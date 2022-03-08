 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Guinea pig working to set world record for most tricks performed in one minute. In other news, subby managed to get out of bed without falling over today   (myfox8.com) divider line
14
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
us.v-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is he going to surpass subby's mom on the football player's bus?

/Actually, subby's mom is probably nice
//real nice
///why am I always the guy unwrapping condoms?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long does a guinea pig live?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not buying the part about subby not falling over.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: How long does a guinea pig live?


We had one that lasted 10 years. Damn thing was bald at the end.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: How long does a guinea pig live?


Guinea pigs kept as pets live for 5 to 7 years, typically.  The Abyssinian and English ones often live longer than the Peruvian variety.  (More inbreeding or something in the last?)
 
Tymast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The world is in a really sad state of affairs when even guinea pigs have to turn tricks
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: Salmon: How long does a guinea pig live?

We had one that lasted 10 years. Damn thing was bald at the end.


We had a pair of 12 year olds... but access to immediate vet care and really expensive food and hay kinda stacked the deck for our herd. (We would get free "throw away" veggies from our local market, so ours had never ending romaine and other good greens)

I miss having pigginz but just don't have room for a proper C&C cage where I am at now.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: maxis_mydog: Salmon: How long does a guinea pig live?

We had one that lasted 10 years. Damn thing was bald at the end.

We had a pair of 12 year olds... but access to immediate vet care and really expensive food and hay kinda stacked the deck for our herd. (We would get free "throw away" veggies from our local market, so ours had never ending romaine and other good greens)

I miss having pigginz but just don't have room for a proper C&C cage where I am at now.


I should say almost 12. I think the oldest was 11 and a half
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: How long does a guinea pig live?


Until the other supplies run out after the boom.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
simsonline.infoView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: I miss having pigginz but just don't have room for a proper C&C cage where I am at now.


EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! I want this to be a music video
 
