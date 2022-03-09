 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Not so fast, Fox News. You are not excused from the lawsuit. Neither are you Giuliani, Dobbs, and Bartiromo. Powell and Pirro, you're excused. Go hallucinate and drink   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
3
    More: Followup, Supreme Court of the United States, Defamation, Fox News, Conspiracy theory, Civil procedure, United States presidential election, 2012, voting-systems company Smartmatic, presidential election  
•       •       •

1109 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Artcurus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
pdieten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, something is going to happen, but it's going to take many years longer than your attention span.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fox has shown in court that it's an entertainment channel, not a news channel, therefore nothing said on it can be taken seriously.

\this message brought to you by Fox's lawyers
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.