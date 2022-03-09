 Skip to content
The "Endurance" has been found
Original Tweet:
 
Apparently at a depth of 3000 metres too.
 
I guess that answers the question of which ship was there.
 
Wow looks like it's museum quality too.
 
I'm guessing it was in the last place they looked.
 
the Shackleton story is one of the most amazing of all time. just an amazing event. what Worsley did navigating in very rough seas in a life boat borders on impossible. and (spoiler) no one died. there is a great documentary that I cannot find.
but yes, this is pretty cool.
 
What's the significance  of the ship?
 
My father was fascinated by the whole story of the original expedition, and so I became interested in it as well.  There was a great exhibit at one of the museums in Chicago many years ago- original photos from the expedition, and models and such of the ship.  So I've been following the story for a while.  I also listen to the podcast of an English historian, Dan Snow, who went along on the icebreaker in this search.  I'm glad they finally found Endurance.
 
jtown: I'm guessing it was in the last place they looked.


Not this time. They kept on looking even after finding it, just out of spite for clichés.
 
Awesome! Were they able to save the crew?
 
Dedmon: What's the significance  of the ship?


It was an expedition to cross Antarctica on foot, and set out during the great age of exploration in 1914.  Ship got caught in ice, was crushed and sank.  The entire crew survived and ultimately made it back to civilization after an amazing survival story.
 
I recommend Shackleton's journal as beach reading on a tropical island. There's nothing quite like reading about freezing men surviving for months on nothing but limpets and fried penguin, while sipping cold beer and watching the sun set over the beach.
 
That's pretty cool.
 
Mad Scientist: Dedmon: What's the significance  of the ship?

It was an expedition to cross Antarctica on foot, and set out during the great age of exploration in 1914.  Ship got caught in ice, was crushed and sank.  The entire crew survived and ultimately made it back to civilization after an amazing survival story.


Oh, that IS pretty damn cool! Thanks farker.
 
Gordon Bennett: jtown: I'm guessing it was in the last place they looked.

Not this time. They kept on looking even after finding it, just out of spite for clichés.


I tried looking in the last place first once but it didn't work.  I figured the garage was the least likely place for me to have left the remote for the living room TV so I looked there first.  But it was in the bedroom.  Damnit if the bedroom didn't turn out to be the real last place I looked.
 
What happened to Endurance 1 through Endurance 21?
 
gopher321: Apparently at a depth of 3000 metres too.


Giggity!
 
foo monkey: What happened to Endurance 1 through Endurance 21?


Sank into the swamp. So they built a second one. And that one sank into the swamp. So they built a third. That burned down, fell over, and then sank into the swamp.
 
That is so cool.

Shackleton was a bad ass.  By all rights everyone on that expedition should have died, but through intelligent action and sheer will, everyone survived.

Well, OK, everyone on that expedition *DID* die eventually, but you know what I mean.
 
Psychopompous: I recommend Shackleton's journal as beach reading on a tropical island. There's nothing quite like reading about freezing men surviving for months on nothing but limpets and fried penguin, while sipping cold beer and watching the sun set over the beach.


I always thought they should do "Survivor: Elephant Island".   Of course they won't, because no way to get young women walking around in bikinis that climate.
 
That picture is a heck of a motivational poster
 
There's a great 2 part dramatisation with Kenneth Branagh about the Endurance expedition. It looks like someone is in the process of uploading it to YouTube over the past month or so. Hopefully they'll do the fourth part soon.

Kenneth Branagh plays Shackleton 2002 in a Amazing Adventure to Antarctica in 1915 - Part 1
Youtube JTA4DEw-yaE
 
Psychopompous: I recommend Shackleton's journal as beach reading on a tropical island. There's nothing quite like reading about freezing men surviving for months on nothing but limpets and fried penguin, while sipping cold beer and watching the sun set over the beach.


Where did they get beer? I mean, obviously it would be cold....
 
jtown: I'm guessing it was in the last place they looked.


Farking amateurs. I would've checked the sea floor like, first thing.
 
Confabulat: Wow looks like it's museum quality too.


That's not surprising.  Unlike Titanic, it's wood, and the water is too cold for teredo worms.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teredo_navalis

Probably too deep also.
 
dittybopper: Psychopompous: I recommend Shackleton's journal as beach reading on a tropical island. There's nothing quite like reading about freezing men surviving for months on nothing but limpets and fried penguin, while sipping cold beer and watching the sun set over the beach.

I always thought they should do "Survivor: Elephant Island".   Of course they won't, because no way to get young women walking around in bikinis that climate.


Sure there is, just recruit them all from Newcastle.
 
On the other hand, nobody would be able to understand what they were saying, so the show would have limited popular appeal.
 
gopher321: Apparently at a depth of 3000 metres too.


So it's salvageable then?
 
A decent TV miniseries about the Shackleton expedition starring Kenneth Branagh is available for free on YouTube.

Kenneth Branagh plays Shackleton 2002 in a Amazing Adventure to Antarctica in 1915 - Part 1
Youtube JTA4DEw-yaE
 
thisispete: There's a great 2 part dramatisation with Kenneth Branagh about the Endurance expedition. It looks like someone is in the process of uploading it to YouTube over the past month or so. Hopefully they'll do the fourth part soon.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JTA4DEw-yaE]


Well, crap.  Gotta refresh before posting.
 
EdgeRunner: Awesome! Were they able to save the crew?


No bodies recovered. All passengers rescued. No survivors.
 
Mad Scientist: thisispete: There's a great 2 part dramatisation with Kenneth Branagh about the Endurance expedition. It looks like someone is in the process of uploading it to YouTube over the past month or so. Hopefully they'll do the fourth part soon.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JTA4DEw-yaE]

Well, crap.  Gotta refresh before posting.


Great minds and all that.
 
"For scientific discovery give me Scott; for speed and efficiency of travel give me Amundsen; but when disaster strikes and all hope is gone, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton." Sir Raymond Priestly, Antarctic Explorer and Geologist.
 
