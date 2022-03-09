 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Adidas ceases Russian operations, tracksuit sales
    More: Cool, Russia, German sportswear group Adidas, growing list of companies, Soviet Union, sporting goods company, online shop, long history, Republics of the Soviet Union  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you've made my day.
Adidas cutting off the supply of tracksuits is hilarious to me.
Inception [Sound Effect]
Youtube 1p-DA0zvuQ8
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiats getting real now.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got nostalgic dreams of rebuilding that old Soviet empire?  Well better get a taste of what it was really like and be prepared to pay 10x retail for those sweet, sweet western goods on the black market, plus bribes, if you're even lucky enough to know the right person.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russians love Adidas.
What is Gopnik?
Youtube Qif-Qz7NY48
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Russians love Adidas.
[YouTube video: What is Gopnik?]


Wikipedia writes that the gopnik thing has largely ended in Russia as of several years ago.  I would not doubt that various subcultures like it still exist, but it seems it sort of fell out of fashion once the kids aged out of it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/gopnik dognik
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
<gasps in Russian>
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to think naked Russians were rather generic.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: Purple_Urkle: Russians love Adidas.
[YouTube video: What is Gopnik?]

Wikipedia writes that the gopnik thing has largely ended in Russia as of several years ago.  I would not doubt that various subcultures like it still exist, but it seems it sort of fell out of fashion once the kids aged out of it.


Salty gym goths listening to hideous electronic music will never go out of style....


...because it was never truly in style to begin with.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 400x332]

/gopnik dognik


Whoever made that obviously doesn't know that's not how dogs wear pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: I used to think naked Russians were rather generic.


Me too, but then I found websites like METArt.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All
Day
I
Dream
About
Sanctions
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Squat on that, muthafarkas!
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
now I getting nostalgic for GTA4.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: PartTimeBuddha: I used to think naked Russians were rather generic.

Me too, but then I found websites like METArt.


Ria Sunn (is her name a pun?) looked far better before her breast augmentation.
 
