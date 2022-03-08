 Skip to content
Russia's war on Ukraine has entered a dangerous new phase
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What happened, did they unionize?
 
Mukster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Geez, thanks a latte, vlad.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Starbucks To Begin Sinister 'Phase Two' Of Operation
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Send in Sgt. Phteven. They won't even know what hit 'em.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: What happened, did they unionize?


Was it a Soviet union?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

coffeetime: [Fark user image image 375x281]


One grande hooker extra shot hold the whip.
/user name checks out
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Say it with me now: "And nothing of value was lost."
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The barista probably couldn't spell Putin's first name, so they got booted.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.........but are the Waffle Houses open?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they still have Tim Horton's and/or Dunkin' Donuts, they'll be fine.

/though DD's coffee has gotten weak over the years
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This will only allow Borstchbucks to monopolize the market.!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

covfefe: Starbucks To Begin Sinister 'Phase Two' Of Operation


World domination is not out of the question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wxboy: The barista probably couldn't spell Putin's first name, so they got booted.


I'd be pissed if I saw Voldemort on my cup too.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Starbucks iz for the bourgeois elite! Sturdy folks drink Timmy's.
Double-doubles for ze common man! '
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russians don't drink coffee, that's a stimulant; they only drink Vodka.  Even on their cereal.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I get what you're trying to espresso, Subby, however this war has bean dangerous from the first shot.  Perhaps instead of getting into a froth and grinding out green lights, you could filter your submissions.  I'm not trying to roast you, but maybe kettle down with the jokes.  Also, is this a repeat, or am I having deja brew?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...I got your hot coffee right here, Vladimir....
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stanislov the Coffee Comerade inconsolable.
Mad TV Coffee Maniac
Youtube ZU72Qv4cnd4
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


PepsiCo won't but that's just them returning to the 40 year old plan to have the 6th largest Navy in the world.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x452]
[Fark user image image 425x238]

PepsiCo won't but that's just them returning to the 40 year old plan to have the 6th largest Navy in the world.


It's okay, I've been boycotting Pepsi for 30 years.
 
Nullav
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The old phase was also dangerous.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Plasma?
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 400x241]


who is that chick?
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Token gestures. To avoid the wrath of the masses. Does anybody really think any of these businesses make or break the economy in Russia.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
and Pepsi is trying to justify and reason their way into staying in Russia.

Maybe they will just Divest ,and call the brand Epsi in Russia
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With the ruble in the toilet it's probably cheaper to close temporarily than stay open.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kkinnison: and Pepsi is trying to justify and reason their way into staying in Russia.

Maybe they will just Divest ,and call the brand Epsi in Russia


Or Oopsi
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Going through the Moscow photo album today
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x452]
[Fark user image image 425x238]

PepsiCo won't but that's just them returning to the 40 year old plan to have the 6th largest Navy in the world.

It's okay, I've been boycotting Pepsi for 30 years.


No Harrier.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kkinnison: and Pepsi is trying to justify and reason their way into staying in Russia.

Maybe they will just Divest ,and call the brand Epsi in Russia


Pepsky
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no, how will Russians get a handjob now.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Plasma?


Morbius craves plasma
Youtube VBN1uDbVN1Y
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Oh no, how will Russians get a handjob now.


I've told you over and over, it's a "service job", not a "handjob".

Just like a "ladies man" is not the same thing as a "ladyboy".
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: If they still have Tim Horton's and/or Dunkin' Donuts, they'll be fine.

/though DD's coffee has gotten weak over the years


DD's coffee is usually 6 parts milk/cream, 8 parts sugar, and 1 part actual coffee, unless you explicitly call out no sugar and only a small amount of milk/cream
 
maudibjr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image 850x581]

Going through the Moscow photo album today


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well we all knew they weren't big on unions in the first place....
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phooeypapa: Token gestures. To avoid the wrath of the masses. Does anybody really think any of these businesses make or break the economy in Russia.


It's a business decision. Kind of difficult to reliably procure supplies on a large scale in a high inflation environment.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: who is that chick?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

jk, I don't know
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: phooeypapa: Token gestures. To avoid the wrath of the masses. Does anybody really think any of these businesses make or break the economy in Russia.

It's a business decision. Kind of difficult to reliably procure supplies on a large scale in a high inflation environment.


Where most of the credit card companies will not allow you to make purchases.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did the barista write "Happy Resistance" on the cups instead of "Merry Anschluss"?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: coffeetime: [Fark user image image 375x281]

One grande hooker extra shot hold the whip.
/user name checks out


The whip is the best part though...

/and the flogger
//and the ballgag
///some ropes help
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 400x241]

who is that chick?


Hot woman and her MANPAD.
 
