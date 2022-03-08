 Skip to content
(WIVB)   Getting caught stealing a car is bad enough, but when they've caught you eight times since New Year's Eve, maybe you need to find a different hobby   (wivb.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NY has ball reform on the books.  No such thing as deterrence anymore.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kid played too much GTA. Now he finds out about PMITA.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gone In Sixty Seconds - Stealing a car
Youtube S59agjnZLUE


/obligatory
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: NY has ball reform on the books.  No such thing as deterrence anymore.


Bail reform is not going to keep him out of jail for grand theft auto x8.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weird New Year resolution flex but damn that's commitment *glances at stationary bike currently acting as a clothes hanger

/ from Sundays laundry
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1. He cute
2. Same problem in Canada. Bail reform. This guy in Victoria keeps stealing catalytic converters from THE SAME DEALERSHIP. He's gotten like 12? And they just let him out.
3. Worse on the DTES Vancouver. My friend works outreach. With bail reform and the backed up court system due to Rona, these people KNOW they won't see pretrial detention OR a court for at least 3 years. Violent crime especially stranger attacks and theft for no reason are up like 100%
 
