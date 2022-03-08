 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Ya know, when you have a problem with a overpopulation of wild boars, the first solution you reach for shouldn't be zombies   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Shizuoka Prefecture, Izu Peninsula, Matsuzaki, Shizuoka, The Zombies, Small town, zombie horde, unsettling YouTube video, rural town  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/ tried to re-read the article twice, gave up
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're also weak to mulberry leaves. I'm not sure why."

Usually I would go with the double tap to be sure, but hey, you do you Japan.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]

/ tried to re-read the article twice, gave up


This is the creepiest fukin Ronald McDonald I have ever seen!
 
berylman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Zombie Camp has been running since 2014, and guests can enjoy a unique camping experience whilst staving off a swarm of rabid zombies, all of whom are played by local residents, most of whom are elderly.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
So when do I have to fend off the wild boar cavalry? Count me out
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Ambitwistor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]

/ tried to re-read the article twice, gave up

This is the creepiest fukin Ronald McDonald I have ever seen!


Created by a Japanese artist, of course.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The first solution should be a rare dog breed that I happen to own and sell to a qualified owner.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogo_Argentino
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: The first solution should be a rare dog breed that I happen to own and sell to a qualified owner.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogo_Argentino


I have a 110 pitbull Australian shepherd mix that looked very similar to that dog when he was in his prime.  Great dog, but entirely unsuited to living within city limits.  How is the temperament on the Dog?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh. Better than those annoying hopping vampires.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
