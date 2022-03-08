 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Montana ranchers who don't want wolves around also don't want their wolves taken away by Colorado wildlife officials who haven't asked for any of their wolves   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next they'll complain that Colorado didn't ask for any wolves.  "Oh, what's the matter?  Aren't our wolves good enough for ya?!!?"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Home home on the mange
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were wolf?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the next episode of Soap...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry Colorado Parks and wildlife think forcefully introducing wolves back in Colorado is idiotic and will drag their feet doing it. Wolves did some really good things in Yellowstone but Colorado doesn't have similar issues. The only reason it is even happening is because of city folks that know no nothing about wilderness management in Colorado. Colorado already has an extremely high population of mountain lions to keep the deer in check.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a take in mind for this, but then I read the article, and now I'm utterly confused and unable to deal with it.  WTF was any of that.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana ranchers

/I think that says it all
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I might ride along the border with my tweezers gleamin' in the moon-lighty night. And then I'd get a cuppa cawfee, 'n give my foot a push. Just me 'n the pygmy pony over by the Dennil Floss Bush.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildlife officials in Montana say Colorado hasn't requested any wolves yet.

That cracks me up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana doesn't want no Gubment types messin around with their freedumbs,... OR their wolves.

Montana also wants the Gubment to do something about these dadgum wolves on these dadgum plains.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [i.pinimg.com image 500x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


"I've been on some pretty morbid first dates, but THIS one is the best."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a bit of interstate solidarity between Montana and Colorado ranchers. Colorado ranchers have to prepare, and Montana ranchers have the relationship with the Montana authorities.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Well, I might ride along the border with my tweezers gleamin' in the moon-lighty night. And then I'd get a cuppa cawfee, 'n give my foot a push. Just me 'n the pygmy pony over by the Dennil Floss Bush.


I think you're mighty grand.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: [i.pinimg.com image 500x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oooh... I'd say yes to that, but as a manly adventure. I'd bring the pudding.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: foo monkey: [i.pinimg.com image 500x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

"I've been on some pretty morbid first dates, but THIS one is the best."


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: I had a take in mind for this, but then I read the article, and now I'm utterly confused and unable to deal with it.  WTF was any of that.


Montana ranchers biatch about wolves all the time.

But the government massively compensates them for wolf attacks on livestock.

So the government wants to remove the wolves to Colorado, but the ranchers see their automatic "cattle died from wolf" payout disappearing.

Just a guess
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Montana ranchers are saying Colorado ranchers ain't prepared... I'm going with it. Living there and knowing all the walks of life... wolves can wreck the hell out of poultry and game. A cow herd? Not so much.

The grizz thing is all fun and games until you've met multiple people that survived their mauling and barely avoided one yourself. And I've almost died a few time but looking up at a grizz in the eyes was one of those "im farking dead" monents
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things I've learned in this life, is that ranchers and farmers need something to complain about. It's the only way for them to be happy.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Next they'll complain that Colorado didn't ask for any wolves.  "Oh, what's the matter?  Aren't our wolves good enough for ya?!!?"


it's an incredibly childish and wearying trait - that ricocheting from one extreme to another.  obviously demonstrates you don't actually have a position or stance, you're just determined to be outraged and offended.  so they're making themselves look dumb, and their raging groundless, but they're still so self righteously outraged.

omg would you please just see yourself clearly for 10 seconds!
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thehobbes: noitsnot: I had a take in mind for this, but then I read the article, and now I'm utterly confused and unable to deal with it.  WTF was any of that.

Montana ranchers biatch about wolves all the time.

But the government massively compensates them for wolf attacks on livestock.

So the government wants to remove the wolves to Colorado, but the ranchers see their automatic "cattle died from wolf" payout disappearing.

Just a guess


Yup, more Republican welfare queens =)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: foo monkey: [i.pinimg.com image 500x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Oooh... I'd say yes to that, but as a manly adventure. I'd bring the pudding.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I think this is a bit of interstate solidarity between Montana and Colorado ranchers. Colorado ranchers have to prepare, and Montana ranchers have the relationship with the Montana authorities.


Wolves are back on the Endangered Species list, except in the areas around Yellowstone.  That has a special designation.  That was the deal to get them re-introduced.
Also that piece of shiat Gianforte got a bunch of laws passed to make it much easier to kill wolves around here, and they are wiping out several of the wolves in the Yellowstone packs.  Just the last few months.  That's how they ended up on the ESL again--the environmental groups filed some lawsuits after Montana did this.
He was pissed after he got nailed trapping a wolf illegally right outside the park (a minor violation, unfortunately, and not a federal offense.)

So if they get sent to Colorado, they won't be in the Yellowstone area for ranchers to shoot at.

And here's what else that asshole has been up to:

The governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, shot and killed a mountain lion that was being monitored by national park staff, after hunting the animal with hounds and chasing it up a tree.
The Republican governor hunted the lion on 28 December, according to details first reported by the Washington Post that were confirmed on Monday by Gianforte's press secretary, Brooke Stroyke. Stroyke said the governor had a valid hunting license, drove the lion up the tree, and shot it.

He didn't "drive it up a tree" either, like a farking mountain man. They get packs of dogs, who track the cat and wear it out, then when the cat trees itself out of exhaustion, the hunters stroll up and shoot it out of the tree.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehobbes: noitsnot: I had a take in mind for this, but then I read the article, and now I'm utterly confused and unable to deal with it.  WTF was any of that.

Montana ranchers biatch about wolves all the time.

But the government massively compensates them for wolf attacks on livestock.

So the government wants to remove the wolves to Colorado, but the ranchers see their automatic "cattle died from wolf" payout disappearing.

Just a guess


That seems most likely. It's certainly not because they all of a sudden developed a soft spot for em.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Colorado ranchers don't get wolves, how will they be able to claim six to 30 times the number of actual wolf kills of their livestock, in order to grift the federal government for MORE rancher pork? When being reimbursed for 'wolf kills,' ranchers in states like Wyoming and Montana receive compensation that includes a multiplication factor because, of course, they can't actually prove that all their missing cattle and sheep were killed by wolves, but they 'know' that's what happened.  Even dead cows lying on the ground, mummified, without bite marks or even predator scavening, are claimed to have died due to 'soft bites,' or anxiety. It's also not unusual for crappy ranchers to simply claim every cow/sheep  they lost was due to wolves. They don't even have to prove THOSE numbers, because BLM, USFS, and state game agencies -literally- take their word for it.

Western public land ranchers get soooo much B.S. pork it's disgusting. Yet all public land ranching in the U.S. contributes roughly 2% of our beef supply, and even less of any state's gross state product or employment figures.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do the ram ranchers think?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: If Montana ranchers are saying Colorado ranchers ain't prepared... I'm going with it. Living there and knowing all the walks of life... wolves can wreck the hell out of poultry and game. A cow herd? Not so much.

The grizz thing is all fun and games until you've met multiple people that survived their mauling and barely avoided one yourself. And I've almost died a few time but looking up at a grizz in the eyes was one of those "im farking dead" monents


I've encountered -at least- 14 grizzlies in the wilderness of Montana, Wyoming, Canada, and Alaska, typically while solo. They've all behaved themselves perfectly well. I did a 42-day solo canoe/backpacking rip in northern Alaska, and never even took a gun. I've faced two down at <20 yards, and they run 2-3 steps toward you...so they can get the momentum to stand, then they weave their head back and forth, trying to identify what you are, then they turn 90 degrees, drop to all fours, and run off. I even surprised a mother grizz with a tiny cub once The first thing I heard was the cub's claws scratching up loose tree bark. The mom was way more concerned about it falling off. She made a moaning noise, the cub came flying down the tree like a champion logger, and they ran off.

Most hunter/rancher tales are bullshiat, and maulings are exceedingly rare, even though these Nimrods are often creeping silently through brush, heading upwind, next to a noisy stream, maybe slathered in cover scent.

So sick of the B.S. myth.
 
Fat Man Of La Mancha
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well duh, they can't kill them if they're moved to Colorado.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Don't worry Colorado Parks and wildlife think forcefully introducing wolves back in Colorado is idiotic and will drag their feet doing it. Wolves did some really good things in Yellowstone but Colorado doesn't have similar issues. The only reason it is even happening is because of city folks that know no nothing about wilderness management in Colorado. Colorado already has an extremely high population of mountain lions to keep the deer in check.


You poor thing, thinking you know more than actual environment studies. Bless your heart.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I think this is a bit of interstate solidarity between Montana and Colorado ranchers. Colorado ranchers have to prepare, and Montana ranchers have the relationship with the Montana authorities.


Don't give a shiat. Montana ranchers want all the wolves dead. They can go dark themselves.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: noitsnot: I had a take in mind for this, but then I read the article, and now I'm utterly confused and unable to deal with it.  WTF was any of that.

Montana ranchers biatch about wolves all the time.

But the government massively compensates them for wolf attacks on livestock.

So the government wants to remove the wolves to Colorado, but the ranchers see their automatic "cattle died from wolf" payout disappearing.

Just a guess


Bingo.
 
