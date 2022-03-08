 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Ukrainian blacksmiths are going medieval on Russia's ass by forging tank traps and hedgehogs   (vice.com) divider line
21
    More: Ironic, Iron, Ukraine, Art of STEEL, rest of Ukraine, Ukrainian city of Rivne, Smelting, photo of medieval-style steel gauntlets, amateur blacksmith community  
•       •       •

903 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
there seems to be a longstanding trend of the best defense against high tech is low tech.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now thats cool.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Make Legos three feet long, they'll cripple anything.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, they should definitely play this over the speakers:

Il Trovatore Anvil Chorus Met Opera
Youtube MdX3T_Kjcos
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do trank traps work with modern tanks anymore?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Do trank traps work with modern tanks anymore?


Yep.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if one day we will find out that the 40 mile long convoy that got stuck outside Kyiv was stalled by these traps? Do you think some young trainees on what they thought was a training mission were prepared to deal with unexpected tank traps?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be afraid, Russia.  be Very afraid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caltrops.

Millions and millions of caltrops.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other "Don't Tread On Me"
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Caltrops.

Millions and millions of caltrops.


Well, they've shown that it a truck with 50 troops and 2 flat tires makes a damn fine paperweight.

Next week, Pootie Tang orders all civilian tire sales stopped because the army is out of spares.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a thing on last night's NBCNews that metal fabricators are making over there thatlooked like a Chinese throwing star, but fit the over the neck of a grenade to create extra shrapnel.

I thought it was cool, and looked like it costed 10 cents to make.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiats gonna get wild when they start making echidnas.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feline caltrop, so cute it is protective!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Yes he is real and my cat. The cat people on FARK already know him.
 
Chabash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are a lot of blacksmith YouTube spoken in Ukraine. It's beautiful work.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Plus they have all that steel from stolen Russian tanks to use. The farmers can just tow them to this guys shop.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should set up some speakers to play the hedgehog song ...
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A pair of pliers and a blow torch?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blastoh: there seems to be a longstanding trend of the best defense against high tech is low tech.


It's sort of evolutionary.  When something specializes in a niche that works, it mostly stops changing, at least until external changes come along that make that make that niche not work anymore, or at least not work as well, or something else out competes it at it's own game.  See: Crocodiles and their kin.  People call them living fossils, largely unchanged in basic form and function for tens of millions of years.  But it's a mistake to consider them less evolved.  They've been evolving alongside everything else, it's just that evolution has reinforced what was already there because most any change away from what they were already doing was a detriment to their survival and livelihood, and they can snap our highly evolved asses up just as fast as their ancestors could our ancestors.

In short, they aren't really low tech, they are just as high tech as the tanks because they get the job done.  They'll be low tech as soon as the niche changes and they can't get the job done anymore.  I don't know, once anti-grav hover tanks exist or something, which is about as equally plausible as there being no more bodies of water for crocodiles to lurk near the edge of.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.