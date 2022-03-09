 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   That guy in Tulsa who has spent the last decade building a steel-hulled boat in his front yard? He's finally finished, and it's about to head out to the Gulf of Mexico to begin its life as a free-of-charge marine research vessel   (youtube.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 12:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's some cool shiat.
 
Krakaan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Been following this build on and off for i don't know how long. Before he laid the keel at least. Tulsa was home for 11 years, this is pretty cool seeing it finally in the water.
 
baconator41
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 I'm tryna build a boat myself. Between work and new baby it's hard to even get started.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have one.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baconator41: I'm tryna build a boat myself. Between work and new baby it's hard to even get started.


Come get mine. I'll give it to you for free. Including a trailer to haul it home.

Also... that boat looks like an anchor.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Proof positive that HOAs are harmful to this planet's very survival by forbidding people from building research vessels in their front yards.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or, if things don't go quite ideally, a free of charge reef! Either way it's better off than being in Oklahoma.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A ten year project that might sink...kinda like my marriage.  Cool things like this should be bigger news.  Very inspiring.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Knew a guy who was a shipwright. Some of the coolest people work on boats.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His name isn't Gibbs by any chance?
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Knew a guy who was a shipwright. Some of the coolest people work on boats.


Some of the craziest people too. I spent a summer on a salmon seiner out of Kodiak. Most psychos I ever met in one summer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
May your journey have many days of fair winds and following seas, good sir Captain...

The Seeker by The Who
Youtube UAbzlj3nf4E
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had to check the maps. Tulsa to the sea is quite a trip.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.