just makes it that much more obvious how full of shiat he is.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: At this point does it really matter what the Russians say?

I mean, they've invaded a sovereign nation under false pretext, their forces are taking casualties and materiel losses orders of magnitude worse than even the most optimistic predictions in favor of Ukraine expected, and they've been nearly universally condemned on the world stage with the sanctions to back that condemnation.

What does it matter what they say anymore?


Their credibility is somewhere between a Mid-Atlantic weatherman and a guy offering to sell you "his" car. On the street. For cash. Well, whatever you have on you. And he totally has the title and all, he just has to get it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Psychohazard: Speaking of biological weapons, maybe, among all the terrible decisions Putin has made, one shouldn't start an insane war of midlife crisis during a pandemic.

Midlife? He's 69 years old!


Baby boomers started getting sensitive when they started hitting their mid-50s, so the "midlife" goal post got moved by advertisers and the media.

It's simple. Mid-life is ages 40 to 55.

At 55 and up, you're a senior citizen, hence all those senior citizens discounts.

It's no longer "mid" when there is a 99% certainty you have more yesterdays than tomorrows, no matter your health or genetics.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Technically isn't water a common component of biological weapons


Dihydrogen Monoxide is a dangerous chemical, Fam, and highly corrosive.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: cameroncrazy1984: I love that it took him 2 weeks to come up with something we made up 20 years ago

I read about Fauci's eleven Ukrainian bioweapons labs in comments on Fox News and Free Repulic right after the invasion started. I guess the tankies decided this bit of' disinformation has legs. Next week it'll be "Biden started war in Ukraine to erase evidence of son's collusion with corrupt Nazi regime"


I can honestly say that I did nazi that coming.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: bloobeary: HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.

The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.

The Russian public doesn't buy it either. The only people he needs to keep on board are his administration and military chain of command.


Those last three words are the important ones.

As long as he has the military brass on his side, he's probably ok.
 
stevecore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So Russia is saying it's gonna use chemical weapons on Ukraine or it's own people then claim the US or Ukraine did it?
 
lordbannon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russia leaks bullshiat through Q.
Q spouts to the cultists.
Russia "hears rumors" of rumor Russia started.


Its the same old circle of validation from the past 4 years, Except TFG isn't in the loop (yet).
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vlad's economy is already imploding, I guess he needs a distraction and fast. Quality tends to suffer on rush orders.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flab: GoldSpider: bloobeary: HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.

The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.

The Russian public doesn't buy it either. The only people he needs to keep on board are his administration and military chain of command.

Those last three words are the important ones.

As long as he has the military brass on his side, he's probably ok.


Four words.  Not three.  Dumbass.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Parthenogenetic: cameroncrazy1984: I love that it took him 2 weeks to come up with something we made up 20 years ago

I read about Fauci's eleven Ukrainian bioweapons labs in comments on Fox News and Free Repulic right after the invasion started. I guess the tankies decided this bit of' disinformation has legs. Next week it'll be "Biden started war in Ukraine to erase evidence of son's collusion with corrupt Nazi regime"

I can honestly say that I did nazi that coming.


They've already been trotting out the laptops, and who has more laptops than Hunter Biden?
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: So Russia is taking cues (Qs?) from Qanon now? Take a little bit of Iraqi invasion propaganda, mix in some China Wuhan narrative then bake at 100,000,000 degrees Celsius till civilization is done.


Where you you think QAnon got their ideas?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reddit's first reaction to Ukraine
Youtube JqMQk337p5s



/bioweapons?  FFS we're up to casus belli #10ish
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: So Russia is taking cues (Qs?) from Qanon now? Take a little bit of Iraqi invasion propaganda, mix in some China Wuhan narrative then bake at 100,000,000 degrees Celsius till civilization is done.


Son, I've got some bad news for you. Russia doesn't take cues from QAnon, it's the other way around.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Vhile ze old vorld feasts on itself ze Vestern vorld feasts on chicky-nugs & fries
- complete viz a cheap toy made by slaves in each ironically-named "happy" meal!
TONIGHT VE DINE IN HELL!'
 
kindms
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have real labs not in a war zone and plenty of biological agents already. Why exactly would we need to develop bio weapons is Ukraine ?

This is so stupid but yet I'm sure there is an audience in Russia for it
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: So Russia is taking cues (Qs?) from Qanon now? Take a little bit of Iraqi invasion propaganda, mix in some China Wuhan narrative then bake at 100,000,000 degrees Celsius till civilization is done.


One of the prerogatives of Putin's Internet Research Agency is studying the crazier corners of the internet and stirring things up.

There's a reason they've got a whole department dedicated to running Livejournal, of all things.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She claims Russia has seen documents backing up their claim that the US are harbouring components of biological weapons...

And now we've seen a tweet with an embedded video about documents backing up their claim.

/Components of biological weapons include: Carbon, water, oxygen.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flab: As long as he has the military brass on his side, he's probably ok.


Even the military wants to eat and get paid. All it takes is one ambitious guy who's next in line for the dictatorship promising he can smooth everything over and get the gravy train flowing again, and there won't be a deep enough hole for Vladdy boy to hide in.

Things may have to get a little more desperate in Russia first, but once all the upper brass starts grumbling amongst themselves, the command structure could change very quickly.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: cameroncrazy1984: Psychohazard: Speaking of biological weapons, maybe, among all the terrible decisions Putin has made, one shouldn't start an insane war of midlife crisis during a pandemic.

Midlife? He's 69 years old!

Baby boomers started getting sensitive when they started hitting their mid-50s, so the "midlife" goal post got moved by advertisers and the media.

It's simple. Mid-life is ages 40 to 55.

At 55 and up, you're a senior citizen, hence all those senior citizens discounts.

It's no longer "mid" when there is a 99% certainty you have more yesterdays than tomorrows, no matter your health or genetics.


Boomers insist that every stage of their life is somehow new and novel. They where horny teens before it was popular. They were 30 something wage slaves before it was popular. They were 40 something staring down a ticking biological clock before it was popular. Then they were 50 something's struggling with managing a bunch of petulant children. Now they are in their 60s and 70s struggling with being too young to be old, and too old to start a new career. (And way too poor to actually retire.)

All of this is apparently completely new to the human race.

Sorry... I think I pulled something rolling my eyes.

/Gen-x
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Putin really needs to pick a narrative and stay with it. This tactic of throwing all kinds of shiat at the wall and seeing what sticks may work for the GOP with American voters, but the rest of the world is too smart for that.


It seems to be working just fine.  And as soon as the news cycle on this one runs out, they will make another accusation.
There is nothing stopping them.  And it IS super effective.  So just expect this to continue.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought all of our labs were in Wuhan City, Wuhan Province, People's Republic of Gyna.

Guess not.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flab: GoldSpider: bloobeary: HugeMistake: the rest of the world is too smart for that.

The rest of the world isn't his audience. He just needs an excuse that his propagandists can force-feed to the russian public, because their entire country is going bankrupt because of his failures.

The Russian public doesn't buy it either. The only people he needs to keep on board are his administration and military chain of command.

Those last three words are the important ones.

As long as he has the military brass on his side, he's probably ok.


At the rate he is losing generals in the field, how long can he really keep that up?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin lying like a rug again.... While Ukraine (and possibly the US) may be doing research on said weapons, everyone else is also. You have to dabble if you are to be prepared in the event someone else uses them.

But NO WAY would anyone in the West use them in this conflict, if for no other reason than the UN is closely monitoring everything going on there.
 
sojourner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The United States does sponsor infectious disease research in Ukraine

This of course does not constitute evidence that any biological weapons are being developed there.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: cameroncrazy1984: Psychohazard: Speaking of biological weapons, maybe, among all the terrible decisions Putin has made, one shouldn't start an insane war of midlife crisis during a pandemic.

Midlife? He's 69 years old!

Baby boomers started getting sensitive when they started hitting their mid-50s, so the "midlife" goal post got moved by advertisers and the media.

It's simple. Mid-life is ages 40 to 55.

At 55 and up, you're a senior citizen, hence all those senior citizens discounts.

It's no longer "mid" when there is a 99% certainty you have more yesterdays than tomorrows, no matter your health or genetics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Senior citizens?  We are still teenagers just with slightly lower energy levels.
 
