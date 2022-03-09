 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Hero Not all trucker convoys are made up of backwards thinking yokels, these Irish truckers are ferrying 500 tonnes of aid to war-torn Ukraine in a historic donation operation   (thesun.ie) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, the Irish probably have a unique perspective on this situation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The MacAffee ads on that page are far too scammy for my tastes. The Sun is going on my naughty list.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the heck is a 'lorrie"? Don't they mean 'truck'? And they can't even spell 'ton' properly? Can't these people speak English?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The MacAffee ads on that page are far too scammy for my tastes. The Sun is going on my naughty list.


I'm starting to think maybe The Sun is not a reliable news source or the best place for quality journalism.
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah the Irish are very familiar with dealing with occupying forces, good for them.  Heck can we get some old IRA members to help with training?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Well, the Irish probably have a unique perspective on this situation.


Theeng: Yeah the Irish are very familiar with dealing with occupying forces, good for them.  Heck can we get some old IRA members to help with training?


My people (the Irish) may be drunken bastards, but they're drunken bastards that *care*, damn it. And they remember their debts.

https://navajotimes.com/ae/irish-pay-forward-173-year-old-favor/
 
Theeng
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Jake Havechek: Well, the Irish probably have a unique perspective on this situation.

Theeng: Yeah the Irish are very familiar with dealing with occupying forces, good for them.  Heck can we get some old IRA members to help with training?

My people (the Irish) may be drunken bastards, but they're drunken bastards that *care*, damn it. And they remember their debts.

https://navajotimes.com/ae/irish-pay-forward-173-year-old-favor/


fark that's nice of you guys, also we're complete bastards too, just without the kindness.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Well, the Irish probably have a unique perspective on this situation.


The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6Ejga4kJUts
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: What the heck is a 'lorrie"? Don't they mean 'truck'? And they can't even spell 'ton' properly? Can't these people speak English?


Whisky. Lots of whisky.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Jake Havechek: Well, the Irish probably have a unique perspective on this situation.

Theeng: Yeah the Irish are very familiar with dealing with occupying forces, good for them.  Heck can we get some old IRA members to help with training?

My people (the Irish) may be drunken bastards, but they're drunken bastards that *care*, damn it. And they remember their debts.

https://navajotimes.com/ae/irish-pay-forward-173-year-old-favor/


Damn right they care. Do you have any idea how many DWIs they're risking to do this?
 
