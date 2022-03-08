 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Tighty whitey power   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, English-language films, American films, footage of the arrest, complete surprise, Florida, South Florida, Black-and-white films, Criminal law  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do all racist guys promise their mothers, they will forever wear the same brand of tighty whitey underpants their mommies put them in at age three?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Is this an episode of MST3K that I missed?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those cops must be masters of stealth. I figured it would be nearly impossible to sneak up on a skilled warrior like Enrique.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't worn tighty whiteys since 1984.

True story.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I haven't worn tighty whiteys since 1984.

True story.


The year my gal said, you need to change your underwear
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Those cops must be masters of stealth. I figured it would be nearly impossible to sneak up on a skilled warrior like Enrique.


Thus the early morning wakeup call.  A name like Enrique Tarrio doesn't sound like any white power dude they know.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I haven't worn tighty whiteys since 1984.

True story.


i don't own any underwear.

good headline, though
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why you should by colored underwear.  Namely brown in this instance
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was there a dildo stuck up his ass?
Fair question. You know how these white supremacists roll.
 
buntz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Breaker Moran: I haven't worn tighty whiteys since 1984.

True story.

i don't own any underwear.



Smart.  Long-term lease.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: Breaker Moran: I haven't worn tighty whiteys since 1984.

True story.

i don't own any underwear.

good headline, though


Fight the matriarchy brother!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Enrique Tarrio? Kinda getting into Clayton Bigsby territory, aren't we?
 
