(Yahoo)   Looks like Communism is back on the menu, boys   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We knew this was coming.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Except that's not communism.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"A senior member of Russia's ruling party has proposed nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine. "

Good luck running the factories you dumb shiats. You'll get no technical support from the companies and your record of knowing how to do things on your own stinks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sounds to me like they just bought a bunch of factories with all of their frozen assets.  I'm sure we'll give them a good price right?

/doubt it works that way
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
joannapenabickley.typepad.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So its going to be Venezuela 2.0 in Russia, eh? Well guess what, the labor unions in Russia are likely quite a bit stronger in Russia, and if union bosses start falling down elevator shafts onto a hail of bullets it will only compound the problem. Sounds like some labor union leaders need to get together with military commanders and show Putin who it is that really has the hearts and minds of the Russian people. Tsar Putin can either bend to their demands or he can have his own little elevator mishap, no?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: the labor unions in Russia are likely quite a bit stronger in Russia


What makes you say that?  Honest question, I'm not well versed on this.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

thorpe: "A senior member of Russia's ruling party has proposed nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine. "

Good luck running the factories you dumb shiats. You'll get no technical support from the companies and your record of knowing how to do things on your own stinks.

[Fark user image image 850x581]


Just a lot of people maimed by the machinery.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
To be fair, the 2022 Lada Nivea was ahead of it's time in 1977
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Notabunny: To be fair, the 2022 Lada Nivea was ahead of it's time in 1977


So soft, and made your skin so smooth.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Notabunny: To be fair, the 2022 Lada Nivea was ahead of it's time in 1977


No, it wasn't.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pizza Hut has suspended operations in Russia.

Mikhail Gorbachev unimpressed.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the perfect time to partner with another glorious people's paradise and open up a chain of Lil Kim's Pyongyang-Style Rock Soup shops!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin goes down this road, it'll be decades before Russia recovers...if at all.
Yes yes..."Putin doesn't care". His accountants, on the other hand, well...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: "A senior member of Russia's ruling party has proposed nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine. "

Good luck running the factories you dumb shiats. You'll get no technical support from the companies and your record of knowing how to do things on your own stinks.

[Fark user image image 850x581]


Back when I regularly read Trains magazine (1970s and 1980s), there was an article written by a guy who had gone to Cuba to look at their railroads. He got into a locomotive shop and said the engine inside a Soviet made diesel locomotive was a perfect copy of an American engine, right down to the casting marks on the engine block.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good plan comrade.

Make sure all international businesses know Russia is one of those countries that simply takes your property when they don't like your choices. That can't possibly backfire.

You are very smartski
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "A senior member of Russia's ruling party has proposed nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut down operations in the country over what the Kremlin calls a special military operation in Ukraine. "

Good luck running the factories you dumb shiats. You'll get no technical support from the companies and your record of knowing how to do things on your own stinks.



Not only will they be unable to run the factories in many cases, none of the contracts that make the factory run will transfer to Russia just because they seized control of the property.
* Machine maintenance agreements
* Vendor agreements
* Supplier agreements
* Insurance
* Bank accounts
* Credit lines.


You can take the building, but you can't really take the business you dumb motherfuckers.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Pizza Hut has suspended operations in Russia.

Mikhail Gorbachev unimpressed.


Kinda, YUM Brands, including KFC, are closing the corporate stores, but the franchised ones can do what they want.
 
Foundling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we nationalize the energy and health care industries now?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks. We're two years into this pandemic and I'm sick to death of all the reruns.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: bostonguy: Pizza Hut has suspended operations in Russia.

Mikhail Gorbachev unimpressed.

Kinda, YUM Brands, including KFC, are closing the corporate stores, but the franchised ones can do what they want.


Do you want KGBFC? Because that's how you get KGBFC.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foundling: So can we nationalize the energy and health care industries now?


American Taliban says no, infidel.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on acquiring a new collection of rats and rust.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...that us a great way to burn business  bridges.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else would they do with functioning abandoned equipment other than nationalise it?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we'll need to sort out a mechanism to allow businesses to claim losses due to Russian seizure, and compensate them using frozen Russian assets.

Essentially a giant bankruptcy proceeding.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can take Putin out of the Soviet Union but you can't take the Soviet Union out of the Putin.
 
SH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that's what communism is!

Always wondered.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Pizza Hut has suspended operations in Russia.

Mikhail Gorbachev unimpressed.


Aw!  Where will they get their pizza with...pork topping?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this real communism or is it gay people allowed to get married?

I know...Russia.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foundling: So can we nationalize the energy and health care industries now?


Why don't we wait and see how it works out for Russia before we jump into.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising - the world's been watching them get publicly owned for a couple weeks now
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Kleptocratic stealing by Putin for his own money acquiring, not communist.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Except that's not communism.


It's socialism.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well guys sabotage your hardware, reformat all drives and overwrite them with that DOD software.
For good measure FDISK them with different sized partitions a few dimes between erasures.
Oh and destroy any hard copies of any and everything.
Then get out of Dodge.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bukharin: What else would they do with functioning abandoned equipment other than nationalise it?


Fast forward to 3 weeks into operation, when workers have stripped all the copper wire from those machines and sold it to black market scrap metal dealers.

Their paychecks are toilet paper now, so they gotta feed the kids somehow.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they take over a bunch of factories that will not be resupplied with raw materials?

Good plan, Vlad.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: GardenWeasel: Except that's not communism.

It's socialism.


It's might makes right.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This is Kleptocratic stealing by Putin for his own money acquiring, not communist.


At the end of the day, that how all communism works out.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dekulakization again.

Because that worked out so well the last time.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they take the factories and warehouses and whatnot and...do what exactly? Strip them for copper? Fine. We'll skip step 2 for now. But step 3 isn't going to be profit, it's going to be an assurance that you become a pariah state to world trade. Hell, even China - maybe especially China - isn't going to look too kindly on that sort of thing.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Looks like we'll need to sort out a mechanism to allow businesses to claim losses due to Russian seizure, and compensate them using frozen Russian assets.

Essentially a giant bankruptcy proceeding.


And not just lost assets. These companies should be compensated for lost future earnings, too. And if Russia begins using those factories to manufacture unlicensed knockoff products, these companies should be compensated for copyright infringement
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foundling: So can we nationalize the energy and health care industries now?


You saw how it worked out for Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, and you still want us to go down that same road?


/Some people are willing to ignore all consequences as long as they think they can get something for nothing today
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Looks like we'll need to sort out a mechanism to allow businesses to claim losses due to Russian seizure, and compensate them using frozen Russian assets.

Essentially a giant bankruptcy proceeding.


Forget that, let them eat the loss, consider it a dealing in tyrannical countries tax.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SH: So, that's what communism is!

Always wondered.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin goes down this road, it'll be decades before Russia recovers...if at all.
Yes yes..."Putin doesn't care". His accountants, on the other hand, well...


Assuming the policy changes back, they'll recover. Humans have short attention spans when it comes to ignoring the past in pursuit of present opportunities.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we have collective amnesia about all the times we suggested the U.S. should nationalize X industry?
 
