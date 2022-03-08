 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some ISP)   Putin: You can't shut off our internets. Lumen: Hold our patch cable   (datacenterdynamics.com) divider line
61
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

2577 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's Centurylink legacy stuff, it's not working anyway.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is waaaaay better than forcing ICANN to do anything
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: If it's Centurylink legacy stuff, it's not working anyway.


Yup.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: OdradekRex: If it's Centurylink legacy stuff, it's not working anyway.

Yup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I can't get a thing. Tell Putin rabbit ears might help.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you even tell if it was working in the first place?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's actions have me rooting for CenturyLink?

That man is a MONSTER!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CenturyLink?! In my day we called  that Level 3!
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?


Maybe overseas intel agencies are using internet to listen to what is going in Russia. You don't want them going 100% dark like n Korea. Makes it harder to know what they are doing.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: Putin's actions have me rooting for CenturyLink?

That man is a MONSTER!


That was my thought as well. I finally am thinking positive things about CenturyLink. That never happens.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lumen? Oh, so they severed the Russians.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Century Link?  I think you mean Qworst, I mean Qwest.

How bad is your service that you abandon 2 corporate trademarks in 11 years?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad it's someone else's turn to experience a Lumen outage.  I'm over it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until Russian subs start farking with the undersea cables?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?

Maybe overseas intel agencies are using internet to listen to what is going in Russia. You don't want them going 100% dark like n Korea. Makes it harder to know what they are doing.


This.  Plus, any alternate versions we can get through to the Russian people to compete with Kremlin-prop has value.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?


I don't know if that can be done, but they've been pretty busy.

https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/anonymous-news-hack-latest-russia-ukraine-b2029955.html
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: CenturyLink?! In my day we called  that Level 3!


And in your day it probably actually functioned too, instead of rotting in the ground.

/had to disconnect almost 300 1FB PSTN lines
//they were for fire and security systems
///they were so unreliable that farking cellular is better
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: If it's Centurylink legacy stuff, it's not working anyway.


Green copper is good copper.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone offered that to me in a mens room once.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with BGP.  You'd have to sinkhole a crazy number of IP blocks to cut off routes to an entire nation, especially when you don't want to inadvertently shut down up stream nations.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Level 3 i mean Centurylink i mean Lumen.

/changing names like a hobo drifter serial killer, and for the same reasons
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?


We need:

tools-giant.comView Full Size


and

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can anyone explain what's happening with this, to someone who's maybe about five steps above "it's a series of tubes"?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?

We need:

[tools-giant.com image 252x499]

and

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I just have one of these for dealing with 25pr and smaller:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I named it Cyndi
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Century Link?  I think you mean Qworst, I mean Qwest.

How bad is your service that you abandon 2 corporate trademarks in 11 years?


I live out in the boonies and most of my neighbors use Century Link and absolutely hate it.  I found some random small company that offered high speed cellular internet and it works fantastic.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gro~ink dark.... illuminate the watch dials, so we can see what is the time....
Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight (Official Video)
Youtube 9qbRHY1l0vc
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: Putin's actions have me rooting for CenturyLink?

That man is a MONSTER!


I thought Cox and Comcast were bad enough to root for Centurylink.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?

We need:

[tools-giant.com image 252x499]

and

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So can anyone explain what's happening with this, to someone who's maybe about five steps above "it's a series of tubes"?


Explain it to me as from Margin Call
Youtube SmHl7hKlVj4
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So can anyone explain what's happening with this, to someone who's maybe about five steps above "it's a series of tubes"?


You know how your ISP cancels your service after to many DMCA warnings, it's like that but with warmongering.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: I'm glad it's someone else's turn to experience a Lumen outage.  I'm over it.


That's dark, man.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're not selling new contracts and services...there's nothing in this article saying they're cutting off current customers...
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: That's the problem with BGP.  You'd have to sinkhole a crazy number of IP blocks to cut off routes to an entire nation, especially when you don't want to inadvertently shut down up stream nations.


Was probably a one line community value match filter that then rewrote the next hop that would be injected in their route reflectors.  Most modern ISPs wouldn't be relying upon an AS-path filter, though that would also work if you didn't want to be granular to the peering point.  None would be using prefix lists.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really do not want Russians to lose access to outside information and be limited to what the government approves.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BakaDono: So they're not selling new contracts and services...there's nothing in this article saying they're cutting off current customers...


Based on the comments in this thread, if they are current customers then they probably don't have service anyway.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?


You know the whole genesis of the Internet was as a decentralized network, right?  There are millions of locations that maintain the entire BGP routing table.  You take out a POP for a region, the internet just routes around it.

So to answer your question, it would be much more effective to shut down their internet access the old fashion way, by destroying the physical infrastructure.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: So can anyone explain what's happening with this, to someone who's maybe about five steps above "it's a series of tubes"?


Service providers don't only provide Internet access.  They also will construct virtual private networks for customers.  Sometimes those virtual private networks run over the same hardware and glass that the provider might also route Internet service through, but in other cases the provider might build out their own entire private network for the customer to use, with its own dedicated glass and equipment.

Qwest Centurylink Lumen has decided that they are not going to provide such services to Russian companies anymore, or to those companies that they know will provide services to Russian companies.  I expect that most of what they're not going to do anymore will be encrypted virtual private networks, where Lumen might ride someone else's fiber into Russia and drop a piece of equipment for Russian businesses to be connected to, which then crosses to Lumen's own provider network throughout the rest of the world.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I really do not want Russians to lose access to outside information and be limited to what the government approves.


For the vast majority of Russians, that's basically already happening. Putin's been cutting off social media and news sites left and right since the war started to go badly. He doesn't need our help to accomplish that.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real question, do we necessarily want the Russian citizens cut off from outside information?  Crushing the economy and forcing them to deal with shortages are an unfortunate necessity, but information means that all they'll hear is their own internal propaganda, and they'll be cut off from the rest of the world's messaging.  Losing access to the internet will make life harder for them, sure, but ultimately, this seems like it will just keep them from hearing the real story.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: CenturyLink?! In my day we called  that Level 3!


DesertCoyote: Epic Fap Session: Putin's actions have me rooting for CenturyLink?

That man is a MONSTER!

I thought Cox and Comcast were bad enough to root for Centurylink.


Fools none of you know true despair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: NateAsbestos: CenturyLink?! In my day we called  that Level 3!

And in your day it probably actually functioned too, instead of rotting in the ground.

/had to disconnect almost 300 1FB PSTN lines
//they were for fire and security systems
///they were so unreliable that farking cellular is better


We have a slew of branches we're converting to SDWAN and in the process we're ripping out a bunch of T1s and replacing it with cellular.

It'll be an improvement.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I really do not want Russians to lose access to outside information and be limited to what the government approves.


wxboy: talkertopc: I really do not want Russians to lose access to outside information and be limited to what the government approves.

For the vast majority of Russians, that's basically already happening. Putin's been cutting off social media and news sites left and right since the war started to go badly. He doesn't need our help to accomplish that.


Okay, so it's not just me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: CenturyLink?! In my day we called  that Level 3!


in MY day we called them BBN.  Then they sold their stuff to Verizon and Level 3.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: BakaDono: So they're not selling new contracts and services...there's nothing in this article saying they're cutting off current customers...

Based on the comments in this thread, if they are current customers then they probably don't have service anyway.


This makes me laugh every time I read it. LOL! It also instantly reminds me of Windstream.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Real question, do we necessarily want the Russian citizens cut off from outside information?  Crushing the economy and forcing them to deal with shortages are an unfortunate necessity, but information means that all they'll hear is their own internal propaganda, and they'll be cut off from the rest of the world's messaging.  Losing access to the internet will make life harder for them, sure, but ultimately, this seems like it will just keep them from hearing the real story.


that's likely why we haven't actually cut them off.

I would love nothing more than to cut the Kremlin off from f*cking with the rest of the world via the internet. I really really would. But I'm not sure if the sacrifice of all the good people in Russia who need the internet to resist and to keep trying for something better is worth it. Not only will they have no access to us, we'll have no access to them. It would be like having an outside line to a resistance group in NK, it ain't happening.

I just don't know what he happy medium is between the two that we can achieve.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Can't some hacker break into the internals of the Internet and turn off all IP's going to and from Russia?

Where's "anonymous" when we need them?


Are We The Baddies? - The German Soldiers
Youtube 8JOpPNra4bw
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I....don't understand this.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Century Link?  I think you mean Qworst, I mean Qwest.

How bad is your service that you abandon 2 corporate trademarks in 11 years?


Our choices were Century Link, Comcast, and really crappy DSL we were told was decaying and would just get worse but don't abandon your POTS line because reliability.
Century Link fiber was a big step up.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.