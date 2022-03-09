 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   🎶 My man drives the evening train/ He posted on Whatsapp and then/ He crashed into Kirkby station/ and now he's waiting to go to prison 🎶   (bbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Message, David M. Potter, Judge David Potter, Cab, For Me, It's You, WhatsApp messages, combination of receiving, sentence  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 11:56 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Maziou
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like an otherwise decent guy, and he didn't try to dispute his responsibility. Shame it had to come to this.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sheena easton was hotter than the sun.
 
baconator41
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why it's not a'automated yet?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Petula Clark?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wazzzzzzapp?!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Petula Clark?


Sheena Easton
Sheena Easton - My Baby Takes The Morning Train
Youtube E9YwyfX33LU
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whoops. Here's the actual video:
Sheena Easton - 9 to 5 (Morning Train) - Official Music Video
Youtube S_3vZYOYNYU
 
ukexpat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suspended sentence subby. And it's pronounced "Kirby".
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.