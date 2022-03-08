 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scottish first minister apologizes to people accused of breaking the Witchcraft Act of 1563   (bbc.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sally jesse looks upset

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Man, there are so many witches, I fear for my congregation. How can I protect them? I have a brilliant idea!"
Seriously, that's your solution? That was acceptable? The angry guy was the only sane person left in that village.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're dead now, so not sure they can hear you.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I know it's been strictly tabooooOOO for 450 years this is a good start.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They're dead now, so not sure they can hear you.


Just the ones falsely accused of witchcraft. The real witches can now vote b/c they've had their felonies cleared.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they have any surviving victims that person is guilty
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windbreaking Act?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One clicky pen, Vasily.  One clicky pen only.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A brilliant man once created a fool-proof test to determine if someone is a witch, but sadly the UK had him chemically castrated and possibly murdered in the mid-1950's.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....


The monarchy (at the time just James VI) pushed it much more than the Presbyterian clergy.  James was convinced sorcerers attempted to kill his eldest son and that they were a present evil.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They're dead now, so not sure they can hear you.


If they really are witches, they're still around.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....


Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Blame the Women!"

/men who can't get laid
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.


Protestants aren't Christian?
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they didn't put talc and asbestos on their skin.

/that old black magic
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Trocadero: whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.

Protestants aren't Christian?


To be fair, the Catholics didn't murder witches. They only murdered Protestants.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: At least they didn't put talc and asbestos on their skin.

/that old black magic


Ironically, asbestos on their skin might have saved them.

/ if they were burned, anyway
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: Trocadero: whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.

Protestants aren't Christian?

To be fair, the Catholics didn't murder witches. They only murdered Protestants.


They also murdered other Catholics, if they displeased the Spanish monarchy enough, but that's yet another thing.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's a witch. Burn her.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: Trocadero: whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.

Protestants aren't Christian?

To be fair, the Catholics didn't murder witches. They only murdered Protestants.


You're saying nobody expected the Spanish Inquisition?
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: MBooda: Trocadero: whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.

Protestants aren't Christian?

To be fair, the Catholics didn't murder witches. They only murdered Protestants.

You're saying nobody expected the Spanish Inquisition?


Who are you, Arthur "Two Monty Python references" Jackson?
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

The monarchy (at the time just James VI) pushed it much more than the Presbyterian clergy.  James was convinced sorcerers attempted to kill his eldest son and that they were a present evil.


and then he made it much more common in England after 1603 when he became James I.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: sally jesse looks upset

[Fark user image image 850x478]


When a Tracey Ullman skit takes a serious turn.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Walker: They're dead now, so not sure they can hear you.

Just the ones falsely accused of witchcraft. The real witches can now vote b/c they've had their felonies cleared.


How can they? This was in- ohhhhhhhhhhhh.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was aong time ago.
In fact, it's been a spell.
We're all familiar with it
But, you're right:
they should all be pardoned
and get off Scot-free.
The End(or).

Nota bene: as a mitary brat, stationed in Scotland for almost 4 yrs. Loved it.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whitroth: Weaver95: The same people who tortured and murdered witches are also the same people who have been raping kids for the past century or so.
You'd figure people would know better than to trust Christianity by now....

Sorry, but more, if not most, of the witchcraft murders were done by Protestant sects.


Yeah, the Catholics were too busy torturing Jews for their money and property...

/you should probably stop while you're behind
 
