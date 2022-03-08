 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   And now we've got a firebug loose in Central Park, because the city is a shining beacon for batshiattery   (gothamist.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYPD is happy to immediately arrest the firebug while the court is happy to release him without bail
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any new Firefighters in the area?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy to be on the opposite side of the continent
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skye Cleary, rainy tomorry.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh ... this city is a circus.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NYPD is happy to immediately arrest the firebug while the court is happy to release him without bail


I still can't believe they cut loose the shiat weasel that shoved a bag of poo in someone's face.

Seriously, they need to bring in a few more prison ships and hire in a few thousand judges to complete the entire judicial process from crime to punishment inside of a standard workday.

Right to a speedy trial? We've got you. A guilty verdict in 5 minutes or less or your money back.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NYPD is happy to immediately arrest the firebug while the court is happy to release him without bail


Its actually somewhat amusing, how fast this city went from, "Screw you guys" to..."Ok, fine, start busting heads again"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Sigh ... this city is a circus.


At least the arsonist isn't running for mayor yet.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There were probably three or four fires that I saw to begin with and it sort of spread east of the hill," said Skye Cleary, a writer and philosopher who lives in Harlem.
This sounds like someone that would name themself!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But they're so cute!

dupageforest.orgView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trifonic - Parks on Fire Official Video
Youtube P4R1nl_UbSk
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Thoreny: NYPD is happy to immediately arrest the firebug while the court is happy to release him without bail

I still can't believe they cut loose the shiat weasel that shoved a bag of poo in someone's face.

Seriously, they need to bring in a few more prison ships and hire in a few thousand judges to complete the entire judicial process from crime to punishment inside of a standard workday.

Right to a speedy trial? We've got you. A guilty verdict in 5 minutes or less or your money back.


Hell, why don't you just go full Dredd and execute them on the spot?
 
