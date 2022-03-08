 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Johnson & Johnson funded experiments on mostly Black prisoners comparing the effects of talc and asbestos on their skin more than 50-years-ago. But, but, 'the tests didn't violate research standards at the time'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.


And every person who facilitated it or let it go unchallenged.

/ Racist shiatbags, the lot of them
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Democracy my ass.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only issue I see is that they limited to a single race.  Test products/drugs on all life-sentence prisoners instead of animals.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew, yes they did. Pay those families and pay them now.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, was the danger of asbestos even understood at the time?

(not to defend the horrible practice of testing on prisoners in general, but this is a hair better than the syphilis experiments...)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay up buttercup.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: aleister_greynight: That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.

And every person who facilitated it or let it go unchallenged.

/ Racist shiatbags, the lot of them


The common clay. You know. Morans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: The only issue I see is that they limited to a single race.  Test products/drugs on all life-sentence prisoners instead of animals.


1. People should still be treated humanely.

2. Are you familiar with the concept of a wrongful conviction, and how prevalent they can actually be in our criminal justice system?

3. Ew.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark they didn't violate research standards. 50 years ago was 1970, not 1870.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MBooda: brokenbiscuits: aleister_greynight: That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.

And every person who facilitated it or let it go unchallenged.

/ Racist shiatbags, the lot of them

The common clay. You know. Morans.
[Fark user image 590x280]


You'd do it for Randolph Scott.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all good guys.  It was like this, but with Black people instead of white rabbits.  Same cages though.

artofthestate.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x747]


I'm very glad that she has been recognized for being such a key to research for ALL of humanity..
It's not great that her condition was sort of taken advantage of. But then again, this sort of research
was damn new at the time. The ethics of this sort of thing probably had barely been debated among
researchers..You can't change that sort of indifference at the time. But you can at least do what
has been done, and acknowledge it now.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: aleister_greynight: That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.

And every person who facilitated it or let it go unchallenged.

/ Racist shiatbags, the lot of them


If you challenge this unethical behavior you get fired.

People assume the worst from people who get fired (they have substance abuse issues, criminal activity, plain crazy).

It's extremely hard to be ethical and challenge unethical behavior in the business world.
 
northgrave
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does it matter if they violated research standards?

Isn't the concern that they broke the law?
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: The fark they didn't violate research standards. 50 years ago was 1970, not 1870.


The Belmont Report wasn't published until 1976 and the National Research Act wasn't passed until 1974.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: The fark they didn't violate research standards. 50 years ago was 1970, not 1870.


Guidelines viewing prisoners as vulnerable populations for research didn't exist until 1976.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh come on, it's not like they gave them syphilis or something without telling them and then never treated them so they could study the progress of the disease.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
something something smallpox blankets something.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tdyak: brokenbiscuits: aleister_greynight: That fail is shared by the prisons that let them do this.

And every person who facilitated it or let it go unchallenged.

/ Racist shiatbags, the lot of them

If you challenge this unethical behavior you get fired.

People assume the worst from people who get fired (they have substance abuse issues, criminal activity, plain crazy).

It's extremely hard to be ethical and challenge unethical behavior in the business world.


I've been through that wringer. I disagreed with actions a company took, got canned. Had to defend that termination for 10 years until my most recent hire on. Would still have told the CEO she was a criminal biatch and I didn't want any part of her schemes.

/ And she wasn't even experimenting on unwitting prisoners
 
moto-geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's nothing compared to the mass experiment going on right now.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: That's nothing compared to the mass experiment going on right now.


Which one?
 
someonelse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moto-geek: BobCumbers: That's nothing compared to the mass experiment going on right now.

Which one?


ABANDON THREAD
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, was the danger of asbestos even understood at the time?

(not to defend the horrible practice of testing on prisoners in general, but this is a hair better than the syphilis experiments...)


From this article:

"The history of asbestos extends back to ancient times, but in the U.S., the toxic mineral had its heyday in the middle decades of the 20th century.

From the beginning of the modern asbestos industry, doctors documented the lethal effects of asbestos exposure in scattered medical reports. As early as the 1930s, business executives also quietly researched the issue and found that asbestos exposure causes lung disease.

Asbestos companies made enormous profits by selling insulation to shipbuilders during World War II, and they expanded their business further during the postwar building boom. These companies even paid unscrupulous researchers, such as J.C. Wagner, who helped them deny any responsibility."


They knew.

When I was on my Navy ship in 1983, we had to cut the lagging (new, modern stuff that had replaced asbestos) from a diesel stack to put out a stack fire.  We still had to fill out exposure paperwork, even though is was assumed all of the asbestos had been removed in an overhaul.
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Oh come on, it's not like they gave them syphilis or something without telling them and then never treated them so they could study the progress of the disease.


Neither did the Tuskegee researchers.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this is the kind of stuff conservatives want to sweep under the rug by making illegal to even teach in school that it ever happened.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moto-geek: BobCumbers: That's nothing compared to the mass experiment going on right now.

Which one?


The one where Russia and Ukraine threw a war merely in order to provide real world test results for every single man-carried anti-tank, anti-vehicle, and anti-aircraft rocket or missile launcher produced by anybody in the world for the last 50 years.

/how's that for a conspiracy theory?
//although, really, Consumer Reports ought to do a right up considering all the data collected there on these things
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

a far candle: RyansPrivates: The fark they didn't violate research standards. 50 years ago was 1970, not 1870.

The Belmont Report wasn't published until 1976 and the National Research Act wasn't passed until 1974.


German scientists knew about the risks of smoking in the 1930s, but Big Tobacco got that info swept under the rug or labelled as "Nazi" research, which couldn't be trusted because, ya know, Nazis.

Took until 1964 for the Surgeon General just to get a damn warning label on the pack.  Some cigarettes used asbestos filters, so double the dose of carcinogens.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: moto-geek: BobCumbers: That's nothing compared to the mass experiment going on right now.

Which one?

The one where Russia and Ukraine threw a war merely in order to provide real world test results for every single man-carried anti-tank, anti-vehicle, and anti-aircraft rocket or missile launcher produced by anybody in the world for the last 50 years.

/how's that for a conspiracy theory?
//although, really, Consumer Reports ought to do a right up considering all the data collected there on these things


Those have been thoroughly tested in Iraq and Afghanistan.  Okay, maybe not the Carl Gustav, but we knew it would do the job.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Somaticasual: To be fair, was the danger of asbestos even understood at the time?

(not to defend the horrible practice of testing on prisoners in general, but this is a hair better than the syphilis experiments...)

From this article:

"The history of asbestos extends back to ancient times, but in the U.S., the toxic mineral had its heyday in the middle decades of the 20th century.

From the beginning of the modern asbestos industry, doctors documented the lethal effects of asbestos exposure in scattered medical reports. As early as the 1930s, business executives also quietly researched the issue and found that asbestos exposure causes lung disease.

Asbestos companies made enormous profits by selling insulation to shipbuilders during World War II, and they expanded their business further during the postwar building boom. These companies even paid unscrupulous researchers, such as J.C. Wagner, who helped them deny any responsibility."


They knew.

When I was on my Navy ship in 1983, we had to cut the lagging (new, modern stuff that had replaced asbestos) from a diesel stack to put out a stack fire.  We still had to fill out exposure paperwork, even though is was assumed all of the asbestos had been removed in an overhaul.


Jesus. Ok, yeah. That's pretty bad then. Doubly so if they were trying to compare cancer risks, or worse - cause them.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hat is a poorly written slapped together article, daily Fail
 
Binklord
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maudibjr: hat is a poorly written slapped together article, daily Fail
Agreed.
 
