(CNN)   Congress to Pony Up for the Pony Express   (cnn.com) divider line
7
Theeng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now give DeJoy DeBoot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure what submitter means by "pony up" but this bill seems to be just allowing the USPS to unfark its operations after they were repeatedly farked up by Republican attempts to break the Constitutionally mandated mail service.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The "no" votes:


Blackburn (R-TN)
Braun (R-IN)
Cornyn (R-TX)
Crapo (R-ID)
Cruz (R-TX)
Hyde-Smith (R-MS)
Johnson (R-WI)
Lankford (R-OK)
Lee (R-UT)
Paul (R-KY)
Risch (R-ID)
Romney (R-UT)
Rubio (R-FL)
Sasse (R-NE)
Scott (R-FL)
Scott (R-SC)
Shelby (R-AL)
Toomey (R-PA)
Tuberville (R-AL)
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What sort of complete wanker doesn't want the post office improved?

Oh.... Oh.... Oh...
Nope, not even surprised.

These are the sort of parasites who want to hand the U.S. maritime industry to Beijing.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The abstentions were both R-eprobates.
 
Nullav
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ABOUT farkING TIME!
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You beat me to it-seeing who voted against it tells me that it's good. Not perfect, but if the Legion of Dumb opposed it then it must have some value to most Americans.
 
