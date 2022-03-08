 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Human leg found in Brooklyn blocks away from where torso was found last week. Police are trying to piece together whether the crimes are related   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, East New York, Brooklyn, Long Island Rail Road, New York City, Brooklyn, Jamaica Avenue, body part, BMT Jamaica Line, medical examiner's office  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cap-that.comView Full Size


And hopefully, when you look at all the different drop points on a map, it'll look like a big smiley face.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people have really bad taste in homemade prosciutto, I guess.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now the leg huh
Youtube m17pkwwN6Ao
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That evidence won't stand up in court..
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That evidence won't stand up in court..


They have no leg to stand on.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cue headless/topless meme.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It probably belongs to my old friend Mr. McCraig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's trouble afoot...
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heather Mills unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/have they checked for any recent bachelor parties in the area?
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Torso in Brooklyn?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That poor person. It's hard to do a handstand with one leg and no torso.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [static.politico.com image 350x300]


Came here to post this.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: [cap-that.com image 250x141]

And hopefully, when you look at all the different drop points on a map, it'll look like a big smiley face.


Came here for this. And yeah, I feel kinda bad about it.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many feet away was it?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: markie_farkie: That evidence won't stand up in court..

They have no leg to stand on.


For now, but if someone gave them a hand, they might eventually move a head.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is his name Bob?

I'll see myself out now........
 
wiredroach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FARGO: You know, Connected!
Youtube kvDphcMbudg
 
