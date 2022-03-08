 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Breaking: Chernobyl monitoring equipment (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
65
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.


I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, this couldn't possibly end badly....
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?


Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?


At this rate, they'll be good practice...
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?


I read a long time ago that they were extremely buggy.

Sounded even more buggy than Cyberpunk 2077.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they brewing some tea?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin can't have Ukraine no one can....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: alitaki: I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

I read a long time ago that they were extremely buggy.

Sounded even more buggy than Cyberpunk 2077.


They were the definition of Slavjank gaming for a while. Interesting premise, but crashy with weird mechanics.  They are more stable, but the mechanics can still be weird.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: alitaki: I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

I read a long time ago that they were extremely buggy.

Sounded even more buggy than Cyberpunk 2077.


The modding scene for STALKER is absurd
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.


"Heroic Russian liberators forced to retreat when Ukrainian neo-nazi terrorists detonated dirty suicide bomb in their own territory. Out of humanitarian concern, Russia now withdraws all forces operating in northern Ukraine, and demands reparations for nuclear attack on our soldiers. Eastern and Southern Ukraine will retain Russian security forces to protect civilians from further terrorism."
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.


We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: *sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef


What about Montana?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We value your privacy so this is a list of ways we will compromise it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: alitaki: I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

I read a long time ago that they were extremely buggy.

Sounded even more buggy than Cyberpunk 2077.


They weren't that bad compared to the likes of Bethsoft bug-o-rama fails.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Intrepid00: Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.

"Heroic Russian liberators forced to retreat when Ukrainian neo-nazi terrorists detonated dirty suicide bomb in their own territory. Out of humanitarian concern, Russia now withdraws all forces operating in northern Ukraine, and demands reparations for nuclear attack on our soldiers. Eastern and Southern Ukraine will retain Russian security forces to protect civilians from further terrorism."


I mean it wouldn't surprise me if this is how they save face and also do a fark you. No one but their own country is going to believe Ukrainians made and did the dirty bomb.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Russia saw one too many movies depicting them as comically-sinister villains, and started actually believing it and living it out.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! We're going to party like it's 1986 again!
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: whither_apophis: *sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef

What about Montana?


I would like to have seen Montana.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin was less of a madman, people might think he was using Chernobyl as a bargaining chip to get what he wants from a peace deal. But from what I know of Putin, what we all know in fact, is he's just a raging dick, and he's probably preparing to irradiate Europe, depending which way the wind is blowing.

That should be considered an attack on NATO, and I would look forward to the round-the-clock high altitude bombing of Moscow if that proves to be the case.

/Because fark him, that's why.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.


So now if the actions of Putin's expendable soldiers cause radiation to escape into NATO terrority is that justification to bomb Russia back to the stone age?

/asking for a friend
//yes, my imaginary friend, why do you ask?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Ve did not need Soviet babby-spy monitors back in day!
If babby cried - it cried alone in un-monitored room (or barn stall, like Jezuzz guy).
Chernobyl fell into deep slumber like good babby.'
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: whither_apophis: *sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef

What about Montana?


Raise rabbits?
Own a recreational vehicle?
A wife in Arizona?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well, if it isn't the atomic boogey man come to join the chat.

Russian STALKER, go fark yourself
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.


So what you're saying is that we're all going to die.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.


50% chance they set it off in Ukraine to "punish" them, 50% they set it off somewhere else (Belarus is likely) and blame it on "Ukrainian Nazi Terrorists" to try to justify the invasion.

/Well, 40/40/20, with the remaining 20 being they somehow manage to blow themselves up and not spread radioactive material everywhere.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.

So what you're saying is that we're all going to die.


Yes, but with the implication that I'll have time to play the series. Though...given the size of my game backlog I think the sun might go supernova first.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Intrepid00: Russia doesn't want it recording the dirty bomb they are making.

50% chance they set it off in Ukraine to "punish" them, 50% they set it off somewhere else (Belarus is likely) and blame it on "Ukrainian Nazi Terrorists" to try to justify the invasion.

/Well, 40/40/20, with the remaining 20 being they somehow manage to blow themselves up and not spread radioactive material everywhere.


Don't forget all the nasty biological weapons, too.  After the 1970s we know their anthrax works.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.


Between long term effects of Covid, and long term effects of whatever nuke radiation shenanigans seem more and more likely, the life expectancy of people is about to drop by 20 years.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.

So what you're saying is that we're all going to die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.


SISU!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 767x431]


"0.0 Roentgens. Pretty Good!"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: whither_apophis: *sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef

What about Montana?


Twice going to/from Yellowstone
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pesky beeping sound was keeping the soldiers awake at night.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Tucker will be on tonight telling everyone it's fake news, there are no Russians near this site, it's all propaganda, just like he did earlier when he said the attack on the other nuclear plant was fake.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: OkieDookie: whither_apophis: *sigh I never got to see the great barrier reef

What about Montana?

I would like to have seen Montana.


Once when the Seahawks played the 49ers way back when.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NENA | 99 Red Balloons [1984] (Official HD Music Video)
Youtube hiwgOWo7mDc

Can't get this song out of my head for some reason.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So evacuate Europe, big whoop.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cast of HBO's Chernobyl, realizing they are now obligated to appear in the unplanned sequel
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Shakin_Haitian: Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.

So what you're saying is that we're all going to die.

Yes, but with the implication that I'll have time to play the series. Though...given the size of my game backlog I think the sun might go supernova first.


My gaming backlog isn't that big. It's just I can't stop playing the games I'm hooked on.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's farking it. God damn you bastards. I'm going to have to watch Chernobyl again.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: That pesky beeping sound was keeping the soldiers awake at night.


Not the time vorteices and fighting their mutated future selves?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why hasn't anyone popped this putz yet?
Oh right... because his replacement could be even more insane.  

I am disappointed that there is a war.
I am disappointed that the only way to stop this war appears to be to kill yet more young people.
I am disappointed that the rest of the world merely clucks their tongues at this illegal and inept, pointless invasion.

I just don't understand why. Why, Vlad?
What the hell do you need that you don't already have you sack of shiat?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: alitaki: Shakin_Haitian: Felgraf: Magnanimous_J: alitaki: OkieDookie: Go home, Stalker. You're irradiated.

I picked up those games some time ago but never got around to playing them. Worth it?

Considering we're all about to die, I think you might have missed your window.

We are not about to die.

Well, I mean, we are, eventually, over a long enough time span.

But not, like, right now.

So what you're saying is that we're all going to die.

Yes, but with the implication that I'll have time to play the series. Though...given the size of my game backlog I think the sun might go supernova first.

My gaming backlog isn't that big. It's just I can't stop playing the games I'm hooked on.


I have over 3000 hours in XCOM 2 and am still hoping to finish my first Long War of the Chosen campaign. Maybe the aliens will save us from the nukes, then usher in a new world order a la Advent/made-for-tv sensation V.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this the same monitoring system that was still running Windows XP?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You guys do know that entire plant was shut down 20 years ago, right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: You guys do know that entire plant was shut down 20 years ago, right?


Username checks out
 
