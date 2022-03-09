 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Covid Convoy now claims they'll circle the Beltway indefinitely, just like all DC commuters   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
if their unspecified demands are not met.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe it's a cover for their side gig...
Jello Biafra & D.O.A. - FULL METAL JACKOFF
Youtube jwX4YSor75k
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid Qonvoy. Hope they all go bankrupt.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone feeling pwned yet?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, build back better, healthcare for all and better quality public education are a waste of money, but needlessly burning fuel to let people know you got your widdle feefees hurt is money well spent? And to think some people have to go to a university to master the study of economics.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's diesel cost today?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only thing missing will be "Yakety Sax" looping 24/7

/super loud
//while they're  trying to get some shuteye
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please proceed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: So, build back better, healthcare for all and better quality public education are a waste of money, but needlessly burning fuel to let people know you got your widdle feefees hurt is money well spent? And to think some people have to go to a university to master the study of economics.


These are very much the the paste -eaters from 1st grade.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they're a bunch of losers with nothing better to do.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one voluntarily drives the Beltway voluntarily for long.  No one.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Representatives of the trucker convoy that traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend from across the country say they're not leaving and will continue to loop the Beltway until "we get more attention and money. And attention." "
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that's true, I hope it shoots up to ten bucks a gallon. Enjoy!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size


weird.  two different fark freds
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If that's true, I hope it shoots up to ten bucks a gallon. Enjoy!


These guys won't care. I'm sure their expenses are being covered by some groups with very, very deep pockets.

You didn't really think these dupes were self financing, did you?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: What's diesel cost today?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: "Representatives of the trucker convoy that traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend from across the country say they're not leaving and will continue to loop the Beltway until "we get more attention and money. And attention." "


Grift grift grift
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who farking cares? Go sit in traffic, morons.  Have a blast.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nobody can meet your demands, kiddies, until you have some demands to meet. Even Putin is trying to get SOMETHING, you know.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please...proceed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How do these guys pay their bills?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So they have unlimited money from their POOTEN sources?
Great.

Self-inflicted hell seems to be a POOTEN-follower specialty.
And circling the Beltway over and over is as close to hell as most of us will ever get.

/Enjoy the high diesel prices, dipshiats.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the convoy that never ends
It just goes on and on, my friend.
Some people started driving it, not knowing what it was.
And, they'll continue driving it forever, just because
This is the convoy that never ends...
 
