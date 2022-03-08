 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Wal-Mart cart-pusher finds wallet in one of the carts with around $800 in cash, and completely forgets Wal-Mart parking lots have cameras everywhere   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading that, I don't think that was the DuBois location.

/if you know, you know
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Suspect is reported to have comically large glasses, live in shed
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Suspect is reported to have comically large glasses, live in shed


Sounds like a greasy shiatbird.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait. There's a law against this? I'll refer you to the case of Finders v. Keepers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Really? My experience is that Wal-Mart doesn't give a shiat about safety and doesn't even put lights out in its parking lots, much less cameras. That's part of why they cost municipalities so much in policing.
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walmart.  You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villiany.
 
