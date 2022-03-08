 Skip to content
Israeli child receives the 5G polio nanites the natural way
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I for one can't farking wait till the US gets a massive polio outbreak because the people currently against the Covid vaccines decide that all the other ones suck ass too or whatever. Never mind that they got the polio, etc. vaccines as kids and turned out okay.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish more Rabbis in Israel were for vaccinations like this one: https://www.timesofisrael.com/youre-crazy-senior-ultra-orthodox-rabbi-kicks-out-anti-vaxxer-student/
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Paralytic poliomyelitis occurs in less than 1% of all infections."

Using current Covid logic, why should anyone care?

/Stop the planet, please, I'd like to get off
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the future that antivaxxers want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: "Paralytic poliomyelitis occurs in less than 1% of all infections."

Using current Covid logic, why should anyone care?

/Stop the planet, please, I'd like to get off


I realize that you are being sarcastic.

However...some of these anti-Vaxxers are absolutely serious. And the people who will suffer will be others because they're actually vaccinated against Polio.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe anal injection of the vaccine will make it more popular.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The strong anti-vax sentiment in the Orthodox community was responsible for the mumps outbreaks in the US right before COVID got all the attention

going to be really interesting to see how this all plays out now that covid has hit and the religious exemptions have been under fire
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image image 840x588]


Hibernation pods for interstellar travel? Sing me up!
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why I despise the antivaxxer movement. My uncle got polio in the 1930s. He lived a long life...in pain, with limited mobility, after having been a star athlete. Polio is what killed him. Is it going to take having their kids get polio, diphtheria, or for God's sake tetanus before they wise up?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image 840x588]


Yes they do. I'm old enough to remember kids like these at my elementary school. This is what they want to come back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Radiohead - My Iron Lung
Youtube pRU-6vaKaf4
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image 840x588]

Yes they do. I'm old enough to remember kids like these at my elementary school. This is what they want to come back.
[Fark user image 722x900]


That kid is obviously from the future.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Winning!!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: rewind2846: Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image 840x588]

Yes they do. I'm old enough to remember kids like these at my elementary school. This is what they want to come back.
[Fark user image 722x900]

That kid is obviously from the future.


let's just say that was the most time i've ever spent hovering over the funny button.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image image 840x588]


Photo from a movie if I remember correctly. Oddly used by both anti Vax and pro Vax groups
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

valenumr: Gordon Bennett: This is the future that antivaxxers want.

[Fark user image image 840x588]

Hibernation pods for interstellar travel? Sing me up!


You're the piano man!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: The strong anti-vax sentiment in the Orthodox community was responsible for the mumps outbreaks in the US right before COVID got all the attention

going to be really interesting to see how this all plays out now that covid has hit and the religious exemptions have been under fire


In the NYC area and suburbs, it was the same. The Orthodox playing games with God. Those fakjwads.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just read a book about the polio outbreak in Cork (1956) before the UK had a vaccine.  One thing the author mentions is that you saw those kids long after the outbreak and they reminded you of what could happen.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: [Fark user image image 521x346]

Winning!!


Statistically at least one of those plaguerats is dead now. right?
 
