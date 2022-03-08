 Skip to content
(US News)   'Stealth' Omicron variant responsible for more than 10% of new Coronavirus Cases. Hey, anyone remember Coronavirus?   (usnews.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's my understanding that it is less like Omicron and more like Delta except it adopted Klingon cloaking devices.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China seems to still be taking it seriously as major cities still shut down over a handful of cases.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really triggers my liberal sense of decency when people do not get vaccinated and then, unvaccinated, do not follow appropriate contagion hygiene in public, like when they don't wash their hands and gather together without masks.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good health, vaxed and boosted, masking and distancing, and I STILL caught this variant.The bastard had me sick for a whole month. I call it the Wu Tang, cuz it ain't nuttin ta f*ck wit.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We ain't got time for that, there's a war on!
 
someonelse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unmasked season seems to get shorter every year.
 
olorin604
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude check your sorosmail. We are done with any virus and have moved onto prelude to war.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd mostly forgotten about it still being around (case levels have dropped a ton in my area).

I really hope this isn't the start of a new wave....
 
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone who had extended family die from Corona this week, go duck yourself subby.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I forgot about the virus for a little while this afternoon, I went to the corner store and realized I'd forgotten to bring a mask once I got there so I went back home to pick one. None of the employees were wearing theirs correctly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My company just pulled their mask mandate.  I think I'm gonna stay working from home.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here


Aren't we reaching an endemic stage? I sure as shiat ain't living like this the rest of my life, I'll wear a mask when appropriate but let's be real here.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Theeng: As someone who had extended family die from Corona this week, go duck yourself subby.


Pretty sure subby is just commenting on how the media has moved on entirely, despite it still very much being a thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: We ain't got time for that, there's a war on!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Theeng: As someone who had extended family die from Corona this week, go duck yourself subby.

Pretty sure subby is just commenting on how the media has moved on entirely, despite it still very much being a thing.


My condolences on your family btw :(
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh right, right, hey Coronavirus just wait over there, OK?

We're kinda busy right now, but someone will be right with you.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, anyone remember Coronavirus?

the one you got from the beer?
I slept it off!!
 
coneyfark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hey, anyone remember Coronavirus?"

the one you got from the beer?
I slept it off!!
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its always a pleasant 3 weeks that we get in between mutations.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's going to be interesting to see how Coronavirus spreads when we're stuck in fallout shelters for a month.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It's going to be interesting to see how Coronavirus spreads when we're stuck in fallout shelters for a month.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In case you haven't heard, you can now order a second set of free covid-19 tests. I guess they have so much left over, they are letting households order another set of four tests. It's not a bad thing to stock up on.

https://www.covidtests.gov/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

Aren't we reaching an endemic stage? I sure as shiat ain't living like this the rest of my life, I'll wear a mask when appropriate but let's be real here.


How would you define the word "endemic"?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The newish Stealth BA.2/21L is now 25 % of the submissions over the last week at nextstrain.  It looks like submissions are down which makes sense since testing funding seems to have dried up world wide.

Here in Australia, testing is down yet weekly cases numbers are flat from about a month.  There is a weekly cycles based on work required tests but it isn't getting any better and the tests are decreasing so there is no evidence that it is getting worse.

Hospitalizations are going down but they often match the number of dead.  We have about 2 months before the cold weather starts pushing people inside.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Corona Virus ended just before the beginning of primaries so that anyone who paid out money for anti-vax campaigns got screwed.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ya know, we perfected the response to gas prices by eliminating office time. We can do it again.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: TheJoe03: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

Aren't we reaching an endemic stage? I sure as shiat ain't living like this the rest of my life, I'll wear a mask when appropriate but let's be real here.

How would you define the word "endemic"?


Here's an article about it, I'm no expert obviously, just a random schmuck... https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cfr.org/in-brief/when-will-covid-19-become-endemic%3famp
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It's going to be interesting to see how Coronavirus spreads when we're stuck in fallout shelters for a month.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you didn't want to read the article...

"Epidemiologists say a disease is endemic when its presence becomes steady in a particular region, or at least predictable, as with seasonal influenza. But there's no consensus on the conditions for meeting this benchmark. By this broad definition, endemicity doesn't necessarily mean a disease is rare or common, mild or severe. For example, infection rates can still be high; they just have to remain static. Malaria, which is endemic in dozens of countries, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, killed more than six hundred thousand people in 2020.

It's easier to define endemicity in retrospect, when scientists are able to determine a baseline level because the disease has reached an equilibrium. This can be possible when the general population has protection from the disease, whether from vaccination or prior infection."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here


That only happened in your imagination.  Funny how places that didn't drop restrictions had the same rate of infection as places that lifted them.
 
someonelse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kabloink: In case you haven't heard, you can now order a second set of free covid-19 tests. I guess they have so much left over, they are letting households order another set of four tests. It's not a bad thing to stock up on.

https://www.covidtests.gov/


Thanks for the reminder. Just did it.
 
adamatari
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

Aren't we reaching an endemic stage? I sure as shiat ain't living like this the rest of my life, I'll wear a mask when appropriate but let's be real here.


This is what a lack of honesty about the end game gets you.

We're going to need to normalize wearing masks if we want to keep the damage down. I mean like not judging people for wearing them, I mean if cases get high bringing them back out. Wearing a mask if we get a cough or other symptoms, actually taking sick days. Not saying you'll have to wear a mask all the time, but if there is a spike or new variant we should be flexible.

That's what it being endemic really means, not that we go back to what it was before. This is still much more deadly than flu, like 10x more.

Or we can keep pretending it doesn't matter and just absorb the hundreds of thousands a year dead.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Ivo Shandor: TheJoe03: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

Aren't we reaching an endemic stage? I sure as shiat ain't living like this the rest of my life, I'll wear a mask when appropriate but let's be real here.

How would you define the word "endemic"?

Here's an article about it, I'm no expert obviously, just a random schmuck... https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cfr.org/in-brief/when-will-covid-19-become-endemic%3famp


Yes, and as your article says:

By this broad definition, endemicity doesn't necessarily mean a disease is rare or common, mild or severe. For example, infection rates can still be high; they just have to remain static.

It does not mean that a disease is harmless or that people should ignore protective measures because they're inconvenient (see for example: condoms vs. endemic HIV).
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, Subby. And if you say otherwise, we'll shout you down, issue executive orders that COVID has been eradicated, and make it mandatory that you hug all your coworkers and other strangers.
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: doctorguilty: We ain't got time for that, there's a war on!

[Fark user image image 620x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

That only happened in your imagination.  Funny how places that didn't drop restrictions had the same rate of infection as places that lifted them.


lol. The fact that you believe the things you type makes laughing at you even more wonderful. You never fail to disappoint in these covid threads.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Jeebus Saves: Walker: People don't learn from history. This happens with every variant.

1st wave
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Delta shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron shows up
Governments: OMG! PUT UP RESTRICTIONS!
Public: MAH FREEDUMBS! TYRANNY!
Infections start to go down
Public: COVID is gone! Yay!
Governments: Drop all restrictions!
Omicron 2 shows up <---- You are here

That only happened in your imagination.  Funny how places that didn't drop restrictions had the same rate of infection as places that lifted them.

lol. The fact that you believe the things you type makes laughing at you even more wonderful. You never fail to disappoint in these covid threads.


Go back to the poltab and be with the "betters".  Or you could explain why places that never lifted restrictions had the same rate of infection as places that did lift restrictions.  But we both know your troll ass wont do either.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, anyone remember Coronavirus?

You talkin' about that pandemic we're now pretending simply went away?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kabloink: In case you haven't heard, you can now order a second set of free covid-19 tests. I guess they have so much left over, they are letting households order another set of four tests. It's not a bad thing to stock up on.

https://www.covidtests.gov/


Yes, only took a month and a half to arrive at my house.
 
