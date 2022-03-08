 Skip to content
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(New Delhi TV) Hero Russian Warship: F-ed Itself, alllegedly   (ndtv.com) divider line
    Russia, Crimea, Navy, Russian warship, Ukraine, Ukrainian military sources, Patrol boat  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those Russian smoke screen defenses seem to work nicely against the naked eye but apparently not against missile guidance systems. Kind of weird that all you see is the contrast of the blast smoke against the smoke screen.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a one in a million shot if they actually used an unguided MLRS to just rain down on a target in the dark. Amazing and hilarious at the same time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMGZ they read my strat from the other thread!  :D
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.
 
red230
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
F'ed around...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russian Aircraft carrier has been dispatched to assist in rescue, but they re still waiting for the glow plugs to heat up before they can start it
 
Lyger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russian warship has farked around and found out.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Those Russian smoke screen defenses seem to work nicely against the naked eye but apparently not against missile guidance systems. Kind of weird that all you see is the contrast of the blast smoke against the smoke screen.


No, it's even better. They got farked by a dumb rocket missile barrage. They got farking n00btubed.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Russian Aircraft carrier has been dispatched to assist in rescue, but they re still waiting for the glow plugs to heat up before they can start it


Do coal powered steam engines have glow plugs?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most excellent.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.


I keep thinking of the letter Tito sent to Stalin.

"Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. [...] If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second."
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Russian warship, go fark yourself. No? Then I guess we will have to do it for you."
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [Fark user image 225x225]


i heard it was a sick ship. And there were 2 rocket launchers.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, you hate to see it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: fragMasterFlash: Those Russian smoke screen defenses seem to work nicely against the naked eye but apparently not against missile guidance systems. Kind of weird that all you see is the contrast of the blast smoke against the smoke screen.

No, it's even better. They got farked by a dumb rocket missile barrage. They got farking n00btubed.


That's the great thing about dumb projectiles against ocean targets.  They stand out really well on radar, so it's a cinch to dial in the range perfectly.  And I'm sure the stupid Russians were stationary, or maybe just tooling along at 2 knots on a straight-line course.

Imagine what the Ukrainians could do with 20 Harpoons.  Bye-bye, Black Sea Fleet.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From Sunday's rally in Vancouver
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter if it happened or not. It hurts Russian moral.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: [Fark user image 425x566]

From Sunday's rally in Vancouver


Did anyone ever figure out why the ship has Big Ben on it?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kazrak: steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.

I keep thinking of the letter Tito sent to Stalin.

"Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. [...] If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second."


Yeah I heard that story before.  Tito was not farking around either.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

max_pooper: RoboZombie: Russian Aircraft carrier has been dispatched to assist in rescue, but they re still waiting for the glow plugs to heat up before they can start it

Do coal powered steam engines have glow plugs?


Shhhhh....don't tell them.  Let them figure it out themselves.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kazrak: steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.

I keep thinking of the letter Tito sent to Stalin.

"Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. [...] If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second."


Everyone is worried about Z-dog (I am too, certainly,) but with the way everything else is going if I hear about a Ukrainian farmer walking into one of Putin's palaces and beating him to death with a shovel I wouldn't be THAT surprised.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: God Is My Co-Pirate: [Fark user image 425x566]

From Sunday's rally in Vancouver

Did anyone ever figure out why the ship has Big Ben on it?


the captain is carmen sandiego and she was in the process of stealing it, as one does.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the hell is a 'missile fire'? Those things to rip gigantic holes, not deploy phosphorous.

Either way--If I was in the Russian .mil, my arse would have deserted long ago.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Intrepid00: fragMasterFlash: Those Russian smoke screen defenses seem to work nicely against the naked eye but apparently not against missile guidance systems. Kind of weird that all you see is the contrast of the blast smoke against the smoke screen.

No, it's even better. They got farked by a dumb rocket missile barrage. They got farking n00btubed.

That's the great thing about dumb projectiles against ocean targets.  They stand out really well on radar, so it's a cinch to dial in the range perfectly.  And I'm sure the stupid Russians were stationary, or maybe just tooling along at 2 knots on a straight-line course.

Imagine what the Ukrainians could do with 20 Harpoons.  Bye-bye, Black Sea Fleet.


They got lured in chasing and attacking a smaller boat. The ship is also their newer patrol boat that is supposed to have a smaller radar signature.

They made a Hail Mary shot and nailed it. I can only imagine how PISSED Putin is right now. I imagine they will push a dead body on an office chair through the door of his germ bubble with a note stapled to it
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mysha
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Red October (1990) "You arrogant ass, you've killed us!"
Youtube pzzyq5E8Gg4
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: God Is My Co-Pirate: [Fark user image 425x566]

From Sunday's rally in Vancouver

Did anyone ever figure out why the ship has Big Ben on it?


Looks like one of the Kremlin gate towers to me.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope the Ukrainian soldiers that told it to go fark itself and were reported killed, then un-killed but captured, weren't being held on the ship that may or may not have now farked itself.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: kazrak: steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.

I keep thinking of the letter Tito sent to Stalin.

"Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. [...] If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second."

Yeah I heard that story before.  Tito was not farking around either.


I lived in Belgrade from '89 to '91, and quite a few businesses would have a framed 8x10 of Tito on the wall.

Unfortunately, I would often see Milosevic as well.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I hope the Ukrainian soldiers that told it to go fark itself and were reported killed, then un-killed but captured, weren't being held on the ship that may or may not have now farked itself.


This isn't the 1800s. They wouldn't leave prisoners on board taking precious space when they can fly them back to Russia.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That harsh. Naval assets are crazy expensive and hard to replace.

Good news for everyone except the Russians. This.isnt another tank they have lots of. Their surface fleet is pretty... minimally sized.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.


Another couple of weeks of this, and Putin's guards will all be deliberately looking the other way while they do...

"Dear leader?  No, no...haven't seen him.  Perhaps he is at other dacha..."
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: Rwa2play: kazrak: steklo: It would be great if a few Ukrainian troops were able to sneak into Russia and kidnap Putin.

I keep thinking of the letter Tito sent to Stalin.

"Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle. [...] If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second."

Yeah I heard that story before.  Tito was not farking around either.

I lived in Belgrade from '89 to '91, and quite a few businesses would have a framed 8x10 of Tito on the wall.

Unfortunately, I would often see Milosevic as well.


How's he doing these days, I wonder.
 
