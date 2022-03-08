 Skip to content
(ABC News)   New York City man needs to be rescued while attempting 12,000-foot Arizona mountain in winter. Twice in two days   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Flagstaff, Arizona, Humphreys Peak, Phillip Vasto, San Francisco Peaks, Arizona, northern Arizona mountain range, first rescue, New York City man  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Frikkin tourists
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He didn't take the left turn?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The weather in Northern Arizona is much like the weather in Colorado or Wyoming.  This would be like some dumbass trying to climb in the Rockies in spring hiking gear in March.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: The weather in Northern Arizona is much like the weather in Colorado or Wyoming.  This would be like some dumbass trying to climb in the Rockies in spring hiking gear in March.


That was one of the few nice surprises I found living in AZ,a state which I ge really disliked. But it is indeed cool you can drive from road runner cartoon style desert to Boulder Colorado snow in 2hrs
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Frank Sinatra lied to us?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, what a douche.

That trail is best in the early summer, before the monsoon starts and you might get struck by lightning.

I have the gear to do it right now, but you know what?  I would also bring camping stuff in case sh*t got weird.  Because sometimes sh*t gets weird.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm thinking he didn't speak to a single local.

We would all have told him that he was being a dumbass.  And endangering helicopter crews for no good reason.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dammit, still thinking about the Humphrey's Peak Trail.

There's a part of the trail with some switchbacks and it's easy to lose the trail even without the snow.  You sort of find yourself wandering across an avalanche chute.  In the summer it's no big deal but in the winter you could be f*cked.
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Jesus, what a douche.

That trail is best in the early summer, before the monsoon starts and you might get struck by lightning.

I have the gear to do it right now, but you know what?  I would also bring camping stuff in case sh*t got weird.  Because sometimes sh*t gets weird.


In the mountains it can get weird any time of year. Once had 2" of precip that was between sleet and hail, in late July in the Julian Alps. The best part was I was hiking on a scree field (permanent rockslide) so I had little ball bearings on top of unstable rocks =)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: rosekolodny: Jesus, what a douche.

That trail is best in the early summer, before the monsoon starts and you might get struck by lightning.

I have the gear to do it right now, but you know what?  I would also bring camping stuff in case sh*t got weird.  Because sometimes sh*t gets weird.

In the mountains it can get weird any time of year. Once had 2" of precip that was between sleet and hail, in late July in the Julian Alps. The best part was I was hiking on a scree field (permanent rockslide) so I had little ball bearings on top of unstable rocks =)


Wild.

At least in the summer you won't die much if you get wet.  Just bring a sammich and a headlamp.  And a knife and a couple other things but you'll mostly be OK.

In the winter you REALLY don't want to get wet.  That's the difference between keeping your toes or not.
 
