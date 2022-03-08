 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That's one way to address the wage gap with the only woman on your team   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting her to be fired. That... that was not what I was expecting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Omgwtfbbqjfc
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah thats....*shakes head*   im at a loss for words.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

amandadeibert: (Con't)


Indeed
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So you want a raise, huh?

...and here is your sperm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If some broad under me screeches about "equal pay", I'll throw her a bone.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had to laugh at the time she laughed in the story ..
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I saw this same plot line in a Brazzers video
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mononymous: If some broad under me screeches about "equal pay", I'll throw her a bone.


Skirts don't like it when you call 'em broads.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy was a trip. He had a giant self-portrait he'd painted of himself flexing shirtless in his office.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if she had taken the hand out, she would have been underwhelmed again.

/Who was the show runner for hulu's The Morning After?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it was because she wasn't very concise.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Name names.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(blink blink WTF?)
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy fark. That's when "Not all men!" misses the point. There's enough sexism, bigotry, and idiocy to go around for all of us.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was this her boss?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kenjongjerkoff.gif
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Maybe it was because she wasn't very concise.


fark off.

/concise.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We should mate.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Billy Liar: Maybe it was because she wasn't very concise.

fark off.

/concise.


You know.  Brevity...soul of wit.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Qellaqan: Billy Liar: Maybe it was because she wasn't very concise.

fark off.

/concise.

You know.  Brevity...soul of wit.


More than a funny story I think it was supposed to be mortifying.

/I'm extremely witty; no pointers needed.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
